Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dutch Bros Coffee : Dedicates 100% of April Profits to #FirstRespondersFirst

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 06:11pm EDT

This April, Dutch Bros Coffee is supporting medical first responders on the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight with a dedicated giveback program. All month long, Dutch Bros, which operates in seven western states, will dedicate 100 percent of profits to medical first responders through #FirstRespondersFirst.

“Givebacks are part of our DNA,” said Travis Boersma, CEO of Dutch Bros. “We’re thankful to be able to support and serve our communities right now.”

Donations to #FirstRespondersFirst provide critical supplies, equipment, and resources to frontline healthcare workers.

“#FirstRespondersFirst is a really amazing initiative making a huge difference right now. We’re honored to help support this fund,” said Boersma. “We started this business not just to sell coffee, but to impact our customers and communities in positive ways. We hope we can do that this April and be a light in these dark and difficult times.”

Dutch Bros organizes multiple giveback programs each year, from companywide efforts to hyperlocal programs to help those in need. Its philanthropic arm, the Dutch Bros Foundation, earlier this week dedicated an additional $1 million to help those impacted by the pandemic. More details about its COVID-19 response can be found at dutchbros.com/news-events/community-wellness.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is the country’s largest privately held drive-thru coffee company, with more than 380 locations and approximately 12,000 employees in seven states. The company is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, a private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com, like Dutch Bros Coffee on Facebook, follow @dutchbroscoffee on Instagram and @DutchBros on Twitter.

About #FirstRespondersFirst

#FirstRespondersFirst is an initiative of Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Thrive Global, and the CAA Foundation to provide first responder healthcare workers with physical and psychological resources they so desperately need as they serve on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. #FirstRespondersFirst’s fundraising call to action helps provide critical supplies, equipment, and resources, including accommodations and meals, to healthcare workers, ranging from minimum-wage hourly workers in home-care settings to social workers, nurses, physicians, and beyond. Harvard Chan School, which has a distinguished century-old history of developing and communicating evidence-based environmental, occupational, and behavioral health information, provides evidence-based content specifically tailored to this demographically and socially diverse workforce powered by Thrive Global's behavior change platform, delivering access to online workshops, virtual training, coaching, and content to help improve the physical and mental well-being of healthcare workers. #FirstRespondersFirst is a fund of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), a Charity Navigator 4 Star Charity that meets all 20 BBB Charity Standards.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:46pBCE : Bell Canada mourns the loss of former BCE Chair Thomas C. O'Neill
AQ
06:45pLGI HOMES : Reports March and First Quarter 2020 Home Closings and 2020 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call
AQ
06:44pDentists Launch Grassroots Movement #DentalER as a Call to Action for Dentists Throughout the United States
GL
06:41pPENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. : Announces Date for 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
06:41pPENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces Date for 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
06:41pBaudax Bio Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
06:37pCOMMVAULT : Adopts Limited Duration Shareholder Rights Plan
PR
06:31pAnalysis on Impact of COVID-19-Low Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) Market Segmented by Product and Geographic Landscape, 2019-2023 | Technavio
BU
06:31pTWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. : Announces Company Update
BU
06:30pHARVEST ONE CANNABIS : Announces Issuance of Warrants
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines apply for U.S. payroll grants for crisis help
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon to delay Prime Day event due to coronavirus, outlines cloud risks
3ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. : ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES : Changes its Annual Shareholders Meeting to a..
4BLACKROCK, INC. : BLACKROCK : to Report First Quarter 2020 Earnings on April 16th
5Analysis on Impact of COVID-19-Low Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) Market Segmented by Product and Geographic..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group