Dwight Capital Delivers Letter to HomeStreet Board of Directors

Today, Dwight Capital LLC released the following open letter to the Board of Directors of HomeStreet, Inc. (NAS: HMST):

June 3, 2019

Board of Directors

HomeStreet, Inc.

601 Union Street, Suite 2000

Seattle, WA 98101

Attention: Mark K. Mason

Dear Members of the Board:

HomeStreet has dismissed Dwight Capital’s indication of interest in acquiring a subset of HomeStreet’s multifamily mortgage lending business, which would consist of Fannie Mae DUS lending operations, mortgage servicing rights, and related assets; without even allowing Dwight Capital to conduct the limited and confirmatory due diligence necessary to make an offer.

Instead, HomeStreet had its advisers assume what a Dwight Capital offer would have looked like, which HomeStreet then rejected rather than engage in an actual negotiation and offer process. HomeStreet stated in its May 30, 2019 filing that its advisers assumed that “the gross maximum potential net gain to the Company of a sale would represent a very low single-digit multiple on the annual income from our business in recent years.” Based upon HomeStreet’s March 6, 2019, 10-K:

Gain on loan origination and sale activities consisted of the following (dollars in thousands).

2018 Percent Change 2017 Multifamily DUS® 7,012 -47% 13,210

The following table presents loan origination and loan sale volumes (dollars in thousands).

2018 2017 Multifamily DUS® Loans Sold 225,323 347,084

A low single-digit multiple sale price (e.g., two to three times) would mean that the Multifamily DUS lending operations would only be valued at approximately $14,000,000 to $21,000,000.

In practice, given that HomeStreet’s Multifamily DUS loan origination and sale production is multiples lower than that of its Multifamily DUS lending peers, it is likely that an actual offer would be materially higher based upon a calculation that accounts for the revenue that a purchaser could produce using HomeStreet’s multifamily mortgage lending infrastructure, rather than being solely based upon HomeStreet’s actual existing and declining production (listed above).

It is a highly disappointing tactic for HomeStreet to set up a straw man offer price based on its advisers’ estimates, which HomeStreet is then declining and determining to be insufficient.

HomeStreet has a history of being prematurely dismissive of Dwight Capital’s interest. In an April 30th, 2019 press release, HomeStreet stated that “HomeStreet was not aware of Dwight Capital’s interest until their press release, as they had not previously contacted us.” This was false. Dwight Capital had in fact sent emails to Mark Mason in 2017 and in 2018 expressing this very same interest and Dwight Capital received a response that “[w]e are not interested in selling our DUS license.” HomeStreet recently acknowledged that its public denial of Dwight Capital’s prior interest and communications was in fact false.

On May 17, 2019, during a call with Mark Mason, Mark Ruh, and Godfrey Evans, Dwight Capital was advised that HomeStreet was not prepared to meet with Dwight Capital, or to permit Dwight Capital to engage in limited and confirmatory due diligence. Afterwards, Dwight Capital never received a direct and definitive response from HomeStreet as to when HomeStreet would be ready to engage. Instead, Dwight Capital noticed that buried on page 45 of HomeStreet’s May 30th, 2019 SEC filing, HomeStreet declined to allow Dwight Capital the limited due diligence access needed to prepare an offer.

We believe that our proposal represents a unique opportunity to create significant value for HomeStreet’s shareholders and employees; and this proposal should be treated seriously. We look forward to a prompt and favorable reply to engage in substantive discussions.

Sincerely yours,

DWIGHT CAPITAL LLC

By: /s/ Adam Sasouness

Name: Adam Sasouness

Title: Managing Principal

Address:

Dwight Capital

787 Eleventh Avenue (10th Floor)

New York, NY 10019

