Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dwight Capital : Finances Over $201.4 MM in February 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 09:53am EDT

Dwight Capital continues to lead the industry with its financing volumes in February 2020, closing more than $201.4 MM.

Managing Principal, Josh Sasouness, and EVP, Keith Hoffman closed a $74.99 MM HUD 223(f) loan for Copper Creek Apartments, a 608-unit garden-style apartment complex located in Las Vegas, Nevada. Built in phases between 2002 and 2004, the market-rate property consists of 35 two-story buildings situated on over 27 acres. The fully amortizing loan has a 35-year term and benefited from a reduced MIP of 0.25% due to the property’s Green/Energy Efficient status. This loan is the largest HUD loan closed in the state of Nevada to date.

Managing Director, Brandon Baksh, originated a $35.4 MM HUD 223(a)(7) loan on Farmers Market Harvest Lofts, a 240-unit apartment complex located next door to the newly revived Dallas Farmers Market in Dallas, Texas.

“This was a big win for our client. We were able to drop the debt service payments, MIP payments, and the annual reserve requirements for the project,” said Baksh.

Managing Director, Kevin Lifshitz, originated a $27.6 MM HUD 223(f) loan for Spring Tree Apartments, a 150-unit garden-style apartment community located in Chino, California. Sitting on over six acres, the property consists of nine two-story buildings.

Another notable closing is a $6.3 MM HUD 221(d)(4) substantial rehabilitation for West End Apartments, a 114-unit mixed-income project in St. Louis, Missouri. Situated on 2.9 acres, the property consists of four scattered sites with 68 market-rate units and 46 units at 60% AMI. This loan achieved a reduced Affordable Housing MIP of 0.35%. It will include the use of Federal and State Historic Tax Credits and a Community Block Development Grant. Keith Hoffman originated this transaction.

Jeff Mugg, Vice President of West End Apartments, LLC, said, “We seem to have a knack for taking on complex deals and our St. Louis West End Apartments was certainly one of those. Dwight Capital took on the challenge. Their patience, perseverance, and tenacity made the deal happen. This critically important low-mod deal would not have closed without them.”

Dwight Capital is a leader in commercial real estate finance and is one of the largest FHA/HUD lenders for multifamily and healthcare properties in the United States. Dwight has led the industry as a top-5 Multifamily & Healthcare HUD lender by both transactions and dollar amount over the past five years. Our range of services include commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as USDA, Bridge, Mezzanine, and Preferred-Equity for both stabilized and new-construction properties.

For more information about Dwight Capital, please visit: www.dwightcapital.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:21aJELD DEADLINE : Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. – JELD
GL
10:21aSPENDEDGE : Helped a Food and Beverage Company Boost Savings by Proactively Managing the Procurement Expenditure for a Food and Beverage Firm | Request FREE Platform Access for Exhaustive Insights
BU
10:20aIRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS : A message to our healthcare providers, patients and other partners during COVID-19
AQ
10:20aUPONOR OYJ : Board organisation and roles
AQ
10:19aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : inaugurates Mujib Corner at head office
AQ
10:19aAPPLE : to close all stores worldwide outside of China for two weeks
AQ
10:19aKing & Spalding Adds Transactional Partner Craig Garvey in Chicago
PR
10:18aMore U.S. producers cut budgets as crude falls below $30 a barrel
RE
10:18aCrude oil falls below $30 as coronavirus spreads
RE
10:18aSTATEMENT BY CUB EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR DAVID KOLATA : How CUB Is Serving Illinois Consumers During Public Health Crisis
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE S.A. : VALE S A : China steel futures climb on demand optimism, but end off highs
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : BA owner, easyJet make drastic cuts to try to survive coronavirus
3CRUDE OIL : Crude oil falls below $30 as coronavirus spreads
4UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD : Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides market update on the impact of COVID-19
5ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC : ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Faces Coronavirus Hit; 1st Half Profit Was Above Gui..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group