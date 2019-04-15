Duval & Stachenfeld LLP : Announces Expansion of Tax Practice with Addition of Special Counsel Brad Borden

Duval & Stachenfeld LLP – The Pure Play in Real Estate Law® – announces the expansion of its Tax Practice Group with the addition of special counsel, Brad Borden.

Mr. Borden’s distinguished career makes him a leading practitioner in transactional real estate taxation with a particular focus on Section 1031 like-kind exchanges. Known in the industry as a preeminent expert on Section 1031, Mr. Borden has advised on all aspects of like-kind exchanges. He regularly assists clients with complex transactions such as drop-and-swaps, reverse exchanges, and leasehold improvements exchanges. He has also worked as an expert witness in multiple cases related to Section 1031 and as outside counsel for multiple Section 1031 qualified intermediaries. Mr. Borden’s work in these various areas of Section 1031 and his extensive scholarly writing provide him with a 360-degree perspective of the Section 1031 industry.

As a transactional tax attorney and prolific scholar with numerous books and dozens of published articles, Mr. Borden also has expertise in other areas of real estate and passthrough taxation. With that expertise, he helps clients find ways to reduce gain recognized on real estate transactions and obtain favorable capital gain treatment. His in-depth knowledge of partnership tax enables him to guide clients through thorny reorganizational issues that often arise when a real estate venture changes its capital structure as part of a real estate transaction.

Terri Adler, the Firm’s managing partner, said: “We are thrilled to have Brad join us as special counsel. As a professor and thought leader in the real estate tax space, and more specifically in regards to Section 1031 transactions, Brad is an absolute find for D&S. We see this as a big win to have him join the firm and is a testament to the quality of the tax practice that we have been building over the past 7 years.”

Tax Practice Group co-chair, Jessica Millett added, “We believe our tax practice is now growing beyond its infancy in terms of achieving the lofty goals we have set for the group; and with the addition of Brad, we believe the team is closer to becoming one of the premiere real estate tax practices in New York City.”

Additionally, Mr. Borden bolsters the Firm’s Opportunity Zone Practice Group, by adding his general knowledge of U.S. tax law, gain deferral mechanisms, and complex real estate transactions to the group’s experience handling Qualified Opportunity Fund structures.

Mr. Borden said, “Transactional real estate taxation has been my passion from the start of my legal career, and I was drawn to Section 1031 from before I began practicing law. Working with complex pieces of the law to create a cohesive understanding and using that understanding to solve complex tax situations for clients generates an excitement that never gets old. I am elated to be working with a tax group and law firm that shares that passion, loves working on complex real estate transactions, and has an unquestioned commitment to the highest-level of quality legal services, professional ethics, and integrity. The opportunity to join Duval & Stachenfeld came along very organically and represented an opportunity that doesn’t exist anywhere else in the market. I am excited to join the team and help take it to the next level.”

Mr. Borden is a graduate of Idaho State University with a B.B.A., Idaho State University with an M.B.A., University of Florida College of Law with a J.D., and University of Florida College of Law with an LL.M. in Taxation. He is also a tenured professor at Brooklyn Law School and a certified public accountant.

Duval & Stachenfeld (the “Firm”) is known for regularly handling the most complex and sophisticated real estate transactional work throughout the United States and globally as well. With approximately 45 full-time real estate attorneys, the Duval & Stachenfeld Real Estate Practice Group has one of the largest real estate law practices in New York City. The Firm distinguishes itself with its pure play focus on real estate law. For more information, please visit www.dsllp.com.

