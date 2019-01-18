Duval & Stachenfeld :'s Managing Partner Terri Adler Named to Crain's Notable Women in Law 2019

Duval & Stachenfeld’s Managing Partner, Terri Adler, has been named to Crain’s Notable Women in Law 2019. This list honors the achievements of the leading legal minds in the New York City legal industry with both distinguished careers and exceptional civic and philanthropic activities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005390/en/

Terri Adler, Managing Partner & Real Estate Chair

“To be included on this list along with so many other distinguished attorneys is a career highlight. Over the course of my 20+ year career, I have not only fought to be a strong advocate for my clients, but I have simultaneously championed women’s initiatives to help promote the advancement and retention of women in the legal industry. It is so important for the growth of our industry to see all of these women be acknowledged and honored for their work, so I hope that this list continues to grow over the years.”

Throughout her career, Ms. Adler has been an unmatched powerhouse in corporate real estate transactions involving complex structuring, playing to her strength of being innovative. She has guided clients into new businesses, new product lines, and new investments throughout the world (whether involving the creation of new real estate platforms or the funding of strategic investments in existing real estate platforms or preferred equity investments and multi-tiered joint ventures – she has seen it all). Most recently, Ms. Adler has been an industry leader in structuring Opportunity Zone transactions along with the co-chair of the Firm’s Tax Department, Jessica Millett.

Ms. Adler is also the founder of Duval & Stachenfeld’s women’s initiative and is actively involved in mentoring and assisting women both at the Firm and outside of the Firm in achieving their own definition of success. Ms. Adler regularly speaks on women’s issues in both the legal industry and the real estate industry and is passionate on issues concerning gender inclusion and parity.

In addition to managing partner Terri Adler, there are many women in significant roles of leadership at the Firm including Jessica Millett as the co-chair of the Tax Practice Group,Risa Letowsky as the co-chair of the Leasing Practice Group, Robin Kramer as the chair of the Land Use Practice Group, Stacie Trott as chair of the International Practice Group, Caitlin Velez as the Firm’s COO, Evelyn Louie-Nam as the Firm’s CFO, Courtney Stoutamire as the Firm’s Executive Director, Maria Aksentyan as the Firm’s CTO and Lindsey Falco as the Firm’s Paralegal Supervisor (to name a few).

Duval & Stachenfeld (the “Firm”) is known for regularly handling the most complex and sophisticated real estate transactional work throughout the United States and globally as well. With close to 50 full-time real estate attorneys, the Duval & Stachenfeld Real Estate Practice Group has one of the largest real estate law practices in New York City. The Firm distinguishes itself with its pure play focus on real estate law. For more information, please visit www.dsllp.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005390/en/