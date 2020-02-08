Dynasty Resources : DMA Share Registry

07 February 2020

ANNOUNCEMENT : Change of Share Registry

Dynasty Resources Limited notifies that due to the recent acquisition of Security Transfer Australia (STA) by Automic Group, its share register is now managed by Automic Registry Services, with immediate effect.

Security holders can access a number of services online from the Automic website listed below. The online services can be used to access information on your current holdings and select communication preferences.

Access and download forms necessary to make changes to your holding, such as change of address, tax file number notification and transfer of holdings.

AUTOMIC REGISTRY SERVICES

Automic Group Office Address:

Level 2, 267 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000 Australia

All shareholder correspondence to:

PO Box 2226 Strawberry Hills NSW 2012 Australia

Phone: 1300 288 664 (within Australia)

Phone: +61 (0) 2 9698 5414 (International)

Email: hello@automic.com.au

Web: www.automic.com.au

Lodgement of documentation by member organisations, shareholders, and other interested parties must be made at the new address.

For further information contact:

William Hu, Executive Chairman (+61) 414 667333

Dynasty Resources Limited ABN 80 110 385 709

Level 26, 1-7 Bligh Street, Sydney 2000 New South Wales Australia

Tel: +61 2 8226 8505 Email: info@dmaltd.com.au Web: www.dmaltd.com.au