Dutch Bros Coffee : Dedicates 100% of April Profits to #FirstRespondersFirst

This April, Dutch Bros Coffee is supporting medical first responders on the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight with a dedicated giveback program. All month long, Dutch Bros, which operates in seven western states, will dedicate 100 percent of profits to medical first responders through #FirstRespondersFirst.

“Givebacks are part of our DNA,” said Travis Boersma, CEO of Dutch Bros. “We’re thankful to be able to support and serve our communities right now.”

Donations to #FirstRespondersFirst provide critical supplies, equipment, and resources to frontline healthcare workers.

“#FirstRespondersFirst is a really amazing initiative making a huge difference right now. We’re honored to help support this fund,” said Boersma. “We started this business not just to sell coffee, but to impact our customers and communities in positive ways. We hope we can do that this April and be a light in these dark and difficult times.”

Dutch Bros organizes multiple giveback programs each year, from companywide efforts to hyperlocal programs to help those in need. Its philanthropic arm, the Dutch Bros Foundation, earlier this week dedicated an additional $1 million to help those impacted by the pandemic. More details about its COVID-19 response can be found at dutchbros.com/news-events/community-wellness.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is the country’s largest privately held drive-thru coffee company, with more than 380 locations and approximately 12,000 employees in seven states. The company is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, a private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com, like Dutch Bros Coffee on Facebook, follow @dutchbroscoffee on Instagram and @DutchBros on Twitter.

About #FirstRespondersFirst

#FirstRespondersFirst is an initiative of Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Thrive Global, and the CAA Foundation to provide first responder healthcare workers with physical and psychological resources they so desperately need as they serve on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. #FirstRespondersFirst’s fundraising call to action helps provide critical supplies, equipment, and resources, including accommodations and meals, to healthcare workers, ranging from minimum-wage hourly workers in home-care settings to social workers, nurses, physicians, and beyond. Harvard Chan School, which has a distinguished century-old history of developing and communicating evidence-based environmental, occupational, and behavioral health information, provides evidence-based content specifically tailored to this demographically and socially diverse workforce powered by Thrive Global's behavior change platform, delivering access to online workshops, virtual training, coaching, and content to help improve the physical and mental well-being of healthcare workers. #FirstRespondersFirst is a fund of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), a Charity Navigator 4 Star Charity that meets all 20 BBB Charity Standards.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200403005548/en/