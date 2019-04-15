Duval & Stachenfeld LLP : Announces Expansion of Tax Practice with Addition of Special Counsel Brad Borden

Duval & Stachenfeld LLP – The Pure Play in Real Estate Law® – announces
the expansion of its Tax Practice Group with the addition of special
counsel, Brad Borden.
Mr. Borden’s distinguished career makes him a leading practitioner in
transactional real estate taxation with a particular focus on Section
1031 like-kind exchanges. Known in the industry as a preeminent expert
on Section 1031, Mr. Borden has advised on all aspects of like-kind
exchanges. He regularly assists clients with complex transactions such
as drop-and-swaps, reverse exchanges, and leasehold improvements
exchanges. He has also worked as an expert witness in multiple cases
related to Section 1031 and as outside counsel for multiple Section 1031
qualified intermediaries. Mr. Borden’s work in these various areas of
Section 1031 and his extensive scholarly writing provide him with a
360-degree perspective of the Section 1031 industry.
As a transactional tax attorney and prolific scholar with numerous books
and dozens of published articles, Mr. Borden also has expertise in other
areas of real estate and passthrough taxation. With that expertise, he
helps clients find ways to reduce gain recognized on real estate
transactions and obtain favorable capital gain treatment. His in-depth
knowledge of partnership tax enables him to guide clients through thorny
reorganizational issues that often arise when a real estate venture
changes its capital structure as part of a real estate transaction.
Terri Adler, the Firm’s managing partner, said: “We are thrilled to have
Brad join us as special counsel. As a professor and thought leader in
the real estate tax space, and more specifically in regards to Section
1031 transactions, Brad is an absolute find for D&S. We see this as a
big win to have him join the firm and is a testament to the quality of
the tax practice that we have been building over the past 7 years.”
Tax Practice Group co-chair, Jessica Millett added, “We believe our tax
practice is now growing beyond its infancy in terms of achieving the
lofty goals we have set for the group; and with the addition of Brad, we
believe the team is closer to becoming one of the premiere real estate
tax practices in New York City.”
Additionally, Mr. Borden bolsters the Firm’s Opportunity Zone Practice
Group, by adding his general knowledge of U.S. tax law, gain deferral
mechanisms, and complex real estate transactions to the group’s
experience handling Qualified Opportunity Fund structures.
Mr. Borden said, “Transactional real estate taxation has been my passion
from the start of my legal career, and I was drawn to Section 1031 from
before I began practicing law. Working with complex pieces of the law to
create a cohesive understanding and using that understanding to solve
complex tax situations for clients generates an excitement that never
gets old. I am elated to be working with a tax group and law firm that
shares that passion, loves working on complex real estate transactions,
and has an unquestioned commitment to the highest-level of quality legal
services, professional ethics, and integrity. The opportunity to join
Duval & Stachenfeld came along very organically and represented an
opportunity that doesn’t exist anywhere else in the market. I am excited
to join the team and help take it to the next level.”
Mr. Borden is a graduate of Idaho State University with a B.B.A., Idaho
State University with an M.B.A., University of Florida College of Law
with a J.D., and University of Florida College of Law with an LL.M. in
Taxation. He is also a tenured professor at Brooklyn Law School and a
certified public accountant.
Duval & Stachenfeld (the “Firm”) is known for regularly handling the
most complex and sophisticated real estate transactional work throughout
the United States and globally as well. With approximately 45 full-time
real estate attorneys, the Duval & Stachenfeld Real Estate Practice
Group has one of the largest real estate law practices in New York City.
The Firm distinguishes itself with its pure play focus on real estate
law. For more information, please visit www.dsllp.com.
