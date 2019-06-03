Dwight Capital Delivers Letter to HomeStreet Board of Directors

Today, Dwight Capital LLC released the following open letter to the
Board of Directors of HomeStreet, Inc. (NAS: HMST):
June 3, 2019
Board of Directors
HomeStreet, Inc.
601 Union Street, Suite
2000
Seattle, WA 98101
Attention: Mark K. Mason
Dear Members of the Board:
HomeStreet has dismissed Dwight Capital’s indication of interest in
acquiring a subset of HomeStreet’s multifamily mortgage lending
business, which would consist of Fannie Mae DUS lending operations,
mortgage servicing rights, and related assets; without even allowing
Dwight Capital to conduct the limited and confirmatory due diligence
necessary to make an offer.
Instead, HomeStreet had its advisers assume what a Dwight Capital offer
would have looked like, which HomeStreet then rejected rather than
engage in an actual negotiation and offer process. HomeStreet stated in
its May 30, 2019 filing that its advisers assumed that “the gross
maximum potential net gain to the Company of a sale would represent a
very low single-digit multiple on the annual income from our business in
recent years.” Based upon HomeStreet’s March 6, 2019, 10-K:
Gain on loan origination and sale activities consisted of the
following (dollars in thousands).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
Percent Change
|
|
|
2017
|
Multifamily DUS®
|
|
|
7,012
|
|
|
-47%
|
|
|
13,210
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following table presents loan origination and loan sale volumes (dollars in thousands).
(dollars in thousands).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Multifamily DUS® Loans Sold
|
|
|
225,323
|
|
|
347,084
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A low single-digit multiple sale price (e.g., two to three times) would
mean that the Multifamily DUS lending operations would only be valued at
approximately $14,000,000 to $21,000,000.
In practice, given that HomeStreet’s Multifamily DUS loan origination
and sale production is multiples lower than that of its Multifamily DUS
lending peers, it is likely that an actual
offer would be materially higher based upon a calculation that accounts
for the revenue that a purchaser could produce using HomeStreet’s
multifamily mortgage lending infrastructure, rather than
being solely based upon HomeStreet’s actual existing and declining
production (listed above).
It is a highly disappointing tactic for
HomeStreet to set up a straw man offer price based on its advisers’
estimates, which HomeStreet is then declining and determining to be
insufficient.
HomeStreet has a history of being prematurely dismissive of Dwight
Capital’s interest. In an April 30th, 2019 press release,
HomeStreet stated that “HomeStreet was not aware of Dwight Capital’s
interest until their press release, as they had not previously contacted
us.” This was false. Dwight Capital had in fact sent emails to Mark
Mason in 2017 and in 2018 expressing this very same interest and Dwight
Capital received a response that “[w]e are not interested in selling our
DUS license.” HomeStreet recently acknowledged
that its public denial of Dwight Capital’s prior interest and
communications was in fact false.
On May 17, 2019, during a call with Mark Mason, Mark Ruh, and Godfrey
Evans, Dwight Capital was advised that HomeStreet was not prepared to
meet with Dwight Capital, or to permit Dwight Capital to engage in
limited and confirmatory due diligence. Afterwards, Dwight Capital never
received a direct and definitive response from HomeStreet as to when
HomeStreet would be ready to engage. Instead, Dwight Capital noticed
that buried on page 45 of HomeStreet’s May 30th, 2019 SEC
filing, HomeStreet declined to allow Dwight Capital the limited due
diligence access needed to prepare an offer.
We believe that our proposal represents a unique opportunity to create
significant value for HomeStreet’s shareholders and employees; and this
proposal should be treated seriously. We look forward to a prompt and
favorable reply to engage in substantive discussions.
Sincerely yours,
DWIGHT CAPITAL LLC
By: /s/ Adam Sasouness
Name: Adam
Sasouness
Title: Managing Principal
Address:
Dwight Capital
787 Eleventh Avenue (10th Floor)
New
York, NY 10019
