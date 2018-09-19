Dutch Shareholder Foundation Achieves Significant Victory For Petrobras Investors With Billions In Losses In European Securities Fraud Litigation

International Securities Associations & Foundations Management Company
(ISAF)
Today the District Court in Rotterdam has ruled in favor of Stichting
Petrobras Compensation Foundation (SPCF or Foundation) regarding
arguments to establish jurisdiction in the Netherlands for eligible
Petrobras investors seeking compensation for losses related to the “Lavo
Jato” or “Operation Car Wash” scandal. Also the Court ruled that the
arbitration clause in Petrobras’ Articles cannot preclude the SPCF from
bringing a claim against Petrobras on behalf of aggrieved Petrobras
shareholders.
ISAF congratulates SPCF on this important legal decision and reminds
investors that losses from investments in primary shares of Petrobras
traded in Brazil on the Brasil Bolsa Balcão S.A. or B3 - Brazil
(formerly BM&FBOVESPA) and via linked markets in Europe and also Bonds
bought outside the US, will not be compensated under the US $3 billion
settlement in the US.
Robert Frome, Chairman of ISAF, commented: “The ruling affirms that
Petrobras investors, who were caught by surprise when revelations of
corruption and fraud emerged in 2014, will be heard in a legal forum in
the Netherlands which has previously dealt with complex collective
shareholder litigations.” Frome continued: “The ruling in Rotterdam
should be encouraging to investors, who originally believed that their
recovery options were limited to arbitration in Brazil, and were thus
rightly discouraged by the probable unfavorable outcome for investors in
a ‘home court’ jurisdiction for Petrobras.”
Investors who have not already registered claims in the Netherlands are
encouraged to contact ISAF now that this critical ruling on jurisdiction
has been achieved. Petrobras investors who considered arbitration in
Brazil should contact ISAF to register a claim in the Netherlands.
