Dynasty Gold : Rock Chip Samples on the Thundercloud Property Return 3.03 g/t Gold over 30 meters

Vancouver, Canada: Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSX-V: DYG) (FWB: D5G) (OTC: DGDCF) ('Dynasty' or the 'Company') is pleased to report the results of a sampling program conducted on targets in the West Contact Zone at the Thundercloud property, in the central Wabigoon greenstone belt in Western Ontario, 47 kilometres southwest of Dryden, Ontario. Rock chip samples were collected at the Glatz Outcrop and grab samples were taken from Trench 07-2 where 2007 trench samples returned gold values ranging from 1.0 g/t to 9.8 g/t, averaging 8.02 g/t over 39 meters including an impressive 89.4 g/t over 3 meters.

New rock chip samples collected over the Glatz Outcrop, immediately south of Trench 07-2, returned 3.03 g/t gold over 30 meters of outcrop. This extends the zone of significant gold mineralization from the original Trench 07-2 area which returned 8.02 g/t gold over 39.0 meters for at least another 30 meters to the south and remains open in all directions. Assay results for the grab samples taken in the Trench 07-2 area returned gold grades that are consistent with the 2007 results.

'We are excited about the new data generated by the pre-drilling surface program. Together with Teck's 2007 trench data, the strike length for gold mineralization has now been extended to 69 meters (8.02 g/t gold over 39.0 meters followed by 3.03 g/t gold over 30 meters), and it is still open in all directions,' commented Ivy Chong, President and CEO. 'This is a very significant surface showing.'

Recent review of geophysical data also indicated that there are many untested high IP chargeability and geochemical targets. The size, trend and structural controls on the West Contact Zone and the untested geophysical anomalies on many parts of the Property need further study and follow up. The next phase of the program is to prioritize drill targets on the West Contact and Pelham zones, as well as areas with strong untested geophysical signatures over other parts of the Property.

The samples were delivered to ALS lab in Thunder Bay, Ontario and assayed for 48 elements using the MEMS 61 package. This press release was reviewed by Larry Kornze, a director of the Company and a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America. For more information on the Company and its projects, please refer to the website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

