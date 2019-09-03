Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dutch central bank to regulate crypto firms from Jan. 10, orders them to register

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 04:39am EDT

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch central bank announced on Tuesday it would begin regulating companies that offer crypto-currency services beginning on Jan. 10 and said they must register to remain in business.

"In concrete terms, firms offering services for the exchange between cryptos and regular money, and crypto wallet providers, must register with De Nederlandsche Bank," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Peter Graff)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:50aBrexit crisis spurs collapse in UK construction orders - PMI
RE
04:48aLloyds Banking Group lands £3.7 billion Tesco Bank mortgage portfolio
RE
04:47aNATIONAL BANK OF SERBIA : Economic and Foreign Trade Activity
PU
04:41aSwiss National Bank declines comment on franc strength after unveiling new 100 note
RE
04:39aDutch central bank to regulate crypto firms from Jan. 10, orders them to register
RE
04:34aPound slides below $1.20 to three-year low as no-deal Brexit battle begins
RE
04:30aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : to Upgrade Two New Border Crossing Points in Mongolia to Ease Trade
PU
04:28aNigeria's economic growth slows for second quarter
RE
04:25aEPEX SPOT : Rise of traded volumes on the GB Day-Ahead
PU
04:19aEuro slides to 28-month low as ECB stimulus eyed; pound sinks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC : SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche, Spark again extend $4.3 billion takeover offer
2XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China's Xiaomi plans $1.5 billion buyback to arrest stock tumble
3BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD : BOE TECHNOLOGY : Trade war dents Chinese company profits, portfolio inflows
4Positive yields ahoy! Investors hoover up European junk bond issues
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group