DynCorp International Inc. :'s Parent, Delta Tucker Holdings, Inc., Schedules Earnings Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

03/11/2019 | 02:23pm EDT

DynCorp International Inc.'s parent, Delta Tucker Holdings, Inc., will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018. George Krivo, chief executive officer, and Bill Kansky, chief financial officer, will review financial results and business developments.

The call may be accessed by webcast or through a dial-in conference line.

To access the webcast and view the accompanying presentation, please go to http://www.dyn-intl.com, click on "Investor Relations," and view "Events & Presentations." Please go to the site approximately fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To participate by phone, dial (866) 871-0758 and enter the conference ID number: 2082929. International callers should dial (706) 634-5249 and enter the same conference ID number above.

A telephonic replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 19, 2019, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on April 19, 2019. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and enter the conference ID number.

About DynCorp International Inc.

DynCorp International is a leading global services provider offering unique, tailored solutions for an ever-changing world. Built on seven decades of experience as a trusted partner to commercial, government and military customers, DI provides sophisticated aviation, logistics, training, intelligence and operational solutions wherever we are needed. DynCorp International is headquartered in McLean, Va. For more information, visit www.dyn-intl.com.


