Duval & Stachenfeld :'s Managing Partner Terri Adler Named to Crain's Notable Women in Law 2019

Duval & Stachenfeld’s Managing Partner, Terri
Adler, has been named to Crain’s Notable
Women in Law 2019. This list honors the achievements of the leading
legal minds in the New York City legal industry with both distinguished
careers and exceptional civic and philanthropic activities.
Terri Adler, Managing Partner & Real Estate Chair
“To be included on this list along with so many other distinguished
attorneys is a career highlight. Over the course of my 20+ year career,
I have not only fought to be a strong advocate for my clients, but I
have simultaneously championed women’s initiatives to help promote the
advancement and retention of women in the legal industry. It is so
important for the growth of our industry to see all of these women be
acknowledged and honored for their work, so I hope that this list
continues to grow over the years.”
Throughout her career, Ms. Adler has been an unmatched powerhouse in
corporate real estate transactions involving complex structuring,
playing to her strength of being innovative. She has guided clients into
new businesses, new product lines, and new investments throughout the
world (whether involving the creation of new real estate platforms or
the funding of strategic investments in existing real estate platforms
or preferred equity investments and multi-tiered joint ventures – she
has seen it all). Most recently, Ms. Adler has been an industry leader
in structuring Opportunity Zone transactions along with the co-chair of
the Firm’s Tax Department, Jessica
Millett.
Ms. Adler is also the founder of Duval & Stachenfeld’s women’s
initiative and is actively involved in mentoring and assisting women
both at the Firm and outside of the Firm in achieving their own
definition of success. Ms. Adler regularly speaks on women’s issues in
both the legal industry and the real estate industry and is passionate
on issues concerning gender inclusion and parity.
In addition to managing partner Terri
Adler, there are many women in significant roles of leadership at
the Firm including Jessica
Millett as the co-chair of the Tax Practice Group,Risa
Letowsky as the co-chair of the Leasing Practice Group, Robin
Kramer as the chair of the Land Use Practice Group, Stacie
Trott as chair of the International Practice Group, Caitlin Velez as
the Firm’s COO, Evelyn Louie-Nam as the Firm’s CFO, Courtney Stoutamire
as the Firm’s Executive Director, Maria Aksentyan as the Firm’s CTO and
Lindsey Falco as the Firm’s Paralegal Supervisor (to name a few).
Duval & Stachenfeld (the “Firm”) is known for regularly handling the
most complex and sophisticated real estate transactional work throughout
the United States and globally as well. With close to 50 full-time real
estate attorneys, the Duval & Stachenfeld Real Estate Practice Group has
one of the largest real estate law practices in New York City. The Firm
distinguishes itself with its pure play focus on real estate law. For
more information, please visit www.dsllp.com
