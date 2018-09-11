Log in
Dynamic Consulting Awarded Gold Competency in Cloud Platform

09/11/2018 | 12:03pm EDT

Today, Dynamic Consulting LLC announces its achievement of the Gold Competency designation in Cloud Platform from Microsoft Partner Network (MPN). This achievement signifies the exceptional ability of Dynamic Consulting LLC to help its customers design and implement cloud-based solutions hosted on Azure, Microsoft's open, flexible, enterprise-grade cloud computing platform.

The Microsoft Partnership Network awards Gold Competency to select-few partners with a demonstrated track record of modernizing client’s infrastructure, migrating applications and data to the cloud, and building analytics solutions on data platforms in the cloud.

This distinction from the Microsoft Partner Network is the latest in a series of similar achievements for Dynamic Consulting. Since its founding in 2009, Dynamic Consulting has earned Gold Competency in Enterprise Resource Planning and Silver Competency in Cloud Customer Relationship Management.

Jonathan Stypula, CEO and founder commented, “Achieving our second Gold Competency, this time in Cloud Platform, is a gratifying milestone for Dynamic Consulting LLC. We are always pushing ourselves to serve our clients in new and better ways.”

ABOUT DYNAMIC CONSULTING:

Dynamic Consulting is a Chicago-based consulting firm that specializes in the integration, implementation and training of Microsoft Dynamics software. With over 100 years of combined experience in Microsoft Dynamics implementation, Dynamic Consulting helps customers realize higher ROI, lower their total cost of ownership, and gain long term competitive advantages in their market.


© Business Wire 2018
