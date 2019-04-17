Dutch Bros Coffee : Brings Aboard First Chief Marketing Officer, Rick Anguilla

Dutch Bros Coffee reinforced its executive team with an experienced brand strategist as its first chief marketing officer. Rick Anguilla joined Dutch Bros on April 1 and oversees the brand’s marketing and communications strategy as it serves up Dutch Luv in communities across seven states and expands to more than 800 locations over five years.

“Rick is a valuable addition to the Dutch Bros team and has hit the ground running,” said Travis Boersma, CEO. “His expertise in brand strategy combined with his deep admiration for our culture makes it clear that Dutch Bros will be in good hands as we serve our existing communities and enter new markets.”

“What intrigues me about Dutch Bros is its vibrant culture and its ability to attract employees and customers who appreciate not only each of our unique, individual stories, but how stories collide to create an impact. It’s everything from the sense of community you get when we remember your name and the drink order you created together to that feeling of total awe when 330 stands rally their customers and communities to raise funds for those impacted by California wildfires and then inspire others to maintain the momentum,” said Anguilla. “I’m excited to join the team and share the Dutch Bros brand with the world.”

Anguilla offers more than 20 years of experience in brand strategy and communications, including his roles as Vice President of Brand Communications at Nike and Senior Vice President at Under Armour. Most recently, he provided consulting services through his firm, Guidance Counsel, and he is an advisor to the University of Oregon Sports Product Management MBA program.

Dutch Bros Coffee is the country’s largest privately held drive-thru coffee company, with more than 330 locations and approximately 10,000 employees in seven states. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, a private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. With a mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves through its Love Abounds Foundation and local franchisees.

