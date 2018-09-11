Dynamic Consulting Awarded Gold Competency in Cloud Platform

Today, Dynamic Consulting LLC announces its achievement of the Gold
Competency designation in Cloud Platform from Microsoft Partner Network
(MPN). This achievement signifies the exceptional ability of Dynamic
Consulting LLC to help its customers design and implement cloud-based
solutions hosted on Azure, Microsoft's open, flexible, enterprise-grade
cloud computing platform.
The Microsoft Partnership Network awards Gold Competency to select-few
partners with a demonstrated track record of modernizing client’s
infrastructure, migrating applications and data to the cloud, and
building analytics solutions on data platforms in the cloud.
This distinction from the Microsoft Partner Network is the latest in a
series of similar achievements for Dynamic Consulting. Since its
founding in 2009, Dynamic Consulting has earned Gold Competency in
Enterprise Resource Planning and Silver Competency in Cloud Customer
Relationship Management.
Jonathan Stypula, CEO and founder commented, “Achieving our second Gold
Competency, this time in Cloud Platform, is a gratifying milestone for
Dynamic Consulting LLC. We are always pushing ourselves to serve our
clients in new and better ways.”
ABOUT DYNAMIC CONSULTING:
Dynamic Consulting is a Chicago-based consulting firm that specializes
in the integration, implementation and training of Microsoft Dynamics
software. With over 100 years of combined experience in Microsoft
Dynamics implementation, Dynamic Consulting helps customers realize
higher ROI, lower their total cost of ownership, and gain long term
competitive advantages in their market.
