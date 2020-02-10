Dwight Capital : Closes 2019 with Over $1.2B in Financings

Dwight Capital completed another banner year in 2019, closing more than $1.2 billion in real estate financings, and increased its servicing volume to $4.2 billion. Dwight Capital continued its dominant run in the leaderboards as a top-5 HUD lender for the fifth consecutive year. Dwight projects its 2020 pipeline to more than double with a target in excess of $2 billion.

In 2019, Dwight expanded its offerings to include a privately traded REIT, Dwight Mortgage Trust, which has closed approximately $500 million in bridge financings; in addition to an industry leading mezzanine financing vehicle, Dwight Mezz Fund.

Notable closings in 2019 included:

$50.8 MM HUD 232/223(f) loan for Silver Healthcare Center, a 246-bed SNF in Cherry Hill, NJ.

$46.5 MM HUD 223(f) loan for Positano Apartments, a 360-unit energy efficient garden-style apartment complex in Las Vegas, NV.

$41.76 MM HUD 223(f) loan on Aura at Quarterpath, a 228-unit four-story energy efficient apartment community in Williamsburg, VA.

$41.18 MM HUD 223(f) loan on The Preserve at Ballantyne Commons, a 270-unit energy efficient, market-rate apartment building in Charlotte, NC.

$41 MM bridge loan on Springs at West Chester, a 308-unit Class-A, garden-style apartment community located in West Chester, OH.

$39.2 MM HUD 223(f) loan on Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch, a 272-unit energy efficient garden-style apartment community in Bradenton, FL.

$36.5 MM HUD 223(f) loan on The Village at Wildcreek, a 240-unit energy efficient garden-style apartment complex located in Sparks, Nevada.

$31 MM HUD 223(f) loan on Tesora Apartments, a 231-unit Class-A, energy efficient garden-style apartment complex in Las Vegas, NV.

$29.76 MM HUD 223(f) loan on Autumn Creek Apartments, a 228-unit, energy efficient apartment community in Amherst, NY.

$28.7 MM HUD 223(f) loan on East Beach Marina Apartments, an energy efficient market-rate apartment community in Norfolk, VA.

$28.3 MM HUD 223(f) loan for Oxford at Crossroads Centre, a 220-unit energy efficient garden-style apartment community located in Waxahachie, TX.

$25.16 MM HUD 221(d)(4) loan on Autumn Breeze Apartments, a proposed 216-unit energy efficient market-rate, gated community of garden apartments to be located on a site of over 12 acres in Wilmer, TX.

$25 MM bridge loan on Springs at Cottonwood Creek, a 260-unit Class-A, garden -style apartment community located in Waco, TX.

$20.7 MM HUD 223(f) loan on Rockburne Estates, a 100% LIHTC 222-unit apartment complex in Washington, D.C.

$11 MM HUD 223(f) refinance on Churchill Senior Living Phase I, a 121-unit, 100% LIHTC apartment community for seniors in Germantown, MD.

“A tremendous 2019 with in excess of $1.2 billion in financings nationwide is a collective achievement, made possible by the dedication of the entire Dwight Capital team. Our team has built lasting relationships with our clients with a focus on industry-leading execution speed, and a deep qualitative understanding of their needs,” said Adam Sasouness, Co-Founder and CEO of Dwight Capital.

Dwight Capital is a leader in commercial real estate finance and is one of the largest FHA/HUD lenders for multifamily and healthcare properties in the United States. Dwight has led the industry as a top-5 Multifamily & Healthcare HUD lender by both transactions and dollar amount over the past five years. Our range of services include commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as USDA, Bridge, Mezzanine, and Preferred-Equity for both stabilized and new-construction properties.

For more information about Dwight Capital, please visit: www.dwightcapital.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005507/en/