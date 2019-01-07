Log in
DynCorp International : Awarded United States Coast Guard Contract

01/07/2019 | 01:39pm EST

On December 20, 2018, the United States Coast Guard (USCG) Aviation Logistics Center (ALC), Long Range Surveillance Product Line Division, awarded DynCorp International (DI) the Progressive Structural Inspection (PSI) and Depot Level Maintenance (DLM) contract for C-130H and C-130J aircraft. Located at the Aviation Logistics Center at USCG Base Elizabeth City in North Carolina, the total value of this contract is $51.4 million and consists of one base year and four option years.

“We are pleased to be named a critical new partner with the Coast Guard’s ALC Depot Team at Elizabeth City. They are entrusting us with the C-130H/J depot operation of aircraft tasked with unbelievably tough missions in very challenging environments and we are eager to demonstrate our commitment to getting that mission done, every day,” said Joe Ford, president of DynAviation.

The C-130H and C-130J aircraft are the USCG's LRS aircraft providing critical Search and Rescue, Law Enforcement, Logistics, and Marine Environmental Protection response to the United States of America. Inspection of the C-130 series aircraft will be made to ensure airworthiness through detailed non-destructive inspection procedures. These inspections ensure compliance with Aircraft Structural Integrity Program (ASIP) requirements. Due to the corrosive environment in which USCG aircraft operate, inspections are required to be performed on each USCG C-130 every 48 months.

“This award illustrates that the excellence, innovation, and dedication of DI employees is not lost on other customers around the globe. As a new partner, we look forward to being a part of U.S. Coast Guard’s mantra of ‘Semper Paratus’ or ‘Always Ready.’ This opportunity grows DI’s C-130 portfolio, adds to our depot-level maintenance capability, and continues our role in improving the readiness of our Nation’s key, no-fail mission aviation assets,” said Bill Tart, senior director, DI Business Development.

About DynCorp International

DynCorp International is a leading global services provider offering unique, tailored solutions for an ever-changing world. Built on over seven decades of experience as a trusted partner to commercial, government and military customers, DI provides sophisticated aviation, logistics, training, intelligence and operational solutions wherever we are needed. DynCorp International is headquartered in McLean, Va. For more information, visit our blogs Inside DI or DI at Work or follow DynCorp International on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
