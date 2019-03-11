DynCorp International Inc. :'s Parent, Delta Tucker Holdings, Inc., Schedules Earnings Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

DynCorp International Inc.'s parent, Delta Tucker Holdings, Inc., will
host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 19,
2019, to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018.
George Krivo, chief executive officer, and Bill Kansky, chief financial
officer, will review financial results and business developments.
The call may be accessed by webcast or through a dial-in conference line.
To access the webcast and view the accompanying presentation, please go
to http://www.dyn-intl.com,
click on "Investor Relations," and view "Events & Presentations." Please
go to the site approximately fifteen minutes prior to the start of the
call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.
To participate by phone, dial (866) 871-0758 and enter the conference ID
number: 2082929. International callers should dial (706) 634-5249 and
enter the same conference ID number above.
A telephonic replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on
March 19, 2019, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on April 19, 2019. To
access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and
enter the conference ID number.
About DynCorp International Inc.
DynCorp International is a leading global services provider offering
unique, tailored solutions for an ever-changing world. Built on seven
decades of experience as a trusted partner to commercial, government and
military customers, DI provides sophisticated aviation, logistics,
training, intelligence and operational solutions wherever we are needed.
DynCorp International is headquartered in McLean, Va. For more
information, visit www.dyn-intl.com.
