Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dutch Startup Brings Advanced Automated Cryptocurrency Trading to the Masses with Strategy Marketplace

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 07:04am EST

Beginners Can Buy and Professionals Can Sell Automated Trading Strategies on the Cryptohopper Marketplace

Cryptohopper, today will showcase the brand new Cryptohopper Marketplace. The Marketplace is a collection of high-performing trading strategies, which people at all skill levels can buy and sell to implement across the exchanges they trade on.

Meet Cryptohopper at CES 2019 in the Eureka Park, Booth 51726. The team, accompanied by HRH Prince Constantijn, will be in the Holland Tech Square alongside 50 of the Netherlands’ hottest startups. Cryptohopper will be showing the world why cryptocurrency trading is for everyone.

Beginners on the Marketplace can buy strategies built by professionals on the platform, with over 130 Indicators and Candlestick Patterns. Less-experienced traders can pick and choose strategies to implement across exchanges that they trade on. Once purchased, users’ hoppers (bots) will execute the strategy 24/7, because crypto trading never sleeps.

CEO and co-founder of Cryptohopper, Ruud Feltkamp, said: “Originally a cryptocurrency trading bot for professional traders, Cryptohopper has evolved into a platform where everyone can implement trading strategies that professionals use on a daily basis”.

He continued: “There is still serious demand from mainstream consumers who are getting into cryptocurrency trading but most do not know or have time to learn technical analysis. They just take a gamble or buy coins to HODL and ignore the trading game that professionals play. Cryptohopper fills this gap by allowing inexperienced users to register, buy a trading strategy from a professional trader and have their trading bot execute trades on their behalf, 24/7.”

The ability to buy professional strategies is just one of many features within Cryptohopper’s platform to make trading easy, fun and rewarding for everyone, regardless of their experience. Notably, beginners can practice for free with Paper Trading on the Cryptohopper platform – meaning users can try out the trading strategies they want to buy with weightless cryptocurrencies (fake digital assets) before they sign up and trade with real digital assets.

About Cryptohopper

Cryptohopper was founded in September 2017 by a Dutch entrepreneur and celebrity, Ruud Feltkamp, and his brother, expert developer — Pim Feltkamp. The company is based in Amsterdam but operates globally with 80,000 users worldwide.

For more information please contact Harriet Butterfield on Harriet@molicomms.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:32aSYNAPTICS INCORPORATED : Launches Industry-First Smart Edge SoCs Integrating Neural Network Acceleration, Custom Wake Word, Far-Field Voice
AQ
07:32aSK Innovation wants to increase investment in US battery factory by $5 billion to compete with Tesla Gigafactory
AQ
07:32aREVA MEDICAL : Expands Geographic Footprint to Seven New Countries
AQ
07:32aCHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS : Receives CE Mark for Point-of-Care Diagnostic Test Developed in Collaboration with AstraZeneca
AQ
07:32aCHINA RAILWAY : Surveying Begins on Muse-Mandalay Railway
AQ
07:32aGENESIS HEALTHCARE : Schuylkill Center Achieves American Nurses Credentialing Center Pathway to Excellence in Long Term Care Designation
AQ
07:32aINOVALON : Dr. Isaac Kohane Joins Inovalon Board of Directors
AQ
07:32aFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Aleem Gillani Elected to Freddie Mac Board of Directors
AQ
07:32aMEDIPHARM LABS : Commences Trading in United States on OTCQB Market Under Symbol MLCPF
AQ
07:32aRETROPHIN : Provides Corporate Update and 2019 Outlook
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS' : Profit Outlook Tumbles -- Update
2CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Venezuela's PDVSA in oil deal with firm part-owned by Florida Republican
3WESTERN DIGITAL : WESTERN DIGITAL : New Personal Storage Solutions from Western Digital Put Consumers in Contr..
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : EU moves closer to tightening rules on London-based invest..
5GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely sees car sales growth vanish

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.