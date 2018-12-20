Dynamic Signal Awards Grant to Philanthropic Organizations, March of Dimes and Action for Healthy Kids

San Bruno, CA, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic Signal, the leading Employee Communication and Engagement Platform, today announced the selected recipients of its first DySi Cares Grant. The program awards each nonprofit organization a 3-year license to Dynamic Signal’s enterprise software, enabling companies to modernize, streamline, and measure communication and engagement, distributing relevant, timely news and information to a wide variety of critical audiences including staff, volunteers, sponsors, board members and program participants. Dynamic Signal will also host representatives from March of Dimes and Action for Healthy Kids at their Silicon Valley headquarters for a reception and comprehensive strategic planning workshop with Dynamic Signal’s world-class Strategy and Customer Success teams.

“For every organization, effective internal communication is the critical foundation needed for long-term success. The DySi Cares Grant was designed to support selected philanthropic organizations by providing them with the enterprise-level technology they need to align and empower their employees and volunteers,” said Russ Fradin, CEO of Dynamic Signal. “By using Dynamic Signal, these organizations will be able to easily connect and engage diverse, distributed audiences across channels, elicit feedback through our surveys, and increase awareness of their work through our advocacy tools. We couldn’t have asked for better organizations with which to partner than March of Dimes and Action for Healthy Kids and we’re proud of this employee-led initiative.”

Research has shown that organizations with high employee engagement enjoy dramatically greater productivity than those with low engagement. Dynamic Signal’s ECE platform is optimized for ensuring these measurable results while offering the advocacy opportunities these nonprofits need to empower those in their programs to help tell their story and share their work.

“For over 80 years, March of Dimes has led the fight for the health of moms and babies. Over that time, our communication needs have changed dramatically. With Dynamic Signal we will be able to update the way we communicate with our staff, donors, partners and our volunteer leaders across the country,” said Paula Ransom, SVP and Chief Volunteer Officer, March of Dimes. “We want to ensure our team has the most up to date information needed to support their work and want them to have the tools required to share our stories, updates and opportunities for others to get involved. Dynamic Signal’s platform is going to allow us to accomplish all of these things.”

Both March of Dimes and Action for Healthy kids were chosen from a field of applicants that were determined to need a successful multi-audience, multi-channel, Communication and Engagement Platform to better support and amplify their mission.

“Action for Healthy Kids mobilizes school professionals, families, and communities to take actions that lead to healthy eating, physical activity and healthier schools where kids thrive,” said Rob Bisceglie, CEO at Action for Healthy Kids. “We have the largest network of volunteers in school health who support our vision for every kid to be healthy, active and ready to learn. So much of what we accomplish is on the grassroots level, which means that for staff, parents and volunteers, advocates, partners, donors and more, we need a technology platform to reach a wide variety of audiences in a way that was convenient for them, measurable for us, and efficient for our small but mighty team. Dynamic Signal is going to help us create deeper engagement and build critical awareness in a way we’ve never been able to do before. We couldn’t be more excited to have been selected for the DySi Cares Grant.”

About Dynamic Signal

Dynamic Signal, the market’s leading Employee Communication and Engagement Platform, connects organizations with their most valued asset – their employees. Hundreds of enterprise organizations, including more than 20 percent of the Fortune 100, trust Dynamic Signal to modernize, streamline, and measure their communication and engagement, increase productivity and empower advocacy by delivering timely, relevant information across any channel or device, to millions of employees around the world.

Founded in 2010, and based in Silicon Valley, Dynamic Signal’s platform integrates with existing enterprise systems such as Microsoft’s SharePoint and Active Directory, Workday and Oracle HCM. Learn more at www.dynamicsignal.com.

