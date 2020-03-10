Dutchie and Onfleet Partner to Provide Cannabis Dispensaries with Integrated Ecommerce and Delivery Management Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfleet , the fastest-growing provider of last-mile delivery management software, announced today that it has partnered with Dutchie to provide cannabis dispensaries with integrated ecommerce and delivery management systems.



Dutchie is the market share leader in cannabis ecommerce with $300M in annualized revenue and hundreds of dispensary customers across 24 U.S. states plus Canada. Dutchie enables people to search the top marijuana stores, find the best cannabis products, place an order online, and pick it up or have it delivered in under an hour.

Dutchie co-founder and CEO Ross Lipson said they knew that helping dispensary customers add delivery could increase their basket sizes by as much as 80 percent. To help facilitate that, Dutchie wanted to certify its integration with Onfleet’s delivery management software into its ecommerce platform.

“I had worked in the online food ordering space prior to founding Dutchie, and I knew that having the right logistics software was crucial for a successful delivery operation,” said Lipson. “In food, Onfleet is known as the best-in-class choice, so we sought them out, and found they had a lot of experience in cannabis too. So Onfleet was the perfect partner for Dutchie.”

Now through this certified integration, customers who use both Onfleet and Dutchie have a seamless process for managing orders and payments, order picking and packing, routing, delivery, delivery confirmation and delivery updates to customers. Onfleet can optimize routes and provides drivers with a mobile app for collecting signatures for delivery confirmation. Onfleet also sends customers SMS updates on their delivery status.

Dutchie is encouraging all of its dispensary customers to add Onfleet.

According to Khaled Naim, co-founder and CEO of Onfleet, feedback from joint customers has been nothing but positive. “Dutchie customers who weren’t previously offering delivery report that having Onfleet available as a tool greatly eased the process of adding delivery service,” said Naim. “And customers who already offered delivery find that Onfleet has made the process infinitely easier and faster. We’re really excited to work more closely with Dutchie going forward.”

About Dutchie

Dutchie is an online ordering platform allowing consumers to purchase cannabis products from dispensaries for pickup or delivery. Founded in 2017, Dutchie created the easiest way to buy cannabis products from your favorite dispensaries and have them available for pickup or delivered right to your door. Partnering with top dispensaries, Dutchie offers the stores helpful tools to sell online and provides pickup and delivery services to their customers. For more information, please visit www.dutchie.com .

About Onfleet

Onfleet is a modern, cloud-based logistics management software platform that supports thousands of delivery fleets in the U.S. and 90 countries around the world. The company powers millions of deliveries every month across a broad range of industries including grocery, retail, alcohol, cannabis, pharmacy, parcel and furniture. Onfleet's platform includes a web-based dashboard, intuitive driver apps, real-time tracking and notifications for customers, and a robust API. It helps businesses route and dispatch efficiently, collect proof of delivery, access comprehensive last-mile delivery analytics, and provide a delightful customer experience. Onfleet's clients include innovative delivery enterprises like Imperfect Foods, Gap, Total Wine & More, Capsule, and MedMen. For more information, visit www.onfleet.com or follow us at @onfleet .

Media Contact:

Gina Rezendes

617-640-9278

gina@big-swing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1016d500-1a14-4240-a907-a58ea5984c44