Dynasty Resources : DMA Alternative Director

15 February 2020
ANNOUNCEMENT: Appointment of Alternate Director
Dynasty Resources Limited ("Dynasty" or "the Company") advises that Mr Kanliang Meng, a Non- Executive Director of the Company, has appointed Ms Wendy Ning as an Alternative Director, effective immediately.
Enquiries
Frances Russell-Matthews Company Secretary frussellmatthews@dmdltd.com.au
Dynasty Resources Limited ABN 80 110 385 709
Level 26, 1-7 Bligh Street, Sydney 2000 New South Wales Australia
Tel: +61 2 8226 8505 Email: info@dmaltd.com.au Web: www.dmaltd.com.au
Disclaimer
Dynasty Resources Limited published this content on 15 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2020 05:06:01 UTC