Dynastar AG: Couno Resources S.A. Reverse-Merges into SunMirror AG

* Agrees reverse takeover into new Swiss company (ISIN: CH0396131929)

* Sees strong tailwind from ongoing boom in gold, tech & strategic acquisitions

* Group rebrands as SunMirror AG with new domicile in Zug, Switzerland

ZURICH Monday, August 31, 2020 - Couno Resources S.A. ("Couno"), a strategic exploration firm focused on metals and minerals powering today's new era of sustainable technology, has agreed to reverse-merge into Dynastar AG (DYK.DU). The Shareholders have agreed to rebrand the Group as SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"). The combined entity has also launched a carefully planned strategic "roll-up" of select assets amidst an unprecedented run-up in gold and other critical resources.



The Couno transaction will see SunMirror's current ownership of 325,000 shares, at a nominal value of CHF 1 per share, increase to 2,000,000 in total after shareholders agree to issue 1,175,000 new shares to existing Couno shareholders. Another 500,000 shares have been issued to the existing Couno Shareholders, thus, reaching the 2,000,000-share total.

Dr. Heinz Kubli, an expert in corporate transactions, has been appointed Director of SunMirror to oversee its inorganic growth strategy, ensure a smooth integration with firms like Couno and maximise upside potential in the current super-cycle. Leading forecasters predict that such commodities targeted by SunMirror may very likely propel even higher as unprecedented fiscal stimuli sets-in and demand for strategic resources continue over a long-tail horizon.

Dr. Kubli recently explained gold's climb to industry analysts: "Whether it's position as a safe-haven asset enabling next-gen 5G, new mobility, et cetera, gold's bull-run is here to stay and SunMirror is bringing it, and other critical resources, to market with greater speed and sustainability relative to legacy miners whose margins get cut with huge overhead structures," while also highlighting the firm's approach to sustainable, modern mining in First World jurisdictions.

SunMirror's growth trajectory is built around a successful strategy of targeting and acquiring rights in areas known to have exceptional geological potential, including sites next to some of the best producing mines in Tier 1 jurisdictions. For example, Couno's gold, lithium, nickel and iron ore projects in Western Australia, respectively, Kingston Keith, Moolyella and Cape Lambert, are surrounded by larger scale operations of mining giants BHP Billiton, Glencore and Norilsk Nickel, et al.

Specific sites adjacent to Couno's projects continue to attract significant investments, like the AUD 400 million acquisition of Cape Lambert North by Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. (MCC) as well as Canaccord Genuity's AUD 100 million raise for Bellevue Gold Ltd.



Geographical details for Couno's assets are available at https://www.couno-resources.lu



SunMirror has selected Zurich, Switzerland based Opus Capital Group as Listing Advisor alongside Grant Thornton as registered Auditor and Heuking Kühn Partner as Legal Advisors. The Company is listed on the Dusseldorf and Berlin Stock Exchange with Ticker Code DYK.DU and ISIN CH0396131929.



About Dynastar AG/ SunMirror AG

SunMirror AG is a natural-resources holding company with a strategic focus around gold and other critical resources - those metals and minerals powering demand for next-generation sustainable technology. The company was formed out of Dynastar AG after its reverse-merger into modern mining player, Couno Resources S.A., and several other important acquisitions to be announced in 2020.



For more information please visit: https://www.dynastar.ag

About Couno S.A.

Couno Resources S.A. is a company incorporated in Luxembourg with 1,111,000 shares in issue, holding two subsidiaries: Lithium 1 Pty Ltd (Australia) and Pharlap Holdings Pte. Ltd (Singapore). Pharlap Holdings Pte Ltd is in possession over a Royalty Agreement relating to future royalties payable in relation to the Cape Lambert Magnetite Project over a Retention License held by MCC Australia Sanjin Mining Pty Ltd. Lithium 1 Pty Ltd holds two exploration licenses, one for a tenement in Moolyella (Lithium) as well as one in Mt Keith (Gold and Nickel).



For more information please visit: https://couno-resources.lu

About Opus Group

Opus Group specializes in bringing-to-market tomorrow's next-generation firms, today, by combining strong industry expertise together with one of Switzerland's leading independent financial services firms.

For more information please visit: https://www.opus-capital.ch