Dwayne Hill Tapped as Executive Producer, Co-Creator and Writer for Netflix Series "Northern Rescue", Announced by His Manager Alan Morell, Creative Management Partners

09/19/2018 | 10:01am EDT

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Announced today, Dwayne Hill, is tapped as Executor Producer, Co-Creator and Writer for the Netflixdrama series, Northern Rescue, announced by Mr. Hill’s Business Manager Alan Morell, Creative Management Partners in Beverly Hills.

The series from Don Carmody Television was created by Mark Bacci, Dwayne Hill and David Cormican.            

Streaming giant Netflix is partnering with Canadian broadcaster CBC on the family drama Northern Rescue, to star William Baldwin and Kathleen Robertson.  Netflix has had success with two other CBC dramas: Alias Grace and Anne With an E.                              

ABOUT DWAYNE HILL:

Dwayne Hill is an Emmy Award nominated voice over performer, accomplished actor, screenwriter and comedian. Over the past 17 years, his distinctive bass/baritone voice has landed him more than 300+ roles on over 70+ animated series, including his Primetime Emmy Award nominated outstanding voice performance as Cat in the PBS anchored Peg + Cat. Hill is a 2009 Gemini Award winner for best voice in the Best Ensemble category for his work in Atomic Betty. That same year he was also nominated in the solo category for his performance in Grossology. Other nominations include the ACTRA Award for outstanding performance in voice for Crash Canyon.

Hill has lent his voice to over 1,000 television commercials, including spots for Bud Light, Toyota and General Electric. In addition to his voice work, Hill has appeared on-camera in various roles and is most recognized as Coach Carr in the 2004 feature film Mean Girls. Hill divides his time between New York, Toronto and Los Angeles. 

Said Alan Morell: "Dwayne is an Emmy Award nominated, Gemini Award winning voice actor and with this high achievement as Executive Producer, Co-creator and Writer of the Netflix drama series Northern Rescue, our Agency is very proud of Dwayne and excited about his future.”


Contact Information:                                                                                                                   

THE CREATIVE MANAGEMENT AGENCY

508-292-7900

Creative Management Partners LLC

433 North Camden Drive, 6th Floor,  

Beverly Hills, CA, 90210

Creative MNGT logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
