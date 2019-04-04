Dynamic Signal Customer Study Reveals Positive Business Impact Resulting From Connecting, Engaging, and Activating Employees

San Bruno, CA, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic Signal, the leading Employee Communication and Engagement platform, today announced the findings of its 2019 Customer Impact Study, revealing the meaningful business outcomes companies experience when using Dynamic Signal’s technology to better connect, engage, and activate their workforce. The study, which surveyed more than 160 contacts from Dynamic Signal customer around the globe, found that companies experience significantly greater employee connections after implementing the platform, resulting in business benefits such as nearly 40 percent faster employee communication, 35 percent increase in employees reached, 27 percent faster response to crisis, and 16 percent greater employee productivity.

Customers surveyed across industries and geographies find they are experiencing a notable impact on employee engagement and employee advocacy by using Dynamic Signal’s platform:

30 percent increase in employee engagement

106 percent increase in social media reach

39 percent increase in company brand/awareness

34 percent more engagement per post

40 percent more engagement per share

“Dynamic Signal is on a mission to improve the employee experience, and we are proud to be the trusted technology partner for outcome-driven Employee Communication and Engagement at some of the largest organizations in the world,” said Jim Larrison, Chief Customer Officer and Co-Founder at Dynamic Signal. "Using Dynamic Signal’s comprehensive platform to modernize, streamline and measure company communication is having an incredibly positive impact on top and bottom-line business objectives for organizations across every industry. We are excited by these findings and look forward to supporting even more companies as they transform their business by effectively connecting, engaging, and activating every employee.”

Dynamic Signal’s Custom Success Team was also a notable component of customer satisfaction and program outcomes. In addition to positive responses to the support they received from the company, customers look to Dynamic Signal as a trusted advisor and partner:

95 percent of customers plan to extend or continue their use of Dynamic Signal

94 percent would recommend Dynamic Signal and more than half already have

90 percent agree that Dynamic Signal is a “trusted business advisor”

“We’re thrilled to see the bottom-line business impact our customers are seeing with our platform, but what gives me the most satisfaction is the enthusiasm we hear from customers who endorse Dynamic Signal as a trusted business partner,” said Russ Fradin, CEO of Dynamic Signal. “Software is only as good as the programs and objectives it enables, and we’re proud to support and empower our customers through every step of their journey.”

For comprehensive results from Dynamic Signal’s Customer Impact Study, visit https://resources.dynamicsignal.com/metrics/dynamic-signal-2019-customer-impact-study.

ABOUT DYNAMIC SIGNAL

Dynamic Signal is the leading Employee Communication and Engagement Platform, connecting organizations with their most valued asset – their employees. Hundreds of companies across every business sector, including more than 30 percent of the Fortune 100, increase brand equity, reduce risk and grow their businesses using Dynamic Signal to securely deliver personalized, timely information to millions of employees around the world, on the channels and devices they prefer.

Founded in 2010, and based in Silicon Valley, Dynamic Signal integrates with existing enterprise systems such as Microsoft’s SharePoint Online and Azure Active Directory, Salesforce.com, Workday, and Oracle HCM.

From factory workers and field employees, to knowledge workers in every time zone, Dynamic Signal customers can connect, engage and activate everyone in the organization for a dramatic improvement in the employee experience. Learn more at www.dynamicsignal.com.

Robyn Hannah Dynamic Signal 408-823-3863 robyn@dynamicsignal.com Hugh S. Moore Broadsheet Communications 202-471-0661 hugh@broadsheetcomms.com