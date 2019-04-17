Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dutch Bros Coffee : Brings Aboard First Chief Marketing Officer, Rick Anguilla

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 01:38pm EDT

Dutch Bros Coffee reinforced its executive team with an experienced brand strategist as its first chief marketing officer. Rick Anguilla joined Dutch Bros on April 1 and oversees the brand’s marketing and communications strategy as it serves up Dutch Luv in communities across seven states and expands to more than 800 locations over five years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005812/en/

Rick Anguilla, Dutch Bros' Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Rick Anguilla, Dutch Bros' Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“Rick is a valuable addition to the Dutch Bros team and has hit the ground running,” said Travis Boersma, CEO. “His expertise in brand strategy combined with his deep admiration for our culture makes it clear that Dutch Bros will be in good hands as we serve our existing communities and enter new markets.”

“What intrigues me about Dutch Bros is its vibrant culture and its ability to attract employees and customers who appreciate not only each of our unique, individual stories, but how stories collide to create an impact. It’s everything from the sense of community you get when we remember your name and the drink order you created together to that feeling of total awe when 330 stands rally their customers and communities to raise funds for those impacted by California wildfires and then inspire others to maintain the momentum,” said Anguilla. “I’m excited to join the team and share the Dutch Bros brand with the world.”

Anguilla offers more than 20 years of experience in brand strategy and communications, including his roles as Vice President of Brand Communications at Nike and Senior Vice President at Under Armour. Most recently, he provided consulting services through his firm, Guidance Counsel, and he is an advisor to the University of Oregon Sports Product Management MBA program.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is the country’s largest privately held drive-thru coffee company, with more than 330 locations and approximately 10,000 employees in seven states. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, a private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. With a mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves through its Love Abounds Foundation and local franchisees.

For more information, visit www.dutchbros.com, like Dutch Bros Coffee on Facebook or follow @DutchBrosCoffee on Instagram.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:18pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : APR 17, 2019CN investing approximately US$50 million to expand and strengthen Michigan's rail infrastructure in 2019
PU
02:18pRAPID7 : How to Choose the Right Application Security Tool for Your Organization
PU
02:18pOCI : N.V. Nominates Three New Directors to its Board
PU
02:18pPIPER JAFFRAY : Chosen as Winner of the 11th Annual International M&A Awards
BU
02:18pChint Power Systems PV Inverters Provide Rapid Shutdown with Tigo's UL Certification
BU
02:17pHANOVER INSURANCE : Forbes Names The Hanover One of "America's Best Mid-Size Employers"
PR
02:16pDrew J. Collins Appointed To Greenwich Investment Management Board Of Directors
PR
02:15pUber Nears Investment Deal for Self-Driving Car Unit
DJ
02:15pCOMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. : Declares Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock
BU
02:15pQUALCOMM : Shares Rising One Day After Apple Deal Announced
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : shares hit four-year high after profit tops forecasts for fifth quarter
2ASML HOLDING : ASML : 1Q Net Profit Fell, Backs Fiscal Year Guidance
3GAM HOLDING : GAM HOLDING AG: Interim management statement for the three-month period to 31 March 2019
4QUALCOMM : QUALCOMM : Intel to Stop Making Modem Chips for 5G Smartphones
5GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : Morgan Stanley leans on wealth management to beat estimates

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About