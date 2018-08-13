Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dutch superyacht builders propelled by rising economic tide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 01:10am EDT
People work on a yacht under construction at the Heesen Yachts shipyard in Oss

OSS, Netherlands (Reuters) - With three lounges, three dining rooms, an open-air jacuzzi, a bar and six luxury cabins, the 50-metre "Aster" is one of Dutch shipyard Heesen's more modest superyachts.

The Netherlands, which amassed huge wealth through the technical superiority of European shipbuilders during its 17th century Golden Age, is continuing its maritime tradition by carving out a prominent place in the luxury yacht industry.

"It's a big year for us," Johan Kaasjager of Heesen Yachts told Reuters at his shipyard in Oss. "We'll have delivery of three yachts this year and still a lot to come. The order book is very good at the moment so we're full till 2020."

A new ship construction dock is so large it's been nicknamed "the cathedral". At 90 meters long it will enable Heesen to build its largest ever superyacht, the 80-metre Cosmos.

Heesen has found a sweet spot in that 50-80 meter market segment, with demand so strong it cannot keep up, even after adding new facilities.

Home to several of the world's top 10 superyacht builders, the Netherlands ranks second behind Italy this year in the builders of yachts longer than 24 meters, with 65 in the pipeline, data from Superyacht Times shows.

Last year, the average price per yacht rose nearly 10 percent to a record 57 million euros ($65 million).

"The reason for strong demand is that people are more trying to escape daily life," Kaasjager said. "A yacht of course, when you're out at sea, is fully private so it's the perfect way to relax and be with your family."

ONBOARD WATERFALLS

The trend seen since the recovery from the 2007-2008 recession is for more luxurious, larger ships, with features such as waterfalls that double as projection screens, helipads and swimming pools, blurring the boundary with cruise liners.

While Italy produces a greater numbers of ships and Germany dominates the market for mega yachts over 100 meters long, the Dutch are known for their reliability in delivery, high-tech specifications and speed, Kaasjager said.

Top customers over the past decade have been the United States and Russia, accounting for nearly 40 percent of business, with Americans making up 22 percent of existing orders.

The value of superyachts built in Dutch yards rose from 662 million euros in 2014 to nearly 1.2 billion euros in 2017, the report said, giving the Netherlands roughly 30 percent of global annual sales of around 4 billion euros.

"It's also the Dutch mentality to build good yachts, good quality, on time, and we do what we promise", Kaasjager said.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Anthony Deutsch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:40aWORLD BANK : US$17 Million Grant for Gaza Youth to Create Employment Opportunities
PU
01:35aSTEWART SHOPS : Cold Brew & Iced Coffee Sale!
PU
01:28aBrazil-China joint ventures could boost soymeal trade - China diplomat
RE
01:25aBOJ should ditch negative rates, yield cap - ex-BOJ exec
RE
01:25aCENTRAL BANK OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : Press Release on Reserve Requirements (2018-32)
PU
01:23aOil prices dip as demand outlook dims; Iran sanctions provide some support
RE
01:18aOil prices dip as demand outlook dims; Iran sanctions provide some support
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15aEuro, lira down, safe haven currencies up on Turkish crisis
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Convent refinery heavy oil hydrocracker shut by fire - sources
2BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED : BLUESCOPE STEEL : Australian Steelmaker Mulls $700 Million U.S. Investment -- Update
3KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
4TESLA : TESLA : LEGAL ROW OVER MUSK TESLA PLAN
5MACROGEN INC : MACROGEN : Receives CAP Accreditation in Two Clinical Laboratories in Korea
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.