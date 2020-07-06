Dynatrace : No need to compromise visibility in public clouds with the new Azure services supported by Dynatrace

Dynatrace is developing a deeper integration with Azure to provide even more value to organizations that run their businesses on it or use it as a part of their multi-cloud strategy. Dynatrace has long featured broad support for Azure Services, and now we're happy to announce support for new Azure services, with many more to come soon.

With cloud deployments growing rapidly during the past few years and enterprise multi-cloud environments becoming the norm, new challenges have emerged, including:

Cloud dynamics make it hard to keep up with autoscaling, where services come and go based on demand.

Limited understanding of how different cloud services are interconnected as well as the lack of operational insights can make it much harder to interpret the root causes of detected application issues.

The need to use multiple tools when running workloads in multi/hybrid clouds-diverse cloud environments require a lot of expertise because clouds are not the same, even though services offer similar functions.

As adoption rates for Microsoft Azure continue to skyrocket, Dynatrace is developing a deeper integration with the platform to provide even more value to organizations that run their businesses on Azure or use it as a part of their multi-cloud strategy. In addition to providing AI-powered full-stack monitoring capabilities, Dynatrace has long featured broad support for Azure Services and intuitive, native integration with extensions for using OneAgent on Azure.

In addition to providing visibility for core Azure services like virtual machines, load balancers, databases, and application services, we're happy to announce support for the following 10 new Azure services, with many more to come soon:

Virtual Machines (classic ones)

Azure Batch

Azure DB for MariaDB

Azure DB for MySQL

Azure DB for PostgreSQL

Azure SQL Managed Instance

Azure HDInsight

Azure Virtual Network Gateways

Azure Front Door

Azure Traffic Manager

Our customers have frequently requested support for this first new batch of services, which coverdatabases, big data, networks, and computing. All this comes with the Dynatrace zero-configuration approach, automatic service detection, continuous data capture in context, and answers, not just data, from the Dynatrace Davis AI engine, making you ready for large-scale Azure deployments.

While the Azure overview page in Dynatrace has long featured monitoring data detected by OneAgent, with additional metrics pulled from Azure Monitor and topology information from Azure Resource Graph, the overview page now gives you quick access to the newly added services, which are listed under Supporting services.

Dynatrace provides you with full insights into how your databases are really used, whether or not they're Azure DB for MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL, or Azure SQL on Managed. Database-service views provide all the metrics you need to set up high-performance database services.

Use the technology overview and filter for Azureto access all newly added databases across all subscriptions.

Let's look at the Azure DB for MariaDB overview as an example. This view shows if you're running out of CPU or faced with a high I/O percentage, so you always know which queries need to be optimized.

Get insights into various aspects of database performance, including SQL queries or procedures, SQL modifications, SQL transactions, any detected problems or availability issues, hotspots, and more-all the valuable information that a DevOps team could ask for to optimize database performance.

The Azure MySQL dashboard serves as a comprehensive overview of your MySQL servers and database services. It gives you full visibility and helps identify database issues such as whether there's a problem with the database instance. Database health dashboards provide answers to these questions and more.

Azure HDInsight is a fully-managed cloud service on Azure that makes it easy to process massive amounts of data in hyper-scale environments. It enables you to use popular open-source frameworks such as Hadoop, Spark, and Kafka in Azure cloud environments. Azure HDInsight supports a broad range of use cases including data warehousing, machine learning, and IoT analytics.

With the new HDInsight overview (see below) you get holistic insights into your Hadoop, Spark, and Kafka resources and can cover all angles of your big data monitoring in one place.

Easily understand the health of your

Azure Front Door service

Azure Front Door enables you to define, manage, and monitor the global routing for your web traffic by optimizing for best performance and quick global failover for high availability. This means that you can improve performance, scale your application, and enable complex application architectures like IaaS and PaaS, on premise + cloud, or multi-cloud hybrid environments.

With our brand new Azure Front Door page, you get immediate insights into the number of served client requests, latency, and back-end health, so you always have a clear picture of the metrics that really matter.

With Azure Batch, you can run large-scale parallel and high-performance computing batch jobs efficiently in Azure. Azure Batch creates and manages a pool of compute nodes, installs the applications you want to run, and schedules jobs to run on the nodes.

Our new Azure Batch page gives you a comprehensive view of how many jobs and tasks were completed over a period of time. You can also track nodes in different states, such as running, idle, or offline.

Smartscape view supports all the new Azure services in context, so you can easily track dependencies between entities with no additional configuration.

Configuring support for the new Azure services is a snap.

Go to Settings > Cloud and virtualization > Azure and select your Azure instance. Then select Add service.

Add the new services you'd like to monitor and you're good to go! Dynatrace will automatically start monitoring every new instance of this service with no further action required on your part.

We're in a process of adding support for new cloud services in bulk. You can expect support for many more services as our goal is to eliminate blind spots for our cloud customers. Dynatrace was built in and, most importantly, for cloud environments, so we understand the associated challenges and want to take them off your shoulders.

We'd love to hear what you think about Dynatrace support for new Azure services. So please get in touch and share your thoughts with us at Dynatrace Answers.