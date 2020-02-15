Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dynasty Resources : DMA Alternative Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/15/2020 | 12:07am EST

15 February 2020

ANNOUNCEMENT: Appointment of Alternate Director

Dynasty Resources Limited ("Dynasty" or "the Company") advises that Mr Kanliang Meng, a Non- Executive Director of the Company, has appointed Ms Wendy Ning as an Alternative Director, effective immediately.

Enquiries

Frances Russell-Matthews Company Secretary frussellmatthews@dmdltd.com.au

Dynasty Resources Limited ABN 80 110 385 709

Level 26, 1-7 Bligh Street, Sydney 2000 New South Wales Australia

Tel: +61 2 8226 8505 Email: info@dmaltd.com.au Web: www.dmaltd.com.au

Disclaimer

Dynasty Resources Limited published this content on 15 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2020 05:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
12:37aMINISTER CHAN CHUN SING : Total Defence is Singapore's Best Response to Evolving Challen..
PU
12:37aDR NG : ASEAN is a Key Player in Facilitating Stable and Conducive Environment for Resol..
PU
12:07aDMA Whistle Blower Policy
PU
12:07aDYNASTY RESOURCES : DMA Alternative Director
PU
02/14DEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES OF NIGERIA : Embrace CNG as petrol alternative, DPR advises motorists
PU
02/14MEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Vietnam ranks seventh among countries with highest growth of international tourists
PU
02/14BANK OF JAMAICA : Swap Results - 14 February 2020PR
PU
02/14U.S. firm wins reprieve from expanded duties on steel products
RE
02/14WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire buys Kroger and Biogen, reduces Wells Fargo and Goldman stakes
RE
02/14INDIA COURT STALLS AMAZON, FLIPKART ANTITRUST PROBES : lawyers
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Trump Administration to Raise Tariffs on EU Aircraft
2CHINA ZHONGWANG HOLDINGS LIMITED : EU launches anti-dumping investigation on China aluminium products
3ALPHABET INC. : Google Cuts Jobs at Cloud-Computing Group -- Update
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : American, United push back 737 MAX return amid new approval delays
5LIVEPERSON, INC. : INVESTOR ALERT: Kaplan Fox Investigates LivePerson

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group