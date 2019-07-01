Dutch June manufacturing PMI falls to six-year low of 50.7

A fall in new orders was the cause, index compiler Markit said in a statement on Monday.

As a result, "manufacturers cleared backlogs at a sharp rate and cut purchases of new inputs for the first time in over three years," Markit said.

However, the consumer product sub-sector remained strong, and manufacturers on the whole said they still expected output to rise over the coming year, pointing to a possible recovery in exports.

The NEVI Netherlands Manufacturing PMI is a composite single-figure index compiled from five indices measuring new orders, output, employment, delivery times and stocks.

