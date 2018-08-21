Duval & Stachenfeld Names Terri Adler as Managing Partner – Bruce Stachenfeld to Become Chairman

Duval & Stachenfeld LLP – The Pure Play in Real Estate Law – is pleased to announce that Terri Adler, a founding member of the Firm and chair of the Real Estate Department, will be the new Managing Partner of the Firm effective as of October 7, 2018 (coinciding with the Firm’s 21st anniversary). Bruce Stachenfeld – a founding member of the Firm and the current Managing Partner – will become Chairman of the Firm effective on the same date.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005708/en/

Terri Adler & Bruce Stachenfeld (Photo: Business Wire)

“Terri and I started on our professional journey over 22 years ago, even before the Firm started,” said Bruce Stachenfeld. “The Firm is experiencing a record year economically, our partners are in high spirits, and we are continuing to build relationships with our high quality clients. To now see Terri elected as the next managing partner of Duval & Stachenfeld LLP, is a career highlight. From day one, I knew Terri was a star and year after year she has proven to me and the rest of the partnership that she is the obvious choice to lead D&S into the future. I expect this to be a smooth transition as Terri has been a constant source of guidance and support to me over the years through the ups and downs of running a successful law firm, so I am confident that the Firm is in excellent hands as we focus on the next 20 years.”

Terri Adler added, “Bruce has been an incredible, visionary leader for the Firm. Looking back on the ups and downs in the real estate industry for the last 20 years, the fact that D&S is one of the few midsized real estate law firms still in existence – and thriving – is a direct reflection on Bruce’s talents and leadership. I plan to build on his legacy and I am excited to leave my own distinctive mark on the Firm while Bruce continue to use his brilliance and creative thinking in his new role as Chairman. I have an ambitious plan for the Firm and I am looking forward to working with our entire team to bring the Firm to even greater heights.”

Ms. Adler has overseen one of the largest real estate practices in NYC for over 10 years, and has developed a wide range of expertise in all areas of national and international real estate and corporate real estate transactions. Ms. Adler has been at the forefront of many industry trends, whether involving cutting edge real estate investments, the creation of new real estate platforms, strategic investments in existing real estate platforms or preferred equity investments. At the Firm, she has been a member of the Management Committee, head of the Real Estate Department and founding member of the Firm’s women’s initiative.

Additionally, Ms. Adler is known in the real estate and legal industries as one of the most talented and creative attorneys in real estate and was recently named as one of Bisnow’s Power Women of 2018 as well as one of the top 100 female lawyers in NYC in Crain’s 2018 inaugural list.

Finally, it bears mention that Mr. Stachenfeld and Ms. Adler were (together) elected to The Commercial Observer’s Power 100 Reader’s Poll in 2013. The list marked the first (and only) time that The Commercial Observer allowed the public to vote for the most powerful people in New York real estate and they were two of only four lawyers to achieve that accolade.

About Duval & Stachenfeld LLP

Duval & Stachenfeld (“D&S”) is a Pure Play in the practice of high-quality real estate law and has one of the most highly regarded real estate practices in the U.S. Since the Firm’s inception over 20 years ago, the Real Estate Practice Group has distinguished itself by creating a practice focused on complex, sophisticated transactional work. With approximately 50 attorneys, the Duval & Stachenfeld Real Estate Practice Group has one of the largest real estate legal teams in New York City. For more information, please visit www.dsllp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005708/en/