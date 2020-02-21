MarketScreener Homepage > News > Companies > All News News : Companies Latest News Companies Markets Forex Cryptocurrencies Commodities Interest Rates Business Leaders Finance Pro. Calendar Sectors All News Analyst Recommendations Rumors IPOs Capital Markets Transactions New Contracts Profits warnings Appointments Press Releases Events Corporate actions Dynatrace : SEC Filing - 424B4 0 02/21/2020 | 04:23pm EST Send by mail :

25,000,000Shares Common Stock The selling stockholders identified in this prospectus are offering25,000,000 shares of common stock. We will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares being sold by the selling stockholders. Our common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'DT'. OnFebruary 20, 2020, the last reported sale price of our common stock as reported on the New York Stock Exchange was $35.39per share. Upon completion of this offering, affiliates of Thoma Bravo, LLC will own approximately 52.1% of our issued and outstanding shares of common stock (or 50.9% of our issued and outstanding shares of common stock if the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares is exercised in full) based on the number of shares sold by the affiliates of Thoma Bravo, LLC, as set forth in the section titled 'Principal and Selling Stockholders'. As a result, we will continue to be a 'controlled company' as defined under the New York Stock Exchange listing rules. We are an 'emerging growth company' as defined under the federal securities laws, and as such, we have elected to comply with certain reduced public company reporting requirements for this prospectus and may elect to comply with reduced public company reporting requirements in future filings.

$ 862,500,000

Underwriting discount(1) $ 0.94875

$ 23,718,750

Proceeds, before expenses, to the Selling Stockholders $ 33.55125

$ 838,781,250

_________________ (1) See the section titled 'Underwriting' beginning on page 156 for a description of the compensation payable to the underwriters. To the extent the underwriters sell more than 25,000,000 shares of common stock, the underwriters will have the option to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 shares from the selling stockholders at the price to the public less the underwriting discount. The underwriters expect to deliver the shares against payment in New York, New York on February 25, 2020. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC J.P. Morgan Citigroup RBC Capital Markets BofA Securities Barclays UBS Investment Bank Jefferies

Canaccord Genuity William Blair BTIG JMP Securities KeyBanc Capital Markets Raymond James Academy Securities Prospectus dated February 20, 2020

TABLE OF CONTENTS Page Prospectus Summary 1 Risk Factors 15 Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 47 Market and Industry Data 49 Use of Proceeds 50 Dividend Policy 51 Selected Consolidated Financial and Other Data 52 Non-GAAP Financial Measures 56 Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 60 Business 93 Management 110 Executive Compensation 118 Certain Relationships and Related Party Transactions 128 Spin-Off Transactions 133 Principal and Selling Stockholders 137 Description of Indebtedness 140 Description of Capital Stock 143 Shares Eligible for Future Sale 148 Material U.S. Federal Income Tax Considerations for Non-U.S. Holders of Our Common Stock 151 Underwriting 156 Legal Matters 162 Experts 162 Additional Information 162 Index to Financial Statements F-1 Neither we, the selling stockholders, nor the underwriters have authorized anyone to provide any information or make any representations other than the information contained in this prospectus or in any free writing prospectus prepared by or on behalf of us or to which we have referred you. We, the selling stockholders and the underwriters take no responsibility for, and can provide no assurance as to the reliability of, any other information that others may give you. If anyone provides you with different or inconsistent information, you should not rely on it. The selling stockholders are offering to sell, and seeking offers to buy, shares of our common stock only in jurisdictions where offers and sales are permitted. The information contained in this prospectus is accurate only as of the date of this prospectus, regardless of the time of delivery of this prospectus or of any sale of our common stock. Our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since that date. For investors outside of the United States: neither we, the selling stockholders, nor the underwriters have done anything that would permit this offering or possession or distribution of this prospectus in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required, other than in the United States. You are required to inform yourselves about and to observe any restrictions relating to this offering and the distribution of this prospectus outside of the United States.

Unless the context otherwise requires, the terms 'Dynatrace,' the 'Company,' 'we,' 'us' and 'our' in this prospectus refer to Dynatrace, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries after giving effect to the Spin-Off Transactions described herein. The term 'Thoma Bravo Funds' refers to Thoma Bravo Fund X, L.P., Thoma Bravo Fund X-A, L.P., Thoma Bravo Fund XI, L.P., Thoma Bravo Fund XI-A, L.P., Thoma Bravo Executive Fund XI, L.P., Thoma Bravo Special Opportunities Fund I, L.P. and Thoma Bravo Special Opportunities Fund I AIV, L.P., and the term 'Thoma Bravo' refers to Thoma Bravo, LLC, the management company and ultimate general partner of the Thoma Bravo Funds, and, unless the context otherwise requires, its affiliated entities. The term 'Dynatrace®' refers to our Software Intelligence Platform.

PROSPECTUS SUMMARY This summary highlights selected information that is presented in greater detail elsewhere in this prospectus. This summary does not contain all of the information you should consider before investing in our common stock. You should read this entire prospectus carefully, including the sections titled 'Risk Factors' and 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations' and our consolidated financial statements and the related notes included elsewhere in this prospectus, before making an investment decision. DYNATRACE, INC. Overview We offer the market-leading software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. As enterprises embrace the cloud to effect their digital transformation, our all-in-one intelligence platform is designed to address the growing complexity faced by technology and digital business teams. Our platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying multi-cloud infrastructure, and the experience of our customers' users. We designed our software intelligence platform to allow our customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release high quality software faster, and improve user experiences for better business outcomes. As a result, as of December 31, 2019, our products are trusted by more than 2,600 customers in over 80 countries in diverse industries such as banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel and software. Today's leading companies are striving to deliver innovative, high performance digital services that expand market opportunities, to compete more effectively, and to operate with increased agility. Software is increasingly central to how enterprises seek to accomplish these goals. Applications sit at the core of this software revolution and are central to the digital transformation of these enterprises-from the mission critical enterprise applications that power factories, enable trading, manage transportation networks, and run business systems to the applications that consumers use every day to bank, shop, entertain, travel, and more. Developing and operating software is harder than ever, largely driven by: 1) Cloud Transformation: Enterprises are building and deploying software across multiple public and on-premise platforms, creating significant visibility challenges across all of an enterprise's hosted environments. 2) Application Complexity: Applications are increasingly complex and deployed as microservices-based architectures that are written in multiple different programming languages with hundreds of loosely coupled service connections. The scale of this complexity is heightened by the advent of the Internet of Things, which increases the number of potential sources of application failure. 3) DevOps: Ensuring that software updates work without issues has grown more challenging due to the increased frequency of software releases, reduced testing time, and the use of independent development teams. 4) User Experience: User expectations for software performance have rapidly increased and enterprises are focused on advancing branded experiences to maximize revenue, differentiate offerings, and retain competitive positions. Traditional approaches for developing, operating, and monitoring software were not designed for the enterprise cloud environment. Traditional monitoring solutions were developed in an era in which applications were monolithic, updated infrequently, and run in static data center environments. These monitoring solutions, including application performance monitoring, or APM, infrastructure monitoring,

incident and alert management, and user experience monitoring, are difficult to deploy, narrow in scope, and were designed to operate in a simpler, siloed environment. Each tool in this approach only collects data about individual components of the computing stack, such as applications, infrastructures, logs, networks, or user experiences. In order to get an end-to-end view using these traditional approaches, IT teams are required to aggregate and correlate data from these disparate monitoring solutions in an attempt to identify actionable answers, including where bottlenecks occur, how best to optimize for performance and scalability, if an issue is impacting service, and if so, where to find the problem and what to do about it. With the advent of the enterprise cloud, the challenges and limitations of traditional solutions have been exacerbated. What was once a well understood layering of applications running on operating systems on physical servers connected to physical networks has rapidly become virtualized into software at all levels. Environments have become dynamic. Applications are no longer monolithic and are fragmented into dozens to potentially thousands of microservices, written in multiple software languages. These enterprise cloud environments sprawl from traditional backend applications run on relational databases and mainframes to modern IaaS platforms run on Amazon Web Services, or AWS, Microsoft Azure, or Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. All these factors result in an environment that is web-scale, extremely complex, and dynamic at all layers of the new computing stack. We believe the scale, complexity, and dynamic nature of this emerging enterprise cloud environment, including the applications that run on it, require a comprehensive monitoring strategy that we refer to as 'software intelligence.' Starting in 2014, we leveraged the knowledge and experience of the same engineering team that founded Dynatrace to develop a solution to address the disruptive shift to the enterprise cloud. These efforts resulted in the creation of a new platform, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, or Dynatrace®. Dynatrace®leverages an automatic instrumentation technology that we call OneAgent®, a real-time dependency mapping system we call SmartScape®, our transaction-centric code analysis technology that we call PurePath®, and an open artificial intelligence, or AI, engine that we call Davis™ for instant answers to degradations in service, anomalies in behavior, and user impact. Dynatrace® simplifies the complexity of the enterprise cloud for cloud architects, application teams and operations teams, while providing actionable insights that accelerate cloud migrations, cloud adoption, and DevOps success. Unlike traditional multi-tool approaches, Dynatrace®has been integrated with key components of the enterprise cloud ecosystem to support dynamic cloud orchestration, including for AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry, Red Hat OpenShift, and Kubernetes. In these environments, Dynatrace®automatically launches and monitors the full cloud stack and all the applications and containers running anywhere in the stack, including applications and workloads that may traverse multiple cloud and hybrid environments. We believe that our ability to integrate Dynatrace® with cloud platforms simplifies development and operational efforts, increases visibility, and improves situational awareness for our customers. We designed Dynatrace® to maximize flexibility and control of the rich monitoring data captured and analyzed by our platform. We believe that it provides the simplicity of software-as-a-service, or SaaS, with the customer option of either maintaining data in the cloud, or at the edge in customer-provisioned infrastructure, which we refer to as Dynatrace® Managed. In this managed offering, we provide updates and enhancements automatically on a monthly basis while allowing customers the flexibility and control to adhere to their own data security and sovereignty requirements. We market Dynatrace®through a combination of our global direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. We target the largest 15,000 global enterprise accounts, which generally have annual revenues in excess of $750 million. The Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform has been commercially available since 2016 and is now our primary offering. The number of Dynatrace® customers increased to 2,208 as of December 31, 2019 from 1,149 as of December 31, 2018, representing year-over-year growth of 92%. As of

December 31, 2019, approximately 54% of Dynatrace® customers added to the platform since December 31, 2018 were new customers, and the remaining 46% were existing customers that either added or converted to Dynatrace®. Our Dynatrace® dollar-based net expansion rate was more than 120% as of December 31, 2019. See section titled 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-Key Metrics.' Our subscription revenue for the years ended March 31, 2017, 2018, and 2019 was $232.8 million, $257.6 million, and $349.8 million, respectively, representing 57%, 65%, and 81%, respectively, of total revenue and year-over-year increase of 11% and 36%. Our total revenue for the years ended March 31, 2017, 2018, and 2019 was $406.4 million, $398.0 million, and $431.0 million, respectively, representing a year-over-year decline of 2% in 2018 and a year-over-year increase of 8% in 2019. Our subscription revenue for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 was $252.0 million and $352.5 million, respectively, representing 80% and 89%, respectively, of total revenue and year-over-year growth of 40%. Our total revenue for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 was $314.8 million and $395.2 million, respectively, representing a year-over-year increase of 26%. We had net income (loss) of $0.8 million, $9.2 million and $(116.2) million for the years ended March 31, 2017, 2018, and 2019, respectively. Our adjusted EBITDA for the years ended March 31, 2017, 2018, and 2019 was $108.3 million, $92.8 million, and $92.9 million, respectively, representing 26.6%, 23.3% and 21.5%, respectively, of total revenue. We had net (loss) of $(85.6) million and $(464.7) million for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019, respectively. Our adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 was $64.1 million and $101.2 million, respectively, representing 20.4% and 25.6%, respectively, of total revenue. See section titled 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' for information regarding our use of adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation of this measure to net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP. Industry Background Key trends impacting the way enterprises develop, manage, and optimize their software environment include: Software Applications Are Central to Digital Transformation for Businesses Across All Sectors Whether it is retailers driving higher customer engagement through mobile apps, industrial companies reducing production downtime with predictive maintenance applications, or automobile manufacturers designing self-driving cars, software is central to how enterprises deliver a differentiated user experience. At the same time, software is increasingly embedded throughout the enterprise, managing business critical systems, such as payments processing, inventory and supply chain management, logistics, and many other front- and back-office operations. Enterprises now focus more of their budget on software innovation and less on operating and maintaining systems in order to remain competitive. As a result, enterprises are investing in new platforms that are built to automate the development, deployment, and operation of modern software applications and accelerate the transition to the enterprise cloud. Further, maintaining visibility across a broad multi-cloud environment represents a significant challenge, which we believe is a primary reason why digital transformations are slow, often disrupted by performance issues, and can fail to achieve intended objectives. Changing Customer Expectations are Requiring Enterprises to Prioritize the User Experience Enterprises are increasingly seeking to differentiate their products and services based on user experiences, with digital interaction becoming the primary channel of communication between enterprises and their customers, partners, and employees. User experience is closely tied to the performance of software applications. As a result, optimal application performance and exceptional user experiences are important to the entire enterprise, not just to the IT staff that maintain these applications. We believe that

the need for an exceptional user experience to engage and retain customers will continue to drive demand for instrumentation that helps enterprises to provide high quality, user-focused outcomes. Benefits of the Enterprise Cloud Make it Essential for Digital Transformation Enterprises are increasingly adopting cloud technologies to increase agility and accelerate innovation. The key advantages of an enterprise cloud include: • Ability to build better applications at a faster rate. Cloud-based application development technologies such as container and microservices architectures, enable enterprises to focus developer resources more on creating and improving value-add application features and less on managing underlying operating systems and infrastructure. In addition to new cloud-based development technologies, enterprises are adopting new processes such as DevOps and Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations, or AIOps, that help accelerate the software delivery cycle. • Operational efficiency. Enterprises are moving to the cloud to be more agile and to reduce spending on expensive and static systems, as well as the IT staff needed to maintain them. Furthermore, cloud services can be purchased dynamically as demand ebbs and flows over time, affording greater flexibility, financial efficiencies, and scale than traditional systems. Shift to Enterprise Cloud Introduces Fundamentally New Software Delivery Challenges While the cloud offers enterprises some clear advantages over traditional systems, moving to the cloud also creates fundamental new challenges, such as: • Greater complexity. Multi-cloud strategies require that IT teams manage applications and ensure interoperability of operations between private and multiple public clouds, such as AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, or SAP Cloud platform. In addition, these applications are containerized and increasingly fragmented into microservices that are hosted across multiple cloud platforms, creating interdependencies across heterogeneous environments that increase the risk of incompatibility issues and the number of potential failure points if the applications are not deployed and maintained correctly. • Highly dynamic environments. Cloud infrastructure and applications are built to scale up or down in real-time depending upon usage and traffic. The automation required to monitor these highly dynamic environments is beyond what is required for monolithic, on-premise applications. • Massive scale. As software becomes more critical to business success, the number and size of applications will continue to grow and encompass more features and greater functionality. At the same time, web-scale architectures are enabling enterprises to build applications that are deployed across thousands of hosts and serve millions of users simultaneously. The breadth of functionality and scale of deployments of enterprise cloud applications regularly exceed even the largest applications built in the pre-cloud era. • More frequent changes to software. The adoption of DevOps practices and cloud architectures have increased the speed at which software updates can be developed and deployed. With the application development lifecycle accelerating, enterprises must adapt their software operations environment and culture to ensure that performance and business outcomes are not adversely affected by frequent changes.

Traditional Monitoring Approaches Were Not Built for the Modern Enterprise Cloud Traditional application monitoring approaches were built before the enterprise cloud was the driving force in digital transformation, and suffer from significant shortcomings when applied in cloud-based environments. Challenges of traditional monitoring solutions for the enterprise cloud include: • Manual configuration processes that do not scale. Traditional monitoring tools require unique agents for each component of an application and rely on IT personnel to manually pre-configure each agent. The complexity and dynamic nature of enterprise cloud applications, which can include thousands of containers and microservices, makes this multi-agent approach costly, slow, and impractical to install and maintain, especially as these applications are rapidly modified and updated. • Not designed to capture data across the full application stack. Traditional APM solutions were created to view a limited portion of the full software stack and provide visibility only into individual applications, without providing visibility into how the applications are interconnected. In order to get a complete view of all applications, from the underlying infrastructure to the user experience, IT personnel are required to manually implement and manage many disparate tools. We believe this approach has resulted in enterprises overinvesting in operations and underinvesting in development, which slows innovation. • Only able to provide data, not answers. Traditional monitoring tools provide data only about narrow components of the technology stack. As a result, IT teams must manually integrate and correlate the data from disparate systems and apply their own assumptions to identify the underlying cause of performance issues. This process is slow, prone to errors, and is made especially challenging by the complexity of enterprise cloud applications. • Collect limited snapshots of data that do not provide real-time visibility. Traditional APM tools were not designed for the far larger and more complex data sets produced by enterprise cloud applications and can only capture snapshots of application performance or user data. This approach requires these tools to rely on partial data sets, reducing their effectiveness in performing precise root-cause determination, adding risk, and delaying innovation. In addition, traditional monitoring tools do not provide visibility into containers and microservices, which leads to blind spots in software performance monitoring when used in closed-based environments. • Lack of flexible deployment options. Traditional monitoring solutions are either deployed as SaaS-only or on-premise-only. SaaS-only solutions often fail to meet the strict governance, security, and scale requirements of large enterprises, and were not built to monitor on-premise applications, making them incompatible with the needs of customers who manage hybrid-hosted applications. Conversely, traditional on-premise solutions were not built to manage cloud applications and are typically upgraded less frequently and thus innovate more slowly than cloud-based applications. Our Solution We offer the market-leading software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. We built our Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform from the ground up to meet the challenges of running an enterprise cloud. Our AI-powered, full-stack, and completely automated platform provides deep insight into dynamic, web-scale, multi-cloud ecosystems. Dynatrace® is able to provide real-time actionable insights about the performance of our customers' entire software ecosystem by integrating high fidelity, web-scale data, mapping its dependencies in real-time, and analyzing them with an open, explainable AI engine. Dynatrace® is brought to market through our global direct sales force and a network of partners. The combination of our market-leading platform and go-to-market strategy has allowed us to achieve the

scale, growth, and margins that we believe will provide us the capital to continue investing in driving further product differentiation. Our platform provides the following key benefits: • Single agent, fully automated configuration. Dynatrace® is installed as a single agent, which we refer to as OneAgent®, that automatically configures itself, discovering all components of the full-stack to enable high fidelity and web-scale data capture. OneAgent® dynamically profiles the performance of all components of the full-stack with code-level precision, even as applications and environments change. • Full-stack, all-in-one approach with deep cloud integrations. Dynatrace® combines APM with Infrastructure Monitoring, AIOps, Digital Experience Management, or DEM, and Digital Business Analytics in a single full-stack approach. We believe that this all-in-one approach reduces the need for a variety of disparate tools and enables our customers to improve productivity and decision making while reducing operating costs. Dynatrace® provides out-of-the-box configuration for the leading cloud platforms, such as AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Red Hat OpenShift, Pivotal Cloud Foundry, and SAP Cloud Platform, as well as coverage for traditional on-premise mainframe and monolithic applications in a single, easy-to-use, intelligent platform. • AI-powered, answer-centric insights. Davis™, our explainable AI engine, dynamically baselines the performance of all components in the full-stack, continually learning normal performance thresholds in order to provide precise answers when performance deviates from expected or desired conditions. Unlike correlation engines that overwhelm IT professionals with dozens of alerts from many different tools, Dynatrace® provides a single problem resolution and precise root cause determination. We believe that the accuracy and precision of the answers delivered by our AI engine enable our customers to program automated remediation actions, taking a significant step towards our vision of autonomous cloud operations and accelerating the DevOps transformation. • Web-scale and enterprise grade. Dynatrace® utilizes big data architecture and enterprise-proven cloud technologies that are engineered for web-scale environments. With role-based access and advanced security functionality, Dynatrace® was purpose-built for enterprise wide adoption. • Flexible deployment options. We deploy our platform as a SaaS solution, with the option of retaining the data in the cloud, or at the edge in customer-provisioned infrastructure, which we refer to as Dynatrace® Managed. The Dynatrace® Managed offering allows customers to maintain control of the environment where their data resides, whether in the cloud or on-premise, combining the simplicity of SaaS with the ability to adhere to their own data security and sovereignty requirements. Our Mission Control center automatically upgrades all Dynatrace® instances and offers on-premise cluster customers auto-deployment options that suit their specific enterprise management processes. Our Opportunity We believe that our full-stack, all-in-one, software intelligence platform, Dynatrace®, has the ability to expand our potential market opportunity by allowing us to offer our solutions into adjacent markets beyond APM, replacing traditional monitoring tools, and potentially disrupting various well-established IT spending categories, such as infrastructure monitoring, alert and incident management, and network monitoring as enterprise cloud computing replaces traditional data centers. According to Gartner, the global IT operations software market was estimated to be $29 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.7% to $37.5 billion in 2023.

We believe a significant portion of our market opportunity remains unpenetrated today. According to Gartner, enterprises will quadruple their APM use due to increasingly digitized business processes from 2018 through 2021, to reach 20% of all business applications. As this trend continues, we believe there is an opportunity to increase our annual recurring revenue as enterprise customers expand the number of applications instrumented. We estimate that the annual potential market opportunity for our Dynatrace® solution is currently approximately $20 billion. We calculated this figure using the largest 15,000 global enterprises with greater than $750 million in annual revenue, as identified by S&P Capital IQ in February 2019. We then banded these companies by revenue scale, and multiplied the total number of companies in each band by our calculated annualized booking per customer for companies in each respective band. The calculated annualized bookings per customer applied for each band is calculated using internal company data of actual customer spend. For each respective band, we calculate the average annualized bookings per customer of the top 10% of customers in the band, which we believe to be representative of having achieved broader implementation of our solutions within their enterprises. We believe our potential market opportunity could expand further as enterprises increasingly instrument, monitor, and optimize more of their applications and underlying infrastructure. Our Growth Strategy • Extend our technology and market leadership position. We intend to maintain our position as the market-leading software intelligence platform through increased investment in research and development and continued innovation. We expect to focus on expanding the functionality of Dynatrace® and investing in capabilities that address new market opportunities. We believe this strategy will enable new growth opportunities and allow us to continue to deliver differentiated high-value outcomes to our customers. • Grow our customer base. We intend to drive new customer growth by expanding our direct sales force focused on the largest 15,000 global enterprise accounts, which generally have annual revenues in excess of $750 million. In addition, we expect to leverage our global partner ecosystem to add new customers in geographies where we have direct coverage and work jointly with our partners. • Increase penetration within existing customers. We plan to continue to increase penetration within our existing customers by expanding the breadth of our platform capabilities to provide for continued cross-selling opportunities. In addition, we believe the ease of implementation for Dynatrace® provides us the opportunity to expand adoption within our existing enterprise customers, across new customer applications, and into additional business units or divisions. Once customers are on the Dynatrace® platform, we have seen significant dollar-based net expansion due to the ease of use and power of our new platform. • Enhance our strategic partner ecosystem. Our strategic partners include industry-leading system integrators, software vendors, and cloud and technology providers. We intend to continue to invest in our partner ecosystem, with a particular emphasis on expanding our strategic alliances and cloud-focused partnerships, such as AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Red Hat OpenShift, and Pivotal Cloud Foundry. Our Initial Public Offering and Follow-On Offering In August 2019, we completed our initial public offering, or IPO, in which we issued and sold 38,873,174 shares of our common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share, including 4,873,174 shares sold to the underwriters pursuant to their full exercise of the option to purchase additional shares. Certain of our stockholders sold an additional 2,077,879 shares at the public offering price, including 468,267 shares sold to the underwriters pursuant to their full exercise of the option to purchase additional shares. We received net proceeds of $585.3 million after deducting underwriting discounts and

commissions and other offering expenses. We did not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by our stockholders. In December 2019, we completed a follow-on offering for the sale of 31,625,000 shares of our common stock sold by certain of our stockholders, including 4,125,000 shares sold to the underwriters pursuant to their full exercise of the option to purchase additional shares, at an offering price of $24.75 per share. We did not receive any proceeds from the sale of common stock by the selling stockholders. Our Sponsor Thoma Bravo is a leading investment firm building on a more than 35-year history of providing capital and strategic support to experienced management teams and growing companies. Thoma Bravo has invested in many fragmented, consolidating industry sectors in the past, but has become known particularly for its history of successful investments in the application, infrastructure and security software and technology-enabled services sectors, which have been its investment focus for more than 15 years. Thoma Bravo manages a series of investment funds representing more than $35 billion of capital commitments. Risks Affecting Us We are subject to a number of risks, including risks that may prevent us from achieving our business objectives or that may adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. You should carefully consider the risks described under the heading 'Risk Factors' included elsewhere in this prospectus. These risks include, among others: • We have experienced rapid subscription revenue growth in recent periods, and our recent growth rates may not be indicative of our future growth. • Our substantial level of indebtedness could materially and adversely affect our financial condition. • Market adoption of software intelligence solutions for application performance monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring, AIOps and business intelligence and analytics marketis relatively new and may not grow as we expect, which may harm our business and prospects. • Our business is dependent on overall demand for software intelligence solutions and therefore reduced spending on software intelligence solutions or overall adverse economic conditions may negatively affect our business, operating results and financial condition. • If we cannot successfully execute on our strategy and continue to develop and effectively market solutions that anticipate and respond to the needs of our customers, our business, operating results and financial condition may suffer. • We may experience a loss of customers and annualized recurring revenue as customers convert from our Classic products to our Dynatrace® platform. • We face significant competition which may adversely affect our ability to add new customers, retain existing customers and grow our business. • Failure to protect and enforce our proprietary technology and intellectual property rights could substantially harm our business, operating results and financial condition. • We will continue to be a controlled company within the meaning of the New York Stock Exchange rules and, as a result, qualify for and intend to continue to rely on exemptions from certain corporate governance requirements. Upon the completion of this offering, our executive officers, directors, and Thoma Bravo will beneficially own approximately 54.0% of

our issued and outstanding shares of common stock, based on the number of shares sold by the affiliates of Thoma Bravo, as set forth in the section titled 'Principal and Selling Stockholders.' • Thoma Bravo has a controlling influence over matters requiring stockholder approval, which may have the effect of delaying or preventing changes of control or limiting the ability of other stockholders to approve transactions they deem to be in their best interest. Corporate Information Our principal executive offices are located at 1601 Trapelo Road, Suite 116, Waltham, MA 02451 and our telephone number at that address is (781) 530-1000. Our website address is www.dynatrace.com. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, our website does not constitute part of this prospectus, and inclusions of our website address in this prospectus are inactive textual references only. The Dynatrace design logo and our other registered or common law trademarks, service marks or trade names appearing in this prospectus are the property of Dynatrace LLC. This prospectus includes our trademarks and trade names, including, without limitation, Dynatrace®, OneAgent®, SmartScape®, PurePath® and Davis™, which are our property and are protected under applicable intellectual property laws. Other trademarks and trade names referred to in this prospectus are the property of their respective owners. Emerging Growth Company We are an emerging growth company within the meaning of the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012, or the JOBS Act. As an emerging growth company, we may take advantage of certain exemptions from various public reporting requirements, including the requirement that we provide more than two years of audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations, that our internal control over financial reporting be audited by our independent registered public accounting firm pursuant to Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, or the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, that we provide certain disclosures regarding executive compensation, and that we hold nonbinding stockholder advisory votes on executive compensation and any golden parachute payments not previously approved. We may take advantage of these exemptions until we are no longer an emerging growth company. In addition, under the JOBS Act, emerging growth companies can delay adopting new or revised accounting standards until such time as those standards apply to private companies. We have elected to take advantage of the longer phase-in periods for the adoption of new or revised financial accounting standards under the JOBS Act until we are no longer an emerging growth company. Our election to use the phase-in periods permitted by this election may make it difficult to compare our financial statements to those of non-emerging growth companies and other emerging growth companies that have opted out of the longer phase-in periods permitted under the JOBS Act and who will comply with new or revised financial accounting standards. If we were to subsequently elect instead to comply with public company effective dates, such election would be irrevocable pursuant to the JOBS Act. We will remain an emerging growth company until the earliest to occur of (i) the last day of the fiscal year in which we have more than $1.07 billion in annual revenue; (ii) the date on which we become a 'large accelerated filer' (the fiscal year-end on which more than $700 million of equity securities are held by non-affiliates as of the last day of our then most recently completed second fiscal quarter (and we have been a public company for at least 12 months and have filed one annual report on Form 10-K)); (iii) the date on which we have issued, in any three-year period, more than $1.0 billion in non-convertible debt securities; and (iv) the last day of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024.

Status as a Controlled Company Following the completion of this offering, the Thoma Bravo Funds will own 146,160,127 shares of our common stock, representing approximately 52.1% of the voting power of our issued and outstanding capital stock (or 50.9% of our issued and outstanding shares of common stock if the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares from the selling stockholders is exercised in full), based on the number of shares sold by the affiliates of Thoma Bravo, as set forth in the section titled 'Principal and Selling Stockholders.' As such, we will continue to be a controlled company as of the completion of the offering under the rules of the New York Stock Exchange, or the NYSE. As a controlled company, a majority of our board of directors is not required to be independent, and we are not required to form independent compensation and nominating and corporate governance committees of our board of directors. As a controlled company, we will remain subject to rules of the NYSE that require us to have an audit committee composed entirely of independent directors. Under these rules, we were required to have at least one independent director on our audit committee upon the listing of our common stock on the NYSE in connection with our IPO and at least two independent directors on our audit committee within 90 days of the listing date. Within one year of our IPO, we will be required to have at least three directors, all of whom must be independent, on our audit committee. We currently have four members on our audit committee, three of whom qualify as independent for audit committee purposes. If at any time we cease to be a controlled company, we will take all action necessary to comply with the rules of the NYSE, including by having a majority of independent directors and ensuring we have a compensation committee and a nominating and corporate governance committee, each composed entirely of independent directors, subject to a permitted 'phase-in' period. See the section titled 'Management-Status as a Controlled Company.'

THE OFFERING Common stock offered by the selling stockholders 25,000,000 shares. Option to purchase additional shares of common stock from the selling stockholders The selling stockholders have granted the underwriters an option, exercisable for 30 days after the date of this prospectus, to purchase up to 3,750,000 additional shares of common stock from the selling stockholders. Common stock to be outstanding after this offering 280,784,786 shares. Use of proceeds The selling stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from this offering and we will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in this offering. See section titled 'Use of Proceeds' for additional information. Controlled company After this offering, the Thoma Bravo Funds will own approximately 52.1% of our issued and outstanding shares of common stock (or 50.9% of our issued and outstanding shares of common stock if the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares from the selling stockholders is exercised in full). As a result, we will continue to be a controlled company within the meaning of the corporate governance standards of the NYSE. See section titled 'Management-Status as a Controlled Company.' Risk factors See section titled 'Risk Factors' and other information included in this prospectus for a discussion of factors you should carefully consider before deciding to invest in our common stock. New York Stock Exchange symbol 'DT'. The number of shares of our common stock to be outstanding after this offering is based on 280,784,786 shares of common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2019, and excludes: • 7,228,500 shares of common stock issuable upon the exercise of outstanding stock options as of December 31, 2019, at a weighted-average exercise price of $16.17 per share; • 3,213,084 shares of common stock issuable upon the vesting of restricted stock unit awards as of December 31, 2019; • 21,743,512 shares of common stock reserved for future issuance pursuant to our 2019 Equity Incentive Plan; and • 6,250,000 shares of our common stock reserved for future issuance under our 2019 Employee Stock Purchase Plan. Except as otherwise indicated, all information contained in this prospectus assumes no exercise of outstanding options and no settlement of outstanding restricted stock unit awards subsequent to December 31, 2019.

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL AND OTHER DATA You should read the following summary consolidated financial data together with our consolidated financial statements and the related notes appearing at the end of this prospectus and the 'Selected Consolidated Financial Data' and 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations' sections of this prospectus. We have derived the consolidated statement of operations data for the years ended March 31, 2017, 2018 and 2019 from our audited consolidated financial statements appearing at the end of this prospectus. We derived the unaudited summary consolidated statement of operations data for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 and the unaudited summary consolidated balance sheet data as of December 31, 2019 from our unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements included elsewhere in this prospectus. We have prepared the unaudited consolidated financial data on the same basis as the audited consolidated financial statements. The unaudited consolidated financial data include, in our opinion, all adjustments of a normal, recurring nature that we consider necessary for a fair statement of the financial information set forth in those statements. Our historical results are not necessarily indicative of results that may be expected in the future, and our results for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the entire fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. The following tables present selected consolidated financial data for the periods indicated.

Year Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2017

2018

2019

2018

2019













(unaudited) (in thousands) Consolidated Statements of Operations Data: Revenue:











Subscriptions $ 232,783



$ 257,576



$ 349,830



$ 251,974

$ 352,451

License 130,738



98,756



40,354



32,805

10,424

Services 42,856



41,715



40,782



30,019

32,351

Total revenue 406,377



398,047



430,966



314,798

395,226

Cost of revenues:











Cost of subscriptions 52,176



48,270



56,934



40,922

55,930

Cost of services 30,735



30,316



31,529



22,148

29,240

Amortization of acquired technology 19,261



17,948



18,338



13,780

12,624

Total cost of revenues(1) 102,172



96,534



106,801



76,850

97,794

Gross Profit 304,205



301,513



324,165



237,948

297,432

Operating expenses:











Research and development(1) 52,885



58,320



76,759



55,229

94,772

Sales and marketing(1) 129,971



145,350



178,886



130,667

210,581

General and administrative(1) 49,232



64,114



91,778



64,764

140,718

Amortization of other intangibles 51,947



50,498



47,686



35,892

30,242

Restructuring and other 7,637



4,990



1,763



459

1,093

Total operating expenses 291,672



323,272



396,872



287,011

477,406

Income (loss) from operations 12,533



(21,759 )

(72,707 )

(49,063 ) (179,974 ) Other (expense) income, net (28,926 )

(30,016 )

(67,204 )

(46,964 ) (39,408 ) (Loss) income before taxes (16,393 )

(51,775 )

(139,911 )

(96,027 ) (219,382 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 17,189



60,997



23,717



10,431

(245,344 ) Net income (loss) $ 796



$ 9,222



$ (116,194 )

$ (85,596 ) $ (464,726 ) Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted (2) $ -



$ 0.04



$ (0.49 )

$ (0.36 ) $ (1.78 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted (2) 228,540



231,956



235,939



235,648

260,383



_________________ (1) The following table summarizes the classification of stock-based compensation expense in our consolidated statements of operations:

Year Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2017

2018

2019

2018

2019



















(unaudited) (in thousands) Cost of revenues $ 28



$ 1,720



$ 5,777



$ 3,466



$ 17,346

Research and development 71



3,858



12,566



7,590



36,679

Sales and marketing 122



7,536



24,673



14,640



78,592

General and administrative 128



9,180



28,135



16,589



77,067

Total stock-based compensation expense $ 349



$ 22,294



$ 71,151



$ 42,285



$ 209,684

(2) See Note 14 to our consolidated financial statements appearing at the end of this prospectus for further details on the calculations of basic and diluted net income (loss) per share. As of

March 31,

2019

December 31, 2019







(unaudited) (in thousands) Consolidated Balance Sheet Data:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,314



$ 188,555

Working capital, excluding deferred revenue(1) 132,239



314,418

Total assets 1,811,366



1,988,307

Deferred revenue, current and non-current portion 365,745



431,318

Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,011,793



540,236

Total liabilities 2,201,624



1,089,117

Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (390,258 )

899,190

_________________ (1) We define working capital as current assets less current liabilities, excluding related-party payables. Key Metrics In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of operating and financial metrics, including the following key metrics, to clarify and enhance our understanding of past performance and future prospects. Customers, Annual Recurring Revenue ('ARR'), Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate and Total ARR As of 12/31/2017 3/31/2018 6/30/2018 9/30/2018 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 Number of Dynatrace® Customers 399

574

733

899

1,149

1,364

1,578

1,828

2,208

Dynatrace® ARR (in thousands) $ 61,165

$ 85,306

$ 118,371

$ 159,949

$ 226,976

$ 282,815

$ 326,298

$ 376,816

$ 465,885

Classic ARR (in thousands) $ 201,927

$ 195,008

$ 187,732

$ 166,490

$ 145,341

$ 120,459

$ 111,324

$ 94,090

$ 68,605

Total ARR (in thousands) $ 263,092

$ 280,314

$ 306,103

$ 326,439

$ 372,317

$ 403,274

$ 437,622

$ 470,906

$ 534,490

Dynatrace® Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate *

*

122 % 120 % 129 % 140 % 120%+

120%+

120%+

_________________ * Not meaningful

For an explanation of our key metrics, see section titled 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-Key Metrics.'

RISK FACTORS Investing in our common stock involves a high degree of risk. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described below, together with all of the other information in this prospectus, including the section titled 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations' and our consolidated financial statements and related notes, before making a decision to invest in our common stock. The risks and uncertainties described below may not be the only ones we face. If any of the risks actually occur, our business, operating results, financial condition and prospects could be materially and adversely affected. In that event, the market price of our common stock could decline, and you could lose all or part of your investment. Risks Related to Our Business We have experienced rapid subscription revenue growth in recent periods, and our recent growth rates may not be indicative of our future growth. We have experienced rapid subscription revenue growth in recent periods. From the year ended March 31, 2018 to the year ended March 31, 2019, our subscription revenue grew 35.8% from $257.6 million to $349.8 million, respectively. From the nine months ended December 31, 2018 to the nine months ended December 31, 2019, our subscription revenue grew 39.9% from $252.0 million to $352.5 million, respectively. From the year ended March 31, 2018 to the year ended March 31, 2019, subscription revenue as a percentage of total revenue grew from 65% to 81%, respectively. From the nine months ended December 31, 2018 to the nine months ended December 31, 2019, subscription revenue as a percentage of total revenue grew from 80% to 89%respectively. This subscription revenue growth may not be indicative of our future subscription revenue growth and we may not be able to sustain revenue growth consistent with recent history, or at all. We believe our ability to continue to increase our revenue depends on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: • our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; • our ability to continue to expand customer adoption of our Dynatrace® platform, including the conversion of customers from our Classic products; • our ability to develop our existing platform and introduce new solutions on our platform; • continued growth of cloud-based services and solutions; • our ability to continue to develop and offer products and solutions that are superior to those of our competitors; • our ability to retain customers; • our ability to expand into new geographies and markets, including the business intelligence and data analytics market; and • our ability to hire and retain sufficient numbers of sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative personnel, and expand our global operations. If we are unable to achieve any of these requirements, our subscription revenue growth will be adversely affected. Our quarterly and annual operating results may be adversely affected due to a variety of factors, which could make our future results difficult to predict. Our annual and quarterly revenue and operating results have fluctuated significantly in the past and may vary significantly in the future due to a variety of factors, many of which are outside of our control.

Our financial results in any one quarter may not be meaningful and should not be relied upon as indicative of future performance. If our revenues, earnings or operating results fall below the expectations of investors or securities analysts in a particular quarter, or below any guidance that we may provide, the price of our common stock could decline. We may not be able to accurately predict our future billings, revenues, earnings or operating results. Some of the important factors that may cause our operating results to fluctuate from quarter to quarter or year to year include: • fluctuations in the demand for our solutions, and the timing of purchases by our customers, particularly larger purchases; • fluctuations in the rate of utilization by enterprise customers of the cloud to manage their business needs, or a slow-down in the migration of enterprise systems to the cloud; • our ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers; • our ability to expand into new geographies and markets, including the business intelligence and data analytics market; • the budgeting cycles and internal purchasing priorities of our customers; • changes in customer renewal rates, churn and our ability to cross-sell additional solutions to our existing customers and our ability to up-sell additional quantities of previously purchased products to existing customers; • the seasonal buying patterns of our customers; • the payment terms and contract term length associated with our product sales and their effect on our billings and free cash flow; • changes in customer requirements or market needs; • the emergence of significant privacy, data protection, security or other threats, regulations or requirements applicable to the use of enterprise systems or cloud-based systems that we are not prepared to meet or that require additional investment by us; • changes in the demand and growth rate of the market for software and systems monitoring and analytics solutions; • our ability to anticipate or respond to changes in the competitive landscape, or improvements in the functionality of competing solutions that reduce or eliminate one or more of our competitive advantages; • our ability to timely develop, introduce and gain market acceptance for new solutions and product enhancements; • our ability to adapt and update our products and solutions on an ongoing and timely basis in order to maintain compatibility and efficacy with the frequently changing and expanding variety of software and systems that our products are designed to monitor; • our ability to maintain and expand our relationships with strategic technology partners, who own, operate and offer the major platforms on which cloud applications operate, with which we must interoperate and remain compatible, and from which we must obtain certifications and endorsements in order to maintain credibility and momentum in the market; • our ability to control costs, including our operating expenses;

• our ability to efficiently complete and integrate any acquisitions or business combinations that we may undertake in the future; • general economic, industry and market conditions, both domestically and in our foreign markets; • the emergence of new technologies or trends in the marketplace; • foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; • the timing of revenue recognition for our customer transactions, and the effect of the mix of time-based licenses, SaaS subscriptions and perpetual licenses on the timing of revenue recognition; • extraordinary expenses, such as litigation or other dispute-related settlement payments; and • future accounting pronouncements or changes in our accounting policies. Any one of the factors referred to above or the cumulative effect of some of the factors referred to above may result in our operating results being below our expectations and the expectations of securities analysts and investors, or may result in significant fluctuations in our quarterly and annual operating results, including fluctuations in our key performance indicators. This variability and unpredictability could result in our failure to meet our business plan or the expectations of securities analysts or investors for any period. In addition, a significant percentage of our operating expenses are fixed in nature in the short term and based on forecasted revenue trends. Accordingly, in the event of revenue shortfalls, we are generally unable to mitigate the negative impact on margins in the short term. Our debt obligations contain restrictions that impact our business and expose us to risks that could adversely affect our liquidity and financial condition. At December 31, 2019, we had approximately $600 million of aggregate indebtedness, as defined per the Credit Agreement, consisting of $551.1 million outstanding under our first lien term loan facility, $11.8 million outstanding under a $15.0 million letter of credit sub-facility and $10.9 million in unamortized debt issuance fees. We also have a $60.0 million revolving credit facility under which we had no outstanding borrowings as of December 31, 2019. Under our first lien term loan facility, we are required to repay approximately $2.4 million of principal at the end of each quarter (commencing March 31, 2019) and are required to pay accrued interest on the last day of each interest accrual period. During the second quarter of fiscal 2020, we repaid all outstanding borrowings and accrued interest under our second lien term loan facility and recognized a loss on debt extinguishment of $2.7 million within 'Interest expense, net' in the condensed consolidated statements of operations for the nine months ended December 31, 2019. Interest accrual periods under each loan facility are typically one month in duration. The actual amounts of our debt servicing payments vary based on the amounts of indebtedness outstanding, the applicable interest accrual periods and the applicable interest rates, which vary based on prescribed formulas. Our cash paid for interest was approximately $41.0 million during the year ended March 31, 2019 and approximately $34.0 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2019. The credit and guaranty agreement, which we refer to as our Credit Agreement, governing our term loan facility and our revolving credit facility, which we refer to as our Credit Facility, contains various covenants that are operative so long as our Credit Facility remains outstanding. The covenants, among other things, limit our and certain of our subsidiaries' abilities to: • incur additional indebtedness or guarantee indebtedness of others; • create additional liens on our assets; • pay dividends and make other distributions on our capital stock, and redeem and repurchase our capital stock;

• make investments, including acquisitions; • make capital expenditures; • enter into mergers or consolidations or sell assets; • engage in sale and leaseback transactions; or • enter into transactions with affiliates. Our Credit Facility also contains numerous affirmative covenants, including financial covenants. Even if our Credit Facility is terminated, any additional debt that we incur in the future could subject us to similar or additional covenants. For a more detailed description of our indebtedness, see 'Description of Indebtedness.' If we experience a decline in cash flow due to any of the factors described in this 'Risk Factors' section or otherwise, we could have difficulty paying interest and the principal amount of our outstanding indebtedness and meeting the financial covenants set forth in our Credit Facility. If we are unable to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise to obtain the funds necessary to make required payments under our Credit Facility, or if we fail to comply with the various requirements of our indebtedness, we could default under our Credit Facility. Our Credit Facility also contains provisions that trigger repayment obligations or an event of default upon a change of control, as well as various representations and warranties which, if breached, could lead to an event of default. Any such default that is not cured or waived could result in an acceleration of indebtedness then outstanding under our Credit Facility, an increase in the applicable interest rates under our Credit Facility, and a requirement that our subsidiaries that have guaranteed our Credit Facility pay the obligations in full, and would permit the lenders to exercise remedies with respect to all of the collateral that is securing our Credit Facility, including substantially all of our and our subsidiary guarantors' assets. We cannot be certain that our future operating results will be sufficient to ensure compliance with the covenants in our Credit Agreement or to remedy any defaults under our Credit Agreement. In addition, in the event of any default and related acceleration, we may not have or be able to obtain sufficient funds to make any accelerated payments. Any such default could have a material adverse effect on our liquidity, financial condition and results of operations. Our substantial level of indebtedness could materially and adversely affect our financial condition. We now have, and expect to continue to have, significant indebtedness that could result in a material and adverse effect on our business by: • increasing our vulnerability to general adverse economic and industry conditions; • requiring us to dedicate a substantial portion of our cash flow from operations to payments on our indebtedness, thereby reducing the availability of our cash flow to fund working capital, capital expenditures, acquisitions, research and development efforts and other general corporate purposes; • limiting our flexibility in planning for, or reacting to, changes in our business and the industry in which we operate; and • exposing us to the risk of increased interest rates as certain of our borrowings are, and may in the future be, at variable interest rates. The occurrence of any one of these events could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations and ability to satisfy our obligations under our Credit Facility. We may need to refinance all or a portion of our indebtedness, including our Credit Facility, at or before maturity. We may not be able to accomplish any of these alternatives on terms acceptable to us, or

at all. In addition, our existing Credit Agreement restricts us, and future credit agreements may restrict us, from adopting any of these alternatives. The failure to generate sufficient cash flow or to achieve any of these alternatives could materially adversely affect our ability to pay the amounts due under our Credit Agreement. The Compuware Spin-Off and the SIGOS Spin-Off were taxable transactions for us, and we will be subject to tax liabilities in connection with such transactions. Neither the Compuware Spin-Off nor the SIGOS Spin-Off discussed in this prospectus in the section entitled 'Spin-Off Transactions' qualified as a tax-free spin-off under Section 355 of the Internal Revenue Code, or the Code. Estimated corporate-level U.S. federal, state and local taxes, or the Estimated Compuware Spin Tax Liability, will be payable by us in connection with the Compuware Spin-Off and in connection therewith, Compuware distributed to us $265.0 million, as described below. These taxes will generally be based upon the gain computed as the difference between the fair market value of the Compuware assets distributed and the adjusted tax basis in such assets. We will not have sufficient losses available to fully offset the gain we expect to realize as a result of the Compuware Spin-Off. We do not expect to incur any material tax liabilities in connection with the SIGOS Spin-Off because we estimate that the fair market value of the SIGOS assets is materially similar to the adjusted tax basis in such assets. Pursuant to a Master Structuring Agreement, Compuware distributed to us an amount equal to $265.0 million concurrently with the Compuware Spin-Off in connection with the estimated tax liability. See 'Spin-Off Transactions-Master Structuring Agreement.' However, the actual amount of our tax liability relating to the Compuware Spin-Off will not be determined until we complete our applicable tax returns with respect to the taxable period that includes the Compuware Spin-Off as certain factors within these returns will determine the effective rate at which the gain will be taxed. We will be solely responsible for any amount of taxes owed in excess of the Estimated Compuware Spin Tax Liability, which amount could be material, and Compuware will not pay or reimburse us for such amount. Although the Estimated Compuware Spin Tax Liability has been calculated based on a valuation of Compuware and we believe is a reasonable estimate of the taxes owed by us with respect to the Compuware Spin-Off, we cannot offer any assurances that the final tax liability will not be different. Any tax liabilities in excess of the Estimated Compuware Spin Tax Liability may adversely affect our results of operations. In addition, if the Internal Revenue Service or other taxing authorities were to successfully challenge in an audit or other tax dispute the amount of taxes owed in connection with the Compuware Spin-Off or the SIGOS Spin-Off, we could be liable for additional taxes, including interest and penalties. We would be responsible for any such additional amounts, which would not be reimbursed to us by Compuware. While we have obtained an insurance policy that provides coverage if the Internal Revenue Service or other taxing authorities assert that additional taxes are owed in connection with the Compuware Spin-Off, such policy is subject to certain limitations and exclusions, and we cannot offer any assurances that such policy will fully cover any additional taxes owed by us. We did not obtain a tax insurance policy relating to the SIGOS Spin-Off. Any tax liabilities determined to be owed by us relating to the Compuware Spin-Off or the SIGOS Spin-Off following an audit or other tax dispute may adversely affect our results of operations. Federal and state fraudulent transfer laws may permit a court to avoid Compuware's distribution to us to partially satisfy the estimated tax liability incurred by us from the Compuware Spin-Off. On July 31, 2019, Compuware distributed $265.0 million to us to partially or wholly satisfy the estimated tax liability incurred by us in connection with the Compuware Spin-Off. See 'Spin-Off Transactions.' Such distribution might be subject to challenge under federal and state fraudulent conveyance laws even if the distribution was completed. Under applicable laws, the distribution could be avoided as a fraudulent transfer or conveyance if, among other things, the transferor received less than reasonably equivalent value or fair consideration in return for, and was insolvent or rendered insolvent by reason of, the transfer. Alternatively, the distribution could be avoided as a preference if Compuware were to commence a bankruptcy case within 90 days following the distribution (or one year following the

distribution if we are deemed to be an 'insider' with respect to Compuware under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code). We cannot be certain as to the standards a court would use to determine whether or not Compuware was insolvent at the relevant time. In general, however, a court would look at various facts and circumstances related to the entity in question, including evaluation of whether or not (i) the sum of its debts, including contingent and unliquidated liabilities, was greater than the fair market value of all of its assets; (ii) the present fair market value of its assets was less than the amount that would be required to pay its probable liability on its existing debts, including contingent liabilities, as they become absolute and mature; or (iii) it could pay its debts as they become due. If a court were to find that the distribution was a fraudulent transfer or conveyance, the court could avoid the distribution. In addition, the distribution could also be avoided if a court were to find that it is not a legal distribution or dividend under applicable corporate law. The resulting complications, costs and expenses of either finding could materially adversely affect our financial condition and results of operations. Failure to maintain our credit ratings could adversely affect our liquidity, capital position, ability to hedge certain financial risks, borrowing costs and access to capital markets. Our credit risk is evaluated by the major independent rating agencies, and such agencies have in the past and could in the future downgrade our ratings. We cannot assure you that we will be able to maintain our current credit ratings, and any additional actual or anticipated changes or downgrades in our credit ratings, including any announcement that our ratings are under further review for a downgrade, may have a negative impact on our liquidity, capital position, ability to hedge certain financial risks and access to capital markets. In addition, changes by any rating agency to our outlook or credit rating could increase the interest we pay on outstanding or future debt. Market adoption of software intelligence solutions for application performance monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring, AIOpsand the business intelligence and analytics market is relatively new and may not grow as we expect, which may harm our business and prospects. The utilization of software intelligence solutions, such as Dynatrace®, for digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring, and AIOps is relatively new. We believe our future success will depend in large part on the growth, if any, in the demand for software intelligence solutions, particularly the demand for enterprise-wide solutions. We currently target the markets for application performance monitoring, or APM, infrastructure monitoring, AIOps and digital experience monitoring and business intelligence and analytics. It is difficult to predict customer demand, adoption, churn and renewal rates for our solutions, the rate at which existing customers expand their usage of our solutions, the size and growth rate of the market for our solutions. Expansion in our addressable market depends on a number of factors, including the continued and growing reliance of enterprises on software applications to manage and drive critical business functions and customer interactions, increased use of microservices and containers, as well as the continued proliferation of mobile applications, large data sets, cloud computing and the Internet of Things. If our solutions do not achieve widespread adoption or there is a reduction in demand for software intelligence solutions generally, it could result in reduced customer purchases, reduced renewal rates and decreased revenue, any of which will adversely affect our business, operating results and financial condition. Our business is dependent on overall demand for software intelligence solutions and therefore reduced spending on software intelligence solutions or overall adverse economic conditions may negatively affect our business, operating results and financial condition. Our business depends on the overall demand for software intelligence solutions, particularly demand from mid- to large-sized enterprises worldwide, and the purchase of our solutions by such

organizations is often discretionary. In an economic downturn, our customers may reduce their operating or IT budgets, which could cause them to defer or forego purchases of software intelligence solutions, including ours. Customers may delay or cancel IT projects or seek to lower their costs by renegotiating vendor contracts or renewals. To the extent purchases of software intelligence solutions are perceived by existing customers and potential customers to be discretionary, our revenue may be disproportionately affected by delays or reductions in general IT spending. Weak global economic conditions or a reduction in software intelligence spending, even if general economic conditions remain unaffected, could adversely impact our business, operating results and financial condition in a number of ways, including longer sales cycles, lower prices for our solutions, reduced subscription renewals and lower revenue. In addition, any negative economic effects or instability resulting from changes in the political environment and international relations in the United States or other key markets as well as resulting regulatory or tax policy changes may adversely affect our business and financial results. As the market for software intelligence solutions is new and continues to develop, trends in spending remain unpredictable and subject to reductions due to the changing technology environment and customer needs as well as uncertainties about the future. If we cannot successfully execute on our strategy and continue to develop and effectively market solutions that anticipate and respond to the needs of our customers, our business, operating results and financial condition may suffer. The market for software intelligence solutions is at an early stage of development and is characterized by constant change and innovation, and we expect it to continue to rapidly evolve. Moreover, many of our customers operate in industries characterized by changing technologies and business models, which require them to develop and manage increasingly complex software application and IT infrastructure environments. Our future success, if any, will be based on our ability to consistently provide our customers with a unified, real-time view into the performance of their software applications and IT infrastructure, provide notification and prioritization of degradations and failures, perform root cause analysis of performance issues, and analyze the quality of their end users' experiences and the resulting impact on their businesses and brands. If we do not respond to the rapidly changing needs of our customers by developing and making available new solutions and solution enhancements that can address evolving customer needs on a timely basis, our competitive position and business prospects will be harmed. In addition, the process of developing new technology is complex and uncertain, and if we fail to accurately predict customers' changing needs and emerging technological trends, our business could be harmed. We believe that we must continue to dedicate significant resources to our research and development efforts, including significant resources to developing new solutions and solution enhancements before knowing whether the market will accept them. Our new solutions and solution enhancements could fail to attain sufficient market acceptance for many reasons, including: • delays in releasing new solutions or enhancements to the market; • delays or failures to provide updates to customers to maintain compatibility between Dynatrace® and the various applications and platforms being used in the customers' application and enterprise cloud environment; • the failure to accurately predict market or customer demands; • defects, errors or failures in the design or performance of our new solutions or solution enhancements; • negative publicity about the performance or effectiveness of our solutions; • the introduction or anticipated introduction of competing products by our competitors; and

• the perceived value of our solutions or enhancements relative to their cost. To the extent we are not able to continue to execute on our business model to timely and effectively develop and market applications to address these challenges and attain market acceptance, our business, operating results and financial condition will be adversely affected. Further, we may make changes to our solutions that our customers do not value or find useful. We may also discontinue certain features, begin to charge for certain features that are currently free or increase fees for any of our features or usage of our solutions. If our new solutions or enhancements do not achieve adequate acceptance in the market, our competitive position will be impaired, our revenue may decline or grow more slowly than expected and the negative impact on our operating results may be particularly acute, and we may not receive a return on our investment in the upfront research and development, sales and marketing and other expenses we incur in connection with new solutions or solution enhancements. If our platform and solutions do not effectively interoperate with our customers' existing or future IT infrastructures, installations of our solutions could be delayed or cancelled, which would harm our business. Our success depends on the interoperability of our platform and solutions with third-party operating systems, applications, data and devices that we have not developed and do not control. Any changes in such operating systems, applications, data or devices that degrade the functionality of our platform or solutions or give preferential treatment to competitive software could adversely affect the adoption and usage of our platform. We may not be successful in adapting our platform or solutions to operate effectively with these applications, data or devices. If it is difficult for our customers to access and use our platform or solutions, or if our platform or solutions cannot connect a broadening range of applications, data and devices, then our customer growth and retention may be harmed, and our business and operating results could be adversely affected. Enterprise cloud deployments utilize multiple third-party platforms and technologies, and these technologies are updated to new versions at a rapid pace. As a result, we deliver frequent updates to our solutions designed to maintain compatibility and support for our customers' changing technology environments and ensure our solutions' ability to continue to monitor the customer's applications. If our solutions fail to work with any one or more of these technologies or applications, or if our customers fail to install the most recent updates and versions of our solutions that we offer, our solutions will be unable to continuously monitor our customer's critical business applications. Ensuring that our solutions are up-to-date and compatible with the technology and enterprise cloud platforms utilized by our customers is critical to our success. We have formed alliances with many technology and cloud platform providers to provide updates to our solutions to maintain compatibility. We work with technology and cloud platform providers to understand and align updates to their product roadmaps and engage in early access and other programs to ensure compatibility of our solutions with the technology vendor's generally available release. If our relations with our technology partners ceases we may be unable to deliver these updates, or if our customers fail to install the most recent updates and versions of our solutions that we offer, then our customers' ability to benefit from our solution may decrease significantly and, in some instances, may require the customer to de-install our solution due to the incompatibility of our solution with the customer's applications.

Our future revenues and operating results will be harmed if we are unable to acquire new customers, if our customers do not renew their contracts with us, or if we are unable to expand sales to our existing customers or develop new solutions that achieve market acceptance. To continue to grow our business, it is important that we continue to attract new customers to purchase and use our solutions. Our success in attracting new customers depends on numerous factors, including our ability to: • offer a compelling software intelligence platform and solutions; • execute our sales and marketing strategy; • attract, effectively train and retain new sales, marketing, professional services and support personnel in the markets we pursue; • develop or expand relationships with technology partners, systems integrators, resellers, online enterprise marketplaces and other partners; • expand into new geographies and markets, including the business intelligence and data analytics market; • deploy our platform and solutions for new customers; and • provide quality customer support. Our customers have no obligation to renew their maintenance, SaaS and/or term-license agreements, and our customers may decide not to renew these agreements with a similar contract period, at the same prices and terms or with the same or a greater number of licenses. Although our customer retention rate has historically been strong, some of our customers have elected not to renew their agreements with us, and it is difficult to accurately predict long-term customer retention, churn and expansion rates. Our customer retention and expansion rates may decline or fluctuate as a result of a number of factors, including our customers' satisfaction with our solutions as they convert from our Classic products to our Dynatrace® platform, our customer support and professional services, our prices and pricing plans, the competitiveness of other software products and services, reductions in our customers' spending levels, user adoption of our solutions, deployment success, utilization rates by our customers, new product releases and changes to our product offerings. If our customers do not renew their maintenance, SaaS and/or term-license agreements, or renew on less favorable terms, our business, financial condition and operating results may be adversely affected. Our ability to increase revenue also depends in part on our ability to increase deployment of our solutions by existing customers. Our ability to increase sales to existing customers depends on several factors, including their experience with implementing and using our platform and the existing solutions they have implemented, their ability to integrate our solutions with existing technologies, and our pricing model. A failure to increase sales to existing customers could adversely affect our business, operating results and financial condition. Failure to effectively expand our sales and marketing capabilities could harm our ability to increase our customer base and achieve broader market acceptance of our applications. Our ability to increase our customer base and achieve broader market acceptance of our solutions will depend to a significant extent on the ability of our sales and marketing organizations to work together to drive our sales pipeline and cultivate customer and partner relationships to drive revenue growth. We have invested in and plan to continue expanding our sales and marketing organizations, both domestically and internationally. We also plan to dedicate significant resources to sales and marketing programs, including lead generation activities and brand awareness campaigns, such as our industry events, webinars and user events. If we are unable to hire, develop and retain talented sales personnel or marketing personnel or if our new sales personnel or marketing personnel are unable to achieve desired

productivity levels in a reasonable period of time, our ability to increase our customer base and achieve broader market acceptance of our applications could be harmed. We may experience a loss of customers and annualized recurring revenue if customers do not convert from our Classic products to our Dynatrace® platform. A significant portion of our annualized recurring revenue, or ARR, has been generated from our Classic products. As of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2019, ARR from our Classic products comprised 70% and 13% of our Total ARR, respectively. We have stopped offering the Classic products to new customers and any increase in ARR for our Dynatrace® platform may not offset a reduction in ARR from our Classic products. Furthermore, our competitors could introduce new products that are more competitive than our Classic products which could result in a loss of customers who do not convert to Dynatrace®. An inability to retain customers on the Classic products or convert them to Dynatrace® may harm our business, operating results and financial condition in the future. We face significant competition, which may adversely affect our ability to add new customers, retain existing customers and grow our business. The markets in which we compete are highly competitive, fragmented, evolving, complex and defined by rapidly changing technology and customer demands, and we expect competition to continue to increase in the future. A number of companies have developed or are developing products and services that currently, or in the future may, compete with some or all of our solutions. This competition could result in increased pricing pressure, reduced profit margins, increased sales and marketing expenses and our failure to increase, or loss of, market share, any of which could adversely affect our business, operating results and financial condition. We compete either directly or indirectly with application performance monitoring vendors such as Cisco AppDynamics, Broadcom, and New Relic, infrastructure monitoring vendors such as Datadog and Nagios, Digital Experience Management vendors such as Akamai and Catchpoint, point solutions from cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, or AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Platform, and other business intelligence and monitoring and analytics providers that provide some portion of the services that we provide. Our competitors may have longer-term and more extensive relationships with our existing and potential customers that provide them with an advantage in competing for business with those customers. Further, to the extent that one of our competitors establishes or strengthens a cooperative relationship with, or acquires one or more software application performance monitoring, data analytics, compliance or network visibility vendors, it could adversely affect our ability to compete. We may also face competition from companies entering our market, which has a relatively low barrier to entry in some segments, including large technology companies that could expand their platforms or acquire one of our competitors. Many existing and potential competitors enjoy substantial competitive advantages, such as: • larger sales and marketing budgets and resources; • access to larger customer bases which often provide incumbency advantages; • broader global distribution and presence; • the ability to bundle competitive offerings with other products and services; • greater brand recognition and longer operating histories; • lower labor and development costs; • greater resources to make acquisitions; • larger and more mature intellectual property portfolios; and

• substantially greater financial, technical, management and other resources. Additionally, in certain circumstances, and particularly among large enterprise technology companies that have complex and large software application and IT infrastructure environments, customers may elect to build in-house solutions to address their software intelligence needs. Any such in-house solutions could leverage open source software, and therefore be made generally available at little or no cost. These competitive pressures in our markets or our failure to compete effectively may result in fewer customers, price reductions, fewer orders, reduced revenue and gross profit, and loss of market share. Any failure to meet and address these factors could materially and adversely affect our business, operating results and financial condition. If the prices we charge for our solutions and services are unacceptable to our customers, our operating results will be harmed. As the market for our solutions matures, or as new or existing competitors introduce new products or services that compete with ours, we may experience pricing pressure and be unable to renew our agreements with existing customers or attract new customers at prices that are consistent with our current pricing model and operating budget. If this were to occur, it is possible that we would have to change our pricing model or reduce our prices, which could harm our revenue, gross margin and operating results. Pricing decisions may also impact the mix of adoption among our licensing and subscription models, and negatively impact our overall revenue. Moreover, large enterprises, which we expect will account for a large portion of our business in the future, may demand substantial price concessions. If we are, for any reason, required to reduce our prices, our revenue, gross margin, profitability, financial position and cash flow may be adversely affected. We expect our billings and revenue mix to vary over time, which could harm our gross margin and operating results. We expect our billings and revenue mix to vary over time due to a number of factors, including the mix of perpetual licenses, SaaS subscriptions, term licenses, the mix of solutions sold and the contract length of our customer agreements. Due to the differing revenue recognition policies applicable to our term licenses, SaaS subscription, perpetual licenses and professional services, shifts in the mix between subscription, term and perpetual licenses from quarter to quarter could produce substantial variation in revenues recognized even if our billings remain consistent. Further, our gross margins and operating results could be harmed by changes in billings and revenue mix and costs, together with numerous other factors, including: entry into new lower margin markets or growth in lower margin markets; entry into markets with different pricing and cost structures; pricing discounts; and increased price competition. Any one of these factors or the cumulative effects of certain of these factors may result in significant fluctuations in our revenues, billings, gross margin and operating results. This variability and unpredictability could result in our failure to meet internal expectations or those of securities analysts or investors for a particular period. If we fail to meet or exceed such expectations for these or any other reasons, the market price of our common stock could decline. Because we recognize revenue from our SaaS subscriptions and term licenses over the subscription or license term, downturns or upturns in new sales and renewals may not be immediately reflected in our operating results and may be difficult to discern. For customers who purchase a SaaS subscription or term license, we generally recognize revenue from customers ratably over the terms of their subscriptions. A portion of the revenue we report in each quarter is derived from the recognition of revenue relating to subscriptions and term licenses entered into during previous quarters. Consequently, a decline in new or renewed subscriptions or term licenses in any single quarter may have a small impact on our revenue for that quarter. However, such a decline will negatively affect our revenue in future quarters. Accordingly, the effect of significant downturns in sales

and market acceptance of our solutions, and potential changes in our rate of renewals, may not be fully reflected in our results of operations until future periods. In addition, a significant majority of our costs are expensed as incurred, while revenue is recognized over the life of the agreement with our customer. As a result, increased growth in the number of our customers could continue to result in our recognition of more costs than revenue in the earlier periods of the terms of our agreements. Our revenue recognition policy and other factors may distort our financial results in any given period and make them difficult to predict. Under accounting standards update No. 2014-09 (Topic 606), Revenue from Contracts with Customers, or ASC 606, we recognize revenue when our customer obtains control of goods or services in an amount that reflects the consideration that we expect to receive in exchange for those goods or services. Our subscription revenue consists of (i) SaaS agreements, (ii) term-based licenses for the Dynatrace® platform which are recognized ratably over the contract term, (iii) Dynatrace® perpetual license revenue that is recognized ratably or over the term of the expected optional maintenance renewals, which is generally three years, and (iv) maintenance and support agreements. A significant increase or decline in our subscription contracts in any one quarter may not be fully reflected in the results for that quarter, but will affect our revenue in future quarters. Our license revenue consists of Classic perpetual license fees and Classic term license fees, which are generally recognized on delivery. Because license revenue is recognized upfront, a single, large license in a given period may distort our operating results for that period. These factors make it challenging to forecast our revenue for future periods, as both the mix of solutions and services we will sell in a given period, as well as the size of contracts, is difficult to predict. Furthermore, the presentation of our financial results requires us to make estimates and assumptions that may affect revenue recognition. In some instances, we could reasonably use different estimates and assumptions, and changes in estimates are likely to occur from period to period. See 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-Critical Accounting Policies-Revenue Recognition.' Given the foregoing factors, our actual results could differ significantly from our estimates, comparing our revenue and operating results on a period-to-period basis may not be meaningful, and our past results may not be indicative of our future performance. Changes in existing financial accounting standards or practices, or taxation rules or practices, may harm our operating results. Changes in existing accounting or taxation rules or practices, new accounting pronouncements or taxation rules, or varying interpretations of current accounting pronouncements or taxation practice could harm our operating results or result in changes to the manner in which we conduct our business. Further, such changes could potentially affect our reporting of transactions completed and reported before such changes are effective. United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP, are subject to interpretation by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, or FASB, the Securities and Exchange Commission and various bodies formed to promulgate and interpret appropriate accounting principles. A change in these principles or a change in these interpretations could have a significant effect on our reported financial results and could affect the reporting of transactions completed before the announcement of a change. For example, ASC 606 is a newly adopted standard for revenue recognition in which the FASB's Emerging Issues Task Force has taken up certain topics which may result in further guidance which we would need to consider in our related accounting policies.

If we are unable to maintain successful relationships with our partners, or if our partners fail to perform, our ability to market, sell and distribute our applications and services will be limited, and our business, operating results and financial condition could be harmed. In addition to our sales force, we rely on partners, including our strategic partners to increase our sales and distribution of our software and services. We also have independent software vendor partners whose integrations may increase the breadth of the ecosystem in which our solutions can operate, and the size of the market that our solutions can address. We are dependent on these partner relationships to contribute to our sales growth. We expect that our future growth will be increasingly dependent on the success of our partner relationships, and if those partnerships do not provide such benefits, our ability to grow our business will be harmed. If we are unable to scale our partner relationships effectively, or if our partners are unable to serve our customers effectively, we may need to expand our services organization, which could adversely affect our results of operations. Our agreements with our partners are generally non-exclusive, meaning our partners may offer products from several different companies to their customers or have their products or technologies also interoperate with products and technologies of other companies, including products that compete with our offerings. Moreover, some of our partners also compete with us. If our partners do not effectively market and sell our offerings, choose to use greater efforts to market and sell their own products or those of our competitors or fail to meet the needs of our customers, our ability to grow our business and sell our offerings will be harmed. Furthermore, our partners may cease marketing our offerings with limited or no notice and with little or no penalty, and new partners could require extensive training and may take several months or more to achieve productivity. The loss of a substantial number of our partners, our possible inability to replace them or the failure to recruit additional partners could harm our results of operations. Our partner structure could also subject us to lawsuits or reputational harm if, for example, a partner misrepresents the functionality of our offerings to customers or violates applicable laws or our corporate policies. Interruptions with the delivery of our SaaS solutions, or third-party cloud-based systems that we use in our operations, may adversely affect our business, operating results and financial condition. Our continued growth depends on the ability of our customers to access our platform and solutions, particularly our cloud-based solutions, at any time and within an acceptable amount of time. In addition, our ability to access certain third-party SaaS solutions is important to our operations and the delivery of our customer support and professional services, as well as our sales operations. We have experienced, and may in the future experience, service disruptions, outages and other performance problems both in the delivery of our SaaS solutions, and in third-party SaaS solutions we use due to a variety of factors, including infrastructure changes, malicious actors, human or software errors or capacity constraints. We utilize a multi-tenant structure, meaning that, generally, our customers are hosted on a shared platform. As such, any interruption in service would affect a significant number of our customers. In some instances, we or our third-party service providers may not be able to identify the cause or causes of these performance problems within an acceptable period of time. It may become increasingly difficult to maintain and improve the performance of our SaaS solutions as they become more complex. If our SaaS solutions are unavailable or if our customers are unable to access features of our SaaS solutions within a reasonable amount of time or at all, our business would be negatively affected. In addition, if any of the third-party SaaS solutions that we use were to experience a significant or prolonged outage or security breach, our business could be adversely affected. We currently host our Dynatrace® solutions primarily using AWS, as well as other providers of cloud infrastructure services including Microsoft Azure, Interoute and Alibaba. Our Dynatrace® solutions reside on hardware operated by these providers. Our operations depend on protecting the virtual cloud infrastructure hosted in AWS by maintaining its configuration, architecture, features and interconnection specifications, as well as the information stored in these virtual data centers and which third-party internet service providers transmit. Although we have disaster recovery plans, including the use of multiple AWS

locations, any incident affecting AWS' infrastructure that may be caused by fire, flood, severe storm, earthquake or other natural disasters, cyber-attacks, terrorist or other attacks, and other similar events beyond our control could negatively affect our platform and our ability to deliver our solutions to our customers. A prolonged AWS service disruption affecting our SaaS platform for any of the foregoing reasons would negatively impact our ability to serve our customers and could damage our reputation with current and potential customers, expose us to liability, cause us to lose customers or otherwise harm our business. We may also incur significant costs for using alternative equipment or taking other actions in preparation for, or in reaction to, events that damage the AWS services we use. AWS has the right to terminate our agreement upon material uncured breach on 30 days' prior written notice. In the event that our AWS service agreements are terminated, or there is a lapse of service, we would experience interruptions in access to our platform as well as significant delays and additional expense in arranging new facilities and services and/or re-architecting our solutions for deployment on a different cloud infrastructure, which would adversely affect our business, operating results and financial condition. Real or perceived errors, failures, defects or vulnerabilities in our solutions could adversely affect our financial results and growth prospects. Our solutions and underlying platform are complex, and in the past, we or our customers have discovered software errors, failures, defects and vulnerabilities in our solutions after they have been released, including after new versions or updates are released. Our solutions and our platform are often deployed and used in large-scale computing environments with different operating systems, system management software and equipment and networking configurations, which have in the past, and may in the future, cause errors in, or failures of, our solutions or other aspects of the computing environment into which they are deployed. In addition, deployment of our solutions into complicated, large-scale computing environments have in the past exposed, and may, in the future, expose undetected errors, failures, defects or vulnerabilities in our solutions. Despite testing by us, errors, failures, defects or vulnerabilities may not be found in our solutions until they are released to our customers or thereafter. Real or perceived errors, failures, defects or vulnerabilities in our solutions could result in, among other things, negative publicity and damage to our reputation, lower renewal rates, loss of or delay in market acceptance of our solutions, loss of competitive position or claims by customers for losses sustained by them or expose us to breach of contract claims, regulatory fines and related liabilities. If vulnerabilities in our solutions are exploited by third parties, our customers could experience damages or losses for which our customers seek to hold us accountable. In the case of real or perceived errors, failures, defects or vulnerabilities in our solutions giving rise to claims by customers, we may be required, or may choose, for regulatory, contractual, customer relations or other reasons, to expend additional resources in order to help correct the problem. Security breaches, computer malware, computer hacking attacks and other security incidents could harm our business, reputation, brand and operating results. Security incidents have become more prevalent across industries and may occur on our systems, or on the systems of third parties we use to host our solutions or SaaS solutions that we use in the operation of our business. These security incidents may be caused by or result in but are not limited to security breaches, computer malware or malicious software, ransomware, computer hacking, denial of service attacks, security system control failures in our own systems or from vendors we use, email phishing, software vulnerabilities, social engineering, sabotage and drive-by downloads. In particular, because we utilize a multi-tenant platform, any security breach would affect a significant amount of our customers. Such security incidents, whether intentional or otherwise, may result from actions of hackers, criminals, nation states, vendors, employees, contractors, customers or other threat actors. We have experienced two email phishing attacks that resulted in the compromise of a limited number of email accounts. Although we have taken a number of measures to prevent future phishing attacks, we cannot be certain that our efforts will be effective.

We have experienced and may in the future experience disruptions, outages and other performance problems on our internal systems due to service attacks, unauthorized access or other security related incidents. Any security breach or loss of system control caused by hacking, which involves efforts to gain unauthorized access to information or systems, or to cause intentional malfunctions or loss, modification or corruption of data, software, hardware or other computer equipment and the inadvertent transmission of computer malware could harm our business, operating results and financial condition, and expose us to claims arising from loss or unauthorized disclosure of confidential or personal information and the related breach of privacy or data security laws. If an actual or perceived security incident occurs, the market perception of the effectiveness of our security controls could be harmed, our brand and reputation could be damaged, we could lose customers, and we could suffer financial exposure due to such events or in connection with remediation efforts, investigation costs, regulatory fines, private lawsuits and changed security control, system architecture and system protection measures. We may in the future experience disruptions, outages and other performance problems on the systems that we host for our customers due to service attacks, unauthorized access or other security related incidents. Any security breach or loss of system control caused by hacking, which involves efforts to gain unauthorized access to information or systems, or to cause intentional malfunctions or loss, modification or corruption of data, software, hardware or other computer equipment and the inadvertent transmission of computer malware could disrupt the services that we provide to our customers, harm our customers' business, operating results and financial condition, and expose us to claims from our customers for the damages that result, which could include, without limitation, claims arising from loss or unauthorized access, acquisition or disclosure of personal information and the related breach of privacy or data security laws. If an actual or perceived security incident occurs, the market perception of the effectiveness of our security controls could be harmed, our brand and reputation could be damaged, we could lose customers, and we could suffer financial exposure due to such events or in connection with remediation efforts, investigation costs, regulatory fines, private lawsuits and changed security control, system architecture and system protection measures. We believe that our brand is integral to our future success and if we fail to cost-effectively promote or protect our brand, our business and competitive position may be harmed. We believe that maintaining and enhancing our brand and increasing market awareness of our company and our solutions are critical to achieving broad market acceptance of our existing and future solutions and are important elements in attracting and retaining customers, partners and employees, particularly as we continue to expand internationally. In addition, independent industry analysts, such as Gartner and Forrester, often provide reviews of our solutions, as well as those of our competitors, and perception of our solutions in the marketplace may be significantly influenced by these reviews. We have no control over what these or other industry analysts report, and because industry analysts may influence current and potential customers, our brand could be harmed if they do not provide a positive review of our solutions or view us as a market leader. The successful promotion of our brand and the market's awareness of our solutions and platform will depend largely upon our ability to continue to offer enterprise-grade software intelligence solutions, our ability to be thought leaders in application intelligence, our marketing efforts and our ability to successfully differentiate our solutions from those of our competitors. We have invested, and expect to continue to invest, substantial resources to promote and maintain our brand and generate sales leads, both domestically and internationally, but there is no guarantee that our brand development strategies will enhance the recognition of our brand or lead to increased sales. If our efforts to promote and maintain our brand are not cost-effective or successful, our operating results and our ability to attract and retain customers, partners and employees may be adversely affected. In addition, even if our brand recognition and customer loyalty increases, this may not result in increased sales of our solutions or higher revenue.

Our sales cycles can be long, unpredictable and vary seasonally, which can cause significant variation in the number and size of transactions that close in a particular quarter. Our results of operations may fluctuate, in part, because of the resource-intensive nature of our sales efforts, the length and variability of the sales cycle for our platform and the difficulty in making short-term adjustments to our operating expenses. Many of our customers are large enterprises, whose purchasing decisions, budget cycles and constraints and evaluation processes are unpredictable and out of our control. Further, the timing of our sales is difficult to predict. The length of our sales cycle, from initial evaluation to payment for our subscriptions can range from several months to over a year and can vary substantially from customer to customer. Our sales efforts involve significant investment in resources in field sales, partner development, marketing and educating our customers about the use, technical capabilities and benefits of our platform and services. Customers often undertake a prolonged evaluation process, which frequently involves not only our platform but also those of other companies or the consideration of internally developed alternatives including those using open-source software. Some of our customers initially deploy our platform on a limited basis, with no guarantee that these customers will deploy our platform widely enough across their organization to justify our substantial pre-sales investment. As a result, it is difficult to predict exactly when, or even if, we will make a sale to a potential customer or if we can increase sales to our existing customers. Large individual sales have, in some cases, occurred in quarters subsequent to those we anticipated, or have not occurred at all. If our sales cycle lengthens or our substantial upfront investments do not result in sufficient revenue to justify our investments, our operating results could be adversely affected. We have experienced seasonal and end-of-quarter concentration of our transactions and variations in the number and size of transactions that close in a particular quarter, which impacts our ability to grow revenue over the long term and plan and manage cash flows and other aspects of our business and cost structure. Our transactions vary by quarter, with the third fiscal quarter typically being our largest. In addition, within each quarter, a significant portion of our transactions occur in the last two weeks of that quarter. If expectations for our business turn out to be inaccurate, our revenue growth may be adversely affected over time and we may not be able to adjust our cost structure on a timely basis and our cash flows may suffer. Any failure to offer high-quality customer support and professional services may adversely affect our relationships with our customers and our financial results. We typically bundle customer support with arrangements for our solutions, and offer professional services for implementation and training. In deploying and using our platform and solutions, our customers require the assistance of our services teams to resolve complex technical and operational issues. Increased customer demand for support, without corresponding revenue, could increase costs and adversely affect our operating results. We may also be unable to respond quickly enough to accommodate short-term increases in customer demand for support. If we fail to meet our service level commitments, which relate to uptime, response times and escalation procedures, and time to problem resolution, or if we suffer extended periods of unavailability for our solutions, we may be contractually obligated to provide these customers with service credits or penalties, refunds for prepaid amounts related to unused subscription services, or we could face contract terminations. Our sales are highly dependent on our reputation and on positive recommendations from our existing customers. Any failure to maintain high-quality customer support, or a market perception that we do not maintain high-quality product support, could adversely affect our reputation, and our ability to sell our solutions to existing and new customers. Our ability to succeed depends on the experience and expertise of our senior management team. If we are unable to retain and motivate our personnel, our business, operating results and prospects may be harmed. Our ability to succeed depends in significant part on the experience and expertise of our senior management team. The members of our senior management team are employed on an at-will basis, which means that they are not contractually obligated to remain employed with us and could terminate

their employment with us at any time. Accordingly, and in spite of our efforts to retain our senior management team, any member of our senior management team could terminate his or her employment with us at any time and go to work for one of our competitors, after the expiration of any applicable non-compete period. The loss of one or more members of our senior management team, particularly if closely grouped, could adversely affect our ability to execute our business plan and thus, our business, operating results and prospects. We do not maintain key man insurance on any of our officers, and we may not be able to find adequate replacements. If we fail to identify, recruit and integrate strategic hires, our business, operating results and financial condition could be adversely affected. We rely on highly skilled personnel and, if we are unable to attract, retain or motivate substantial numbers of qualified personnel or expand and train our sales force, we may not be able to grow effectively. Our success largely depends on the talents and efforts of key technical, sales and marketing employees and our future success depends on our continuing ability to identify, hire, develop, motivate and retain highly skilled personnel for all areas of our organization. Competition in our industry is intense and often leads to increased compensation and other personnel costs. In addition, competition for employees with experience in our industry can be intense, particularly in Europe, where our research and development operations are concentrated and where other technology companies compete for management and engineering talent. Our continued ability to compete and grow effectively depends on our ability to attract substantial numbers of qualified new employees and to retain and motivate our existing employees. We believe that our corporate culture has contributed to our success, and if we cannot successfully maintain our culture as we grow, we could lose the innovation, creativity and teamwork fostered by our culture. We believe that a critical component to our success has been our corporate culture. We believe our culture has contributed significantly to our ability to innovate and develop new technologies. We have spent substantial time and resources in building our team while maintaining this corporate culture. We have experienced rapid growth in our employee headcount and international presence. The rapid influx of large numbers of people from different business backgrounds in different geographic locations may make it difficult for us to maintain our corporate culture of innovation. If our culture is negatively affected, our ability to support our growth and innovation may diminish. We are subject to a number of risks associated with global sales and operations. Revenue from customers located outside of the United States represented 42%, 46%, and 46% of our total revenue for the years ended March 31, 2017, 2018, and 2019, respectively, and 46%, and 45% of our total revenue for the nine months ended December 31, 2018, and 2019, respectively. As a result, our sales and operations are subject to a number of risks and additional costs, including the following: • increased expenses associated with international sales and operations, including establishing and maintaining office space and equipment for our international operations; • fluctuations in exchange rates between currencies in the markets where we do business; • risks associated with trade restrictions and additional legal requirements, including the exportation of our technology or source code that is required in some of the countries in which we operate; • greater risk of unexpected changes in regulatory rules, regulations and practices, tariffs and tax laws and treaties; • compliance with United States and foreign import and export control and economic sanctions laws and regulations, including the Export Administration Regulations administered by the

United States Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security and the executive orders and laws implemented by the United States Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Asset Controls; • compliance with anti-bribery laws, including the United States Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and the U.K. Anti-Bribery Act; • compliance with privacy, data protection and data security laws of many countries, including the General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, adopted by the European Union, or EU, and which became effective in May 2018, and the recently enacted California Consumer Privacy Act, or CCPA, which became effective on January 1, 2020, that will, among other things, require covered companies to provide new disclosures to California consumers and afford such consumers new abilities to opt-out of certain sales of personal information; • heightened risk of unfair or corrupt business practices in certain geographies, and of improper or fraudulent sales arrangements that may impact financial results and result in restatements of, or irregularities in, financial statements; • limited or uncertain protection of intellectual property rights in some countries and the risks and costs associated with monitoring and enforcing intellectual property rights abroad; • greater difficulty in enforcing contracts and managing collections in certain jurisdictions, as well as longer collection periods; • management communication and integration problems resulting from cultural and geographic dispersion; • social, economic and political instability, epidemics and pandemics, terrorist attacks and security concerns in general; and • potentially adverse tax consequences. These and other factors could harm our ability to generate future global revenue and, consequently, materially impact our business, results of operations and financial condition. Economic conditions and regulatory changes following the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union could have a material adverse effect on our business and results of operations. The United Kingdom, or U.K., formally left the European Union on January 31, 2020, typically referred to as 'Brexit.' Pursuant to the formal withdrawal arrangements agreed between the U.K. and EU, the U.K. will be subject to a transition period until December 31, 2020 during which EU rules will continue to apply. Negotiations between the U.K. and EU are expected to continue in relation to the customs and trading relationship between the U.K. and EU following the expiration of the transition period. The uncertainty concerning the U.K.'s legal, political and economic relationship with the EU after the transition period may be a source of instability in international markets, create significant currency fluctuations and otherwise adversely affect trading agreements or similar cross-border cooperation arrangements, whether economic, tax, fiscal, legal, regulatory or otherwise. While the full effects of Brexit will not be known for some time, Brexit could cause disruptions to, and create uncertainty surrounding, our business and results of operations. For example, following the transition period, the U.K. could lose the benefits of global trade agreements negotiated by the EU on behalf of its members, which may result in increased trade barriers that could make our doing business in the EU and the European Economic Area more difficult. Ongoing global market volatility and a deterioration in economic conditions due to uncertainty surrounding the future relationship between the U.K. and EU could significantly disrupt the markets in which we operate and lead our customers to closely monitor their costs and delay capital spending decisions.

Additionally, Brexit has resulted in the strengthening of the U.S. dollar against foreign currencies in which we conduct business. Although this strengthening has been somewhat ameliorated by the implementation of the transition period, because we translate revenue denominated in foreign currency into U.S. dollars for our financial statements, during periods of a strengthening U.S. dollar, our reported revenue from foreign operations is reduced. As a result of Brexit and the continued negotiations between the U.K. and EU, there may be further periods of volatility in the currencies in which we conduct business. The effects of Brexit will depend on any agreements the U.K. makes to retain access to EU markets following the transition period. The measures could potentially disrupt the markets we serve and may cause us to lose customers and employees. In addition, Brexit could lead to legal uncertainty and potentially divergent national laws and regulations as the U.K. determines which EU laws to replace or replicate, which could present new regulatory costs and challenges. Any of these effects of Brexit could materially adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. We may face exposure to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. We have transacted in foreign currencies and expect to transact in foreign currencies in the future. In addition, our international subsidiaries maintain assets and liabilities that are denominated in currencies other than the functional operating currencies of these entities. Accordingly, changes in the value of foreign currencies relative to the U.S. dollar will affect our revenue and operating results due to transactional and translational remeasurement that is reflected in our earnings. As a result of such foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, it could be more difficult to detect underlying trends in our business and results of operations. In addition, to the extent that fluctuations in currency exchange rates cause our results of operations to differ from our expectations or the expectations of our investors, the trading price of our common stock could be adversely affected. We do not currently maintain a program to hedge transactional exposures in foreign currencies. However, in the future, we may use derivative instruments, such as foreign currency forward and option contracts, to hedge certain exposures to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. The use of such hedging activities may not offset any or more than a portion of the adverse financial effects of unfavorable movements in foreign exchange rates over the limited time the hedges are in place. Moreover, the use of hedging instruments may introduce additional risks if we are unable to structure effective hedges with such instruments. Assertions by third parties of infringement or other violations by us of their intellectual property rights, or other lawsuits brought against us, could result in significant costs and substantially harm our business, operating results and financial condition. Patent and other intellectual property disputes are common in the markets in which we compete. Some companies in the markets in which we compete, including some of our competitors, own large numbers of patents, copyrights, trademarks and trade secrets, which they may use to assert claims of infringement, misappropriation or other violations of intellectual property rights against us, our partners, our technology partners or our customers. As the number of patents and competitors in our market increase, allegations of infringement, misappropriation and other violations of intellectual property rights may also increase. Our broad solution portfolio and the competition in our markets further exacerbate the risk of additional third-party intellectual property claims against us in the future. Any allegation of infringement, misappropriation or other violation of intellectual property rights by a third party, even those without merit, could cause us to incur substantial costs and resources defending against the claim, could distract our management from our business, and could cause uncertainty among our customers or prospective customers, all of which could have an adverse effect on our business, operating results and financial condition. We cannot assure you that we are not infringing or otherwise violating any third-party intellectual property rights. Furthermore, companies that bring allegations against us may have the capability to dedicate substantially greater resources to enforce their intellectual property rights and to defend against similar

allegations that may be brought against them than we do. We have received, and may in the future receive, notices alleging that we have misappropriated, misused or infringed other parties' intellectual property rights, including allegations made by our competitors, and, to the extent we gain greater market visibility, we face a higher risk of being the subject of intellectual property infringement assertions. There also is a market for acquiring third-party intellectual property rights and a competitor, or other entity, could acquire third-party intellectual property rights and pursue similar assertions based on the acquired intellectual property. They may also make such assertions against our customers or partners. An adverse outcome of a dispute may require us to take several adverse steps such as: pay substantial damages, including potentially treble damages, if we are found to have willfully infringed a third party's patents or copyrights; cease making, using, selling, licensing, importing or otherwise commercializing solutions that are alleged to infringe or misappropriate the intellectual property of others; expend additional development resources to attempt to redesign our solutions or otherwise to develop non-infringing technology, which may not be successful; enter into potentially unfavorable royalty or license agreements in order to obtain the right to use necessary technologies or intellectual property rights or have royalty obligations imposed by a court; or indemnify our customers, partners and other third parties. Any damages or royalty obligations we may become subject to, any prohibition against our commercializing our solutions as a result of an adverse outcome could harm our business and operating results. Additionally, our agreements with customers and partners include indemnification provisions, under which we agree to indemnify them for losses suffered or incurred as a result of allegations of intellectual property infringement and, in some cases, for damages caused by us to property or persons or other third-party allegations. Furthermore, we have agreed in certain instances to defend our partners against third-party claims asserting infringement of certain intellectual property rights, which may include patents, copyrights, trademarks or trade secrets, and to pay judgments entered on such assertions. Large indemnity payments could harm our business, operating results and financial condition. Failure to protect and enforce our proprietary technology and intellectual property rights could substantially harm our business, operating results and financial condition. The success of our business depends on our ability to protect and enforce our proprietary rights, including our patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets and other intellectual property rights, throughout the world. We attempt to protect our intellectual property under patent, trademark, copyright and trade secret laws, and through a combination of confidentiality procedures, contractual provisions and other methods, all of which offer only limited protection. However, the steps we take to protect our intellectual property may be inadequate. We will not be able to protect our intellectual property if we are unable to enforce our rights or if we do not detect unauthorized use of our intellectual property. Despite our precautions, it may be possible for unauthorized third parties to copy our technology and use information that we regard as proprietary to create products and services that compete with ours. In the past, we have been made aware of public postings of portions of our source code. It is possible that released source code could reveal some of our trade secrets, and impact our competitive advantage. Some license provisions protecting against unauthorized use, copying, transfer, reverse engineering, and disclosure of our technology may be unenforceable under the laws of certain jurisdictions and foreign countries. Further, the laws of some countries do not protect proprietary rights to the same extent as the laws of the United States. In expanding our international activities, our exposure to unauthorized copying and use of our technology and proprietary information may increase. As of December 31, 2019, we had 65 issued patents, 59 of which are in the United States, and 26 pending applications, of which 20 are in the United States. Our issued patents expire at various dates through February 2038. The process of obtaining patent protection is expensive and time-consuming, and we may not be able to prosecute all necessary or desirable patent applications at a reasonable cost or in a timely manner. We may choose not to seek patent protection for certain innovations and may choose not to pursue patent protection in certain jurisdictions. Furthermore, it is possible that our patent applications may not result in issued patents, that the scope of the claims in our

issued patents will be insufficient or not have the coverage originally sought, that our issued patents will not provide us with any competitive advantages, and that our issued patents and other intellectual property rights may be challenged by others or invalidated through administrative process or litigation. In addition, issuance of a patent does not guarantee that we have an absolute right to practice our patented technology, or that we have the right to exclude others from practicing our patented technology. As a result, we may not be able to obtain adequate patent protection or to enforce our issued patents effectively. In addition to patented technology, we rely on our unpatented proprietary technology and trade secrets. Despite our efforts to protect our proprietary technology and trade secrets, unauthorized parties may attempt to misappropriate, reverse engineer or otherwise obtain and use them. The contractual provisions that we enter into with employees, consultants, partners, vendors and customers may not prevent unauthorized use or disclosure of our proprietary technology or trade secrets and may not provide an adequate remedy in the event of unauthorized use or disclosure of our proprietary technology or trade secrets. Moreover, policing unauthorized use of our technologies, solutions and intellectual property is difficult, expensive and time-consuming, particularly in foreign countries where the laws may not be as protective of intellectual property rights as those in the United States and where mechanisms for enforcement of intellectual property rights may be weak. We may be unable to determine the extent of any unauthorized use or infringement of our solutions, technologies or intellectual property rights. From time to time, legal action by us may be necessary to enforce our patents and other intellectual property rights, to protect our trade secrets, to determine the validity and scope of the intellectual property rights of others or to defend against allegations of infringement or invalidity. Such litigation could result in substantial costs and diversion of resources and could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and cash flows. If we are unable to protect our intellectual property rights, our business, operating results and financial condition will be harmed. Our use of open source technology could impose limitations on our ability to commercialize our solutions and platform and application intelligence software platform. We use open source software in our solutions and platform and expect to continue to use open source software in the future. Although we monitor our use of open source software to avoid subjecting our solutions and platform to conditions we do not intend, we may face allegations from others alleging ownership of, or seeking to enforce the terms of, an open source license, including by demanding release of the open source software, derivative works, or our proprietary source code that was developed using such software. These allegations could also result in litigation. The terms of many open source licenses have not been interpreted by U.S. courts. As a result, there is a risk that these licenses could be construed in a way that could impose unanticipated conditions or restrictions on our ability to commercialize our solutions. In such an event, we could be required to seek licenses from third parties to continue offering our solutions, to make our proprietary code generally available in source code form, to re-engineer our solutions or to discontinue the sale of our solutions if re-engineering could not be accomplished on a timely basis, any of which could adversely affect our business, operating results and financial condition. Our participation in open source initiatives may limit our ability to enforce our intellectual property rights in certain circumstances. As part of our strategy to broaden our target markets and accelerate adoption of our products, we contribute software program code to certain open source projects, managed by organizations such as Microsoft, Google and Cloud Native Computing Foundation. We also undertake our own open source initiatives to promote 'open innovation' and 'enterprise openness,' meaning that we make technologies available under open source licenses with the goal of exchanging insights and experience with other experts in the community, broadening the adoption of our platform by our customers, and providing our partners with the ability to leverage their own technologies through the Dynatrace® platform. In some cases, we accept contributions of code from the community, our customers and partners.

When we contribute to a third-party managed open source project, the copyrights, patent rights and other proprietary rights in and to the technologies, including software program code, owned by us that we contribute to these projects are licensed to the project managers and to all other contributing parties without restriction on further use or distribution. If and to the extent that any of the technologies that we contribute, either alone or in combination with the technologies that may be contributed by others, practice any inventions that are claimed under our patents or patent applications, then we may be unable to enforce those claims or prevent others from practicing those inventions, regardless of whether such other persons also contributed to the open source project (even if we were to conclude that their use infringes our patents with competing offerings), unless any such third party asserts its patent rights against us. This limitation on our ability to assert our patent rights against others could harm our business and ability to compete. In addition, if we were to attempt to enforce our patent rights, we could suffer reputational injury among our customers and the open source community. Our sales to government entities are subject to a number of challenges and risks. We sell our solutions to U.S. federal and state and foreign governmental agency customers, often through our resellers, and we may increase sales to government entities in the future. Sales to government entities are subject to a number of challenges and risks. Selling to government entities can be highly competitive, expensive and time consuming, often requiring significant upfront time and expense without any assurance that these efforts will generate a sale. Contracts and subcontracts with government agency customers are subject to procurement laws and regulations relating to the award, administration, and performance of those contracts. Government demand and payment for our solutions are affected by public sector budgetary cycles and funding authorizations, with funding reductions or delays adversely affecting public sector demand for our solutions. We may be subject to audit or investigations relating to our sales to government entities, and any violations could result in various civil and criminal penalties and administrative sanctions, including termination of contracts, refunds of fees received, forfeiture of profits, suspension of payments, fines, and suspension or debarment from future government business. Government entities may have statutory, contractual or other legal rights to terminate contracts with our distributors and resellers for convenience or due to a default. Any of these risks relating to our sales to governmental entities could adversely impact our future sales and operating results. We may acquire other businesses, products or technologies in the future which could require significant management attention, disrupt our business, dilute stockholder value and adversely affect our results of operations. As part of our business growth strategy and in order to remain competitive, we may acquire, or make investments in, complementary companies, products or technologies. For example, in 2017 we acquired Qumram AG, a provider of session replay technology that captures end users' digital experiences across browsers, interfaces and devices. We may not be able to find suitable acquisition targets in the future, and we may not be able to complete such acquisitions on favorable terms, if at all. If we do complete acquisitions, we may not ultimately strengthen our competitive position or achieve our goals, and any acquisitions we complete could be viewed negatively by our customers, securities analysts and investors. In addition, if we are unsuccessful at integrating such acquisitions or the technologies associated with such acquisitions, our revenue and results of operations could be adversely affected. In addition, while we will make significant efforts to address any information technology security and privacy compliance issues with respect to any acquisitions, we may still inherit such risks when we integrate the acquired products and systems. Any integration process may require significant time and resources, and we may not be able to manage the process successfully. We may not successfully evaluate or utilize the acquired technology or personnel, or accurately forecast the financial impact of an acquired business, including accounting charges. We may have to pay cash, incur debt or issue equity securities to pay for any such acquisitions, each of which could adversely affect our financial condition or the value of our common stock. The sale of equity or issuance of debt to finance any such acquisitions could result in dilution to our stockholders. The incurrence of indebtedness would result in increased fixed obligations and could also include covenants or other restrictions that would impede our ability to manage our operations.

Our business is subject to a wide range of laws and regulations and our failure to comply with those laws and regulations could harm our business, operating results and financial condition. Our business is subject to regulation by various federal, state, local and foreign governmental agencies, including agencies responsible for monitoring and enforcing employment and labor laws, workplace safety, product safety, environmental laws, consumer protection laws, privacy and data protection laws, anti-bribery laws, import and export controls, federal securities laws and tax laws and regulations. In certain foreign jurisdictions, these regulatory requirements may be more stringent than those in the United States. These laws and regulations are subject to change over time and we must continue to monitor and dedicate resources to ensure continued compliance. Non-compliance with applicable regulations or requirements could subject us to litigation, investigations, sanctions, mandatory product recalls, enforcement actions, disgorgement of profits, fines, damages, civil and criminal penalties or injunctions. If any governmental sanctions are imposed, or if we do not prevail in any possible civil or criminal litigation, our business, operating results, and financial condition could be materially adversely affected. In addition, responding to any action will likely result in a significant diversion of management's attention and resources and an increase in professional fees. Enforcement actions and sanctions could harm our business, operating results and financial condition. Any actual or perceived failure by us to comply with our privacy policy or legal or regulatory requirements in one or multiple jurisdictions could result in proceedings, actions or penalties against us. We are subject to federal, state, and international laws, regulations and standards relating to the collection, use, disclosure, retention, security, transfer and other processing of personal data. The legal and regulatory framework for privacy, data protection and security issues worldwide is rapidly evolving and as a result implementation standards, potential fines, enforcement practices and litigation risks are likely to remain uncertain for the foreseeable future. Internationally, virtually every jurisdiction in which we operate has established its own privacy, data protection and/or data security legal framework with which we or our customers must comply, including but not limited to the EU. In the European Union, data protection laws are stringent and continue to evolve, resulting in possible significant operational costs for internal compliance and risk to our business. In addition, the EU has adopted the GDPR, which became effective and enforceable across all then-current member states of the EU on May 25, 2018 and contains numerous requirements and changes from prior EU law, including more robust obligations on data processors and heavier documentation requirements for data protection compliance programs by companies. Specifically, the GDPR introduced numerous privacy-related changes for companies operating in the EU, including heightened notice and consent requirements, greater control for data subjects (e.g., the 'right to be forgotten'), increased data portability for EU consumers, additional data breach notification and data security requirements, requirements for engaging third-party processors, and increased fines. In particular, under the GDPR, fines of up to 20 million euros or up to 4% of the annual global revenue of the noncompliant company, whichever is greater, could be imposed for violations of certain of the GDPR's requirements. The GDPR also confers a private right of action on data subjects and consumer associations to lodge complaints with supervisory authorities, seek judicial remedies and obtain compensation for damages. The GDPR applies to any company established in the European Union as well as any company outside the European Union that processes personal data in connection with the offering of goods or services to individuals in the European Union or the monitoring of their behavior. Moreover, the GDPR requirements apply not only to third-party transactions, but also to transfers of information between us and our subsidiaries, including employee information. Following the U.K.'s withdrawal from the EU on January 31, 2020, pursuant to the transitional arrangements agreed between the U.K. and EU, the GDPR will continue to have effect in U.K. law until December 31, 2020 in the same fashion as was the case prior to such withdrawal as if the U.K. remained a member state of the EU for such purposes. Following December 31, 2020, it is likely that the data protection obligations of the GDPR will continue to apply to U.K.-based organizations' processing of personal data in substantially unvaried form and fashion for at least the short term thereafter.

In addition to the GDPR, the European Union also is considering another draft data protection regulation. The proposed regulation, known as the Regulation on Privacy and Electronic Communications, or ePrivacy Regulation, would replace the current ePrivacy Directive. Originally planned to be adopted and implemented at the same time as the GDPR, the ePrivacy Regulation has been delayed but could be enacted sometime in the relatively near future. While the new regulation contains protections for those using communications services (for example, protections against online tracking technologies), the potential timing of its enactment significantly later than the GDPR means that additional time and effort may need to be spent addressing differences between the ePrivacy Regulation and the GDPR. New rules related to the ePrivacy Regulation are likely to include enhanced consent requirements in order to use communications content and communications metadata, as well as obligations and restrictions on the processing of data from an end-user's terminal equipment, which may negatively impact our product offerings and our relationships with our customers. Preparing for and complying with the GDPR and the ePrivacy Regulation (if and when it becomes effective) has required and will continue to require us to incur substantial operational costs and may require us to change our business practices. Despite our efforts to bring practices into compliance with the GDPR and before the effective date of the ePrivacy Regulation, we may not be successful either due to internal or external factors such as resource allocation limitations. Non-compliance could result in proceedings against us by governmental entities, customers, data subjects, consumer associations or others. We are not a participant in the EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks administered by the U.S. Department of Commerce. We are in the process of submitting our binding corporate rules for approval by Commission Nationale de l'Informatique et des Libertés, the France data protection agency, as our lead regulator in Europe, but there is no assurance as to when this process will be complete, that it will be successfully completed or that the laws may not require additional compliance steps to be taken in the future. In the United States, California enacted the CCPA, on June 28, 2018, which became effective on January 1, 2020. The CCPA gives California residents expanded rights to access and delete their personal information, opt out of certain personal information sharing and receive detailed information about how their personal information is used. The CCPA provides for civil penalties for violations, as well as a private right of action for data breaches that is expected to increase data breach litigation. The CCPA may increase our compliance costs and potential liability. Some observers have noted that the CCPA could mark the beginning of a trend toward more stringent privacy legislation in the U.S., which could increase our potential liability and adversely affect our business. Privacy and data security concerns, whether valid or not valid, may inhibit market adoption of our products, particularly in certain industries and foreign countries. If we are not able to adjust to changing laws, regulations, and standards related to the Internet, our business may be harmed. We are subject to governmental export, import and sanctions controls that could impair our ability to compete in international markets due to licensing requirements and subject us to liability if we are not in compliance with applicable laws. Our solutions are subject to export control and economic sanctions laws and regulations, including the U.S. Export Administration Regulations administered by the U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security and the economic and trade sanctions regulations administered by the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Controls. Exports, re-exports and transfers of our software and services must be made in compliance with these laws and regulations. Obtaining the necessary authorizations, including any required license, for a particular sale may be time-consuming, is not guaranteed and may result in the delay or loss of sales opportunities. Changes in the encryption or other technology incorporated into our solutions or in applicable export or import laws and regulations may delay the introduction and sale of our solutions in international markets, prevent customers from deploying our solutions or, in some cases, prevent the export or import of our solutions to certain countries, regions, governments or persons altogether. Changes in sanctions, export or import laws and regulations, in the enforcement or scope of existing laws and regulations, or in the countries, regions,

governments, persons or technologies targeted by such laws and regulations, could also result in decreased use of our solutions or in our ability to sell our solutions in certain countries. Even though we take precautions to prevent our solutions from being provided to restricted countries or persons, our solutions could be provided to those targets by our resellers or customers despite such precautions. The decreased use of our solutions or limitation on our ability to export or sell our solutions could adversely affect our business, while violations of these export and import control and economic sanctions laws and regulations could have negative consequences for us and our personnel, including government investigations, administrative fines, civil and criminal penalties, denial of export privileges, incarceration, and reputational harm. Due to the global nature of our business, we could be adversely affected by violations of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the U.K. Bribery Act or similar anti-bribery laws in other jurisdictions in which we operate. The global nature of our business creates various domestic and local regulatory challenges. The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, or FCPA, the U.K. Bribery Act and similar anti-bribery laws in other jurisdictions generally prohibit U.S.-based companies and their intermediaries from making improper payments for the purpose of obtaining or retaining business to non-U.S. officials, or in the case of the U.K. Bribery Act, to any person. In addition, U.S.-based companies are required to maintain records that accurately and fairly represent their transactions and have an adequate system of internal accounting controls. We operate in areas that experience corruption by government officials and, in certain circumstances, compliance with anti-bribery laws may conflict with local customs and practices. Changes in applicable laws could result in increased regulatory requirements and compliance costs that could adversely affect our business, financial condition and operating results. Although we take steps to ensure compliance, we cannot guarantee that our employees, resellers, agents, or other intermediaries will not engage in prohibited conduct that could render us responsible under the FCPA, the U.K. Bribery Act, or other similar laws or regulations in the jurisdictions in which we operate. If we are found to be in violation of these anti-bribery laws (either due to acts or inadvertence of our employees, or due to the acts or inadvertence of others), we could suffer criminal or civil penalties or other sanctions, which could have a material adverse effect on our business. Our international operations subject us to potentially adverse tax consequences. As a multinational corporation, we are subject to income taxes as well as non-income based taxes, such as payroll, sales, use, value-added, net worth, property and goods and services taxes, in both the United States and various foreign jurisdictions. Our domestic and international tax liabilities are subject to the allocation of revenues and expenses in different jurisdictions and the timing of recognizing revenues and expenses. Additionally, the amount of income taxes paid is subject to our interpretation of applicable tax laws in the jurisdictions in which we file and changes to tax laws. Significant judgment is required in determining our worldwide provision for income taxes and other tax liabilities. From time to time, we are subject to income and non-income tax audits. While we believe we have complied with all applicable income tax laws, there can be no assurance that a governing tax authority will not have a different interpretation of the law and assess us with additional taxes. Should we be assessed with additional taxes, there could be a material adverse effect on our business, operating results and financial condition. Our future effective tax rate may be affected by such factors as changes in tax laws, regulations or rates, changing interpretation of existing laws or regulations, the impact of accounting for stock-based compensation, the impact of accounting for business combinations, changes in our international organization, and changes in overall levels of income before tax. In addition, in the ordinary course of our global business, there are many intercompany transactions and calculations where the ultimate tax determination is uncertain. Although we believe that our tax estimates are reasonable, we cannot ensure that the final determination of tax audits or tax disputes will not be different from what is reflected in our historical income tax provisions and accruals.

Taxing authorities may successfully assert that we should have collected or in the future should collect sales and use, value added or similar taxes, and we could be subject to liability with respect to past or future sales, which could adversely affect our results of operations. We do not collect sales and use, value added and similar taxes in all jurisdictions in which we have sales, based on our belief that such taxes are not applicable. Sales and use, value added and similar tax laws and rates vary greatly by jurisdiction. Certain jurisdictions in which we do not collect such taxes may assert that such taxes are applicable, which could result in tax assessments, penalties and interest, and we may be required to collect such taxes in the future. Such tax assessments, penalties and interest or future requirements may adversely affect our results of operations. Risks Related to Our Common Stock and This Offering The trading price of our common stockhas been, and may continue to be,volatile and you could lose all or part of your investment. Our initial public offering occurred in August 2019. Therefore, there has only been a public market for our common stock for a short period of time. Although our common stock is listed on the NYSE, an active trading market for our common stock may not develop or, if developed, be sustained. Technology stocks have historically experienced high levels of volatility. The trading price of our common stock has fluctuated substantially. Since shares of our common stock were sold in our initial public offering in August 2019 at a price of $16.00 per share, our stock price has fluctuated significantly, ranging from an intraday low of $17.05to an intraday high of $37.07 through February 20, 2020. Factors that could cause fluctuations in the trading price of our common stock include the following: • announcements of new products or technologies, commercial relationships, acquisitions or other events by us or our competitors; • changes in how customers perceive the benefits of our platform; • shifts in the mix of billings and revenue attributable to perpetual licenses, term licenses and SaaS subscriptions from quarter to quarter; • departures of key personnel; • price and volume fluctuations in the overall stock market from time to time; • fluctuations in the trading volume of our shares or the size of our public float; • sales of large blocks of our common stock, including by the Thoma Bravo Funds; • actual or anticipated changes or fluctuations in our operating results; • whether our operating results meet the expectations of securities analysts or investors; • changes in actual or future expectations of investors or securities analysts; • litigation involving us, our industry or both; • regulatory developments in the United States, foreign countries or both; • general economic conditions and trends; and • major catastrophic events in our domestic and foreign markets. In addition, if the market for technology stocks or the stock market in general experiences a loss of investor confidence, the trading price of our common stock could decline for reasons unrelated to our

business, operating results or financial condition. The trading price of our common stock might also decline in reaction to events that affect other companies in our industry even if these events do not directly affect us. In the past, following periods of volatility in the trading price of a company's securities, securities class action litigation has often been brought against that company. If securities analysts were to downgrade our stock, publish negative research or reports or fail to publish reports about our business, our competitive position could suffer, and our stock price and trading volume could decline. The trading market for our common stock, to some extent, depends on the research and reports that securities analysts may publish about us, our business, our market or our competitors. We do not have any control over these analysts. If one or more of the analysts who cover us should downgrade our stock or publish negative research or reports, cease coverage of our company or fail to regularly publish reports about our business, our competitive position could suffer, and our stock price and trading volume could decline. The requirements of being a public company, including compliance with the reporting requirements of the Exchange Act, and the requirements of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act and the NYSE, may strain our resources, increase our costs and distract management, and we may be unable to comply with these requirements in a timely or cost-effective manner. As a public company, we are subject to laws, regulations and requirements with which we were not required to comply as a private company, including compliance with reporting requirements of the Exchange Act and the requirements of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act and the NYSE. As a newly public company, complying with these statutes, regulations and requirements occupies a significant amount of time of our board of directors and management and has significantly increased our costs and expenses as compared to when we were a private company. For example, as a newly public company, we have had to institute a more comprehensive compliance function, establish new internal policies, such as those relating to insider trading, and involve and retain to a greater degree outside counsel and accountants. Furthermore, while we generally must comply with Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act for our fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, we are not required to have our independent registered public accounting firm attest to the effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting until our first annual report subsequent to our ceasing to be an emerging growth company. Accordingly, we may not be required to have our independent registered public accounting firm attest to the effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting until as late as our annual report for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. Once it is required to do so, our independent registered public accounting firm may issue a report that is adverse in the event it is not satisfied with the level at which our internal control over financial reporting are documented, designed, operated or reviewed. Compliance with these requirements may strain our resources, increase our costs and distract management, and we may be unable to comply with these requirements in a timely or cost-effective manner. Sales of substantial amounts of our common stock in the public markets, or the perception that such sales could occur, could reduce the market price of our common stock. Sales of a substantial number of shares of our common stock in the public market, or the perception that such sales could occur, could adversely affect the market price of our common stock and may make it more difficult for you to sell your common stock at a time and price that you deem appropriate. We are unable to predict the effect that such sales may have on the prevailing price of our common stock. Subject to certain exceptions described in the section titled 'Underwriting,' we, our directors and executive officers, the Thoma Bravo Funds and the other selling stockholders have entered into or will enter into lock-up agreements with the underwriters of this offering pursuant to which we and they have agreed, or will agree, that, subject to certain exceptions, we will not issue, and they will not dispose of or

hedge any shares or any securities convertible into or exchangeable for shares of our common stock for a period of 90 days after the date of this prospectus. See the sections titled 'Underwriting' and 'Shares Eligible for Future Sale' for more information. Sales of a substantial number of such shares upon expiration of, or the perception that such sales may occur, or early release of the securities subject to, the lock-up agreements, could cause our stock price to fall or make it more difficult for you to sell your common stock at a time and price that you deem appropriate. In addition, in connection with the follow-on public offering in December 2019, we, along with our officers, directors, and all of the selling stockholders in that offering, including the Thoma Bravo Funds, entered into lock-up agreements with the underwriters of that offering, subject to certain exceptions, not to dispose of or hedge any of their common stock or securities convertible into or exchangeable for shares of common stock until and through March 4, 2020, except with the prior written consent of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC. In addition, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC may, in their sole discretion, release all or some portion of the shares subject to lock-up agreements at any time and for any reason. See 'Shares Eligible for Future Sale' for more information. Our issuance of additional capital stock in connection with financings, acquisitions, investments, our stock incentive plans or otherwise will dilute all other stockholders. We may issue additional capital stock in the future that will result in dilution to all other stockholders. We may also raise capital through equity financings in the future. As part of our business strategy, we may acquire or make investments in complementary companies, products or technologies and issue equity securities to pay for any such acquisition or investment. Any such issuances of additional capital stock may cause stockholders to experience significant dilution of their ownership interests and the per share value of our common stock to decline. We will continue to be a controlled company within the meaning of the NYSE rules and, as a result, will qualify for and intend to rely on exemptions from certain corporate governance requirements. Following this offering, Thoma Bravo, as the ultimate general partner of the Thoma Bravo Funds, will continue to beneficially own a majority of the voting power of all classes of our outstanding voting stock. As a result, we are, and will continue to be, a controlled company within the meaning of the NYSE corporate governance standards. Under the NYSE rules, a company of which more than 50% of the voting power is held by another person or group of persons acting together is a controlled company and may elect not to comply with certain NYSE corporate governance requirements, including the requirements that: • a majority of the board of directors consist of independent directors as defined under the rules of the NYSE; • the nominating and governance committee be composed entirely of independent directors with a written charter addressing the committee's purpose and responsibilities; • the compensation committee be composed entirely of independent directors with a written charter addressing the committee's purpose and responsibilities; and • annual performance evaluations of the nominating and governance committee and the compensation committee be performed. These requirements will not apply to us as long as we remain a controlled company. We have and expect to continue to use some or all of these exemptions. Additionally, upon the completion of this offering, our executive officers, directors, and the Thoma Bravo Funds will beneficially own approximately 54.0% of our issued and outstanding shares of common stock (or 52.8% of our issued and outstanding shares of common stock if the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares is exercised in full) based on the number of shares sold by the affiliates of Thoma Bravo, as set forth in the section titled 'Principal and Selling Stockholders.' These stockholders may be able to determine all matters requiring stockholder

approval. For example, these stockholders may be able to control elections of directors, amendments of our organizational documents, or approval of any merger, sale of assets, or other major corporate transaction. This may prevent or discourage unsolicited acquisition proposals or offers for our common stock that you may feel are in your best interest as one of our stockholders. Accordingly, you may not have the same protections afforded to stockholders of companies that are subject to all of the corporate governance requirements of the NYSE. See the section titled 'Management-Status as a Controlled Company' below. Thoma Bravo has a controlling influence over matters requiring stockholder approval, which may have the effect of delaying or preventing changes of control, or limiting the ability of other stockholders to approve transactions they deem to be in their best interest. Thoma Bravo, as the ultimate general partner of the Thoma Bravo Funds, beneficially owns in the aggregate 59.6% of our issued and outstanding shares of common stock and, after this offering, will beneficially own in the aggregate 52.1% of our issued and outstanding shares of common stock, based on the number of shares sold by the affiliates of Thoma Bravo, as set forth in the section titled 'Principal and Selling Stockholders' (or, if the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares from the selling stockholders is exercised in full, 50.9% of our issued and outstanding shares of common stock). As a result, Thoma Bravo could exert significant influence over our operations and business strategy and would have sufficient voting power to determine the outcome of all matters requiring stockholder approval. These matters may include: • the composition of our board of directors, which has the authority to direct our business and to appoint and remove our officers; • approving or rejecting a merger, consolidation or other business combination; • raising future capital; and • amending our charter and bylaws, which govern the rights attached to our common stock. For so long as Thoma Bravo beneficially owns 30% or more of our outstanding shares of common stock, Thoma Bravo will have the right to designate a majority of our board of directors. For so long as Thoma Bravo has the right to designate a majority of our board of directors, the directors designated by Thoma Bravo are expected to constitute a majority of each committee of our board of directors, other than the audit committee, and the chairman of each of the committees, other than the audit committee, is expected to be a director designated by Thoma Bravo. At such time as we are not a 'controlled company' under the NYSE corporate governance standards, our committee membership will comply with all applicable requirements of those standards and a majority of our board of directors will be 'independent directors,' as defined under the rules of the NYSE. This concentration of ownership of our common stock could delay or prevent proxy contests, mergers, tender offers, open-market purchase programs or other purchases of our common stock that might otherwise give you the opportunity to realize a premium over the then-prevailing market price of our common stock. This concentration of ownership may also adversely affect our share price. Thoma Bravo may pursue corporate opportunities independent of us that could present conflicts with our and our stockholders' interests. Thoma Bravo is in the business of making or advising on investments in companies and holds (and may from time to time in the future acquire) interests in or provides advice to businesses that may directly or indirectly compete with our business or be suppliers or customers of ours. Thoma Bravo may also pursue acquisitions that may be complementary to our business and, as a result, those acquisition opportunities may not be available to us.

Our charter provides that none of our officers or directors who are also an officer, director, employee, partner, managing director, principal, independent contractor or other affiliate of Thoma Bravo will be liable to us or our stockholders for breach of any fiduciary duty by reason of the fact that any such individual pursues or acquires a corporate opportunity for its own account or the account of an affiliate, as applicable, instead of us, directs a corporate opportunity to any other person, instead of us or does not communicate information regarding a corporate opportunity to us. We do not intend to pay dividends on our common stock and, consequently, your ability to achieve a return on your investment will depend on appreciation in the price of our common stock. We have never declared or paid any dividends on our common stock. We intend to retain any earnings to finance the operation and expansion of our business, and we do not anticipate paying any cash dividends in the foreseeable future. As a result, you may only receive a return on your investment in our common stock if the market price of our common stock increases. Our charter and bylaws contain anti-takeover provisions that could delay or discourage takeover attempts that stockholders may consider favorable. Our charter and bylaws contain provisions that could delay or prevent a change in control of our company. These provisions could also make it difficult for stockholders to elect directors who are not nominated by the current members of our board of directors or take other corporate actions, including effecting changes in our management. These provisions include: • a classified board of directors with three-year staggered terms, which could delay the ability of stockholders to change the membership of a majority of our board of directors; • after Thoma Bravo ceases to beneficially own at least 30% of the outstanding shares of our common stock, removal of directors only for cause, and subject to the affirmative vote of the holders of 66 2/3% or more of our outstanding shares of capital stock then entitled to vote at a meeting of our stockholders called for that purpose; • the ability of our board of directors to issue shares of preferred stock and to determine the price and other terms of those shares, including preferences and voting rights, without stockholder approval, which could be used to significantly dilute the ownership of a hostile acquirer; • allowing Thoma Bravo to fill any vacancy on our board of directors for so long as affiliates of Thoma Bravo own 30% or more of our outstanding shares of common stock and thereafter, allowing only our board of directors to fill vacancies on our board of directors, which prevents stockholders from being able to fill vacancies on our board of directors; • after Thoma Bravo ceases to beneficially own at least a majority of the outstanding shares of our common stock, a prohibition on stockholder action by written consent, which forces stockholder action to be taken at an annual or special meeting of our stockholders; • after we cease to be a controlled company, the requirement that a special meeting of stockholders may be called only by our board of directors, the chairperson of our board of directors, our chief executive officer or our president (in the absence of a chief executive officer), which could delay the ability of our stockholders to force consideration of a proposal or to take action, including the removal of directors; • after we cease to be a controlled company, the requirement for the affirmative vote of holders of at least 66 2/3% of the voting power of all of the then outstanding shares of the voting stock, voting together as a single class, to amend the provisions of our charter relating to the management of our business (including our classified board structure) or certain provisions of

our bylaws, which may inhibit the ability of an acquirer to effect such amendments to facilitate an unsolicited takeover attempt; • the ability of our board of directors to amend the bylaws, which may allow our board of directors to take additional actions to prevent an unsolicited takeover and inhibit the ability of an acquirer to amend the bylaws to facilitate an unsolicited takeover attempt; • advance notice procedures with which stockholders must comply to nominate candidates to our board of directors or to propose matters to be acted upon at a stockholders' meeting, which may discourage or deter a potential acquirer from conducting a solicitation of proxies to elect the acquirer's own slate of directors or otherwise attempting to obtain control of us; and • a prohibition of cumulative voting in the election of our board of directors, which would otherwise allow less than a majority of stockholders to elect director candidates. Our charter also contains a provision that provides us with protections similar to Section 203 of the Delaware General Corporation Law, and prevents us from engaging in a business combination, such as a merger, with an interested stockholder (i.e., a person or group who acquires at least 15% of our voting stock) for a period of three years from the date such person became an interested stockholder, unless (with certain exceptions) the business combination or the transaction in which the person became an interested stockholder is approved in a prescribed manner. However, our charter also provides that transactions with Thoma Bravo, including the Thoma Bravo Funds, and any persons to whom any Thoma Bravo Fund sells its common stock will be deemed to have been approved by our board of directors. We may issue preferred stock the terms of which could adversely affect the voting power or value of our common stock. Our charter authorizes us to issue, without the approval of our stockholders, one or more classes or series of preferred stock having such designations, preferences, limitations and relative rights, including preferences over our common stock respecting dividends and distributions, as our board of directors may determine. The terms of one or more classes or series of preferred stock could adversely impact the voting power or value of our common stock. For example, we might grant holders of preferred stock the right to elect some number of our directors in all events or on the happening of specified events or the right to veto specified transactions. Similarly, the repurchase or redemption rights or liquidation preferences we might assign to holders of preferred stock could affect the residual value of our common stock. Our bylaws designate the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware as the exclusive forum for certain litigation that may be initiated by our stockholders, which could limit our stockholders' ability to obtain a favorable judicial forum for disputes with us. Pursuant to our bylaws, unless we consent in writing to the selection of an alternative forum, the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware is the sole and exclusive forum for state law claims for (1) any derivative action or proceeding brought on our behalf, (2) any action asserting a claim of or based on a breach of a fiduciary duty owed by any of our current or former directors, officers, or other employees to us or our stockholders, (3) any action asserting a claim against us or any of our current or former directors, officers, employees, or stockholders arising pursuant to any provision of the Delaware General Corporation Law or our bylaws, or (4) any action asserting a claim governed by the internal affairs doctrine. In addition, our bylaws provide that any person or entity purchasing or otherwise acquiring any interest in shares of our common stock is deemed to have notice of and consented to the foregoing provisions; provided, however, that stockholders will not be deemed to have waived our compliance with the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder. This provision does not apply to actions arising under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act. We recognize that the forum selection clause may impose additional litigation costs on stockholders who assert the provision is not enforceable and may impose more general additional litigation costs in pursuing any such claims. Additionally, the forum selection clause in our bylaws may limit our stockholders' ability to obtain a favorable judicial forum for

disputes with us. The Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware may also reach different judgments or results than would other courts, including courts where a stockholder considering an action may be located or would otherwise choose to bring the action, and such judgments may be more or less favorable to us than our stockholders. For as long as we are an emerging growth company, we will not be required to comply with certain requirements that apply to other public companies. We are an emerging growth company, as defined in the JOBS Act. For as long as we are an emerging growth company, unlike other public companies, we will not be required to, among other things: (i) provide an auditor's attestation report on management's assessment of the effectiveness of our system of internal control over financial reporting pursuant to Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act; (ii) comply with any new requirements adopted by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board requiring mandatory audit firm rotation or a supplement to the auditor's report in which the auditor would be required to provide additional information about the audit and the financial statements of the issuer; (iii) provide certain disclosures regarding executive compensation required of larger public companies; or (iv) hold nonbinding advisory votes on executive compensation and any golden parachute payments not previously approved. In addition, the JOBS Act provides that an emerging growth company can take advantage of the extended transition period provided in Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act for adopting new or revised financial accounting standards. We intend to take advantage of the longer phase-in periods for the adoption of new or revised financial accounting standards permitted under the JOBS Act until we are no longer an emerging growth company. If we were to subsequently elect instead to comply with these public company effective dates, such election would be irrevocable pursuant to the JOBS Act. We will remain an emerging growth company up until March 31, 2024, although we will lose that status sooner if we have more than $1.07 billion of revenues in a fiscal year, have more than $700 million in market value of our common stock held by non-affiliates (and have been a public company for at least 12 months and have filed one annual report on Form 10-K), or issue more than $1.0 billion of non-convertible debt over a three-year period. To the extent that we rely on any of the exemptions available to emerging growth companies, you will receive less information about our executive compensation and internal control over financial reporting than issuers that are not emerging growth companies. We cannot predict if investors will find our common stock less attractive because we will rely on these exemptions. If some investors find our common stock to be less attractive as a result, there may be a less active trading market for our common stock and our stock price may be more volatile.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This prospectus contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. All statements of historical fact included in this prospectus regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as 'may,' 'should,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' 'could,' 'intends,' 'target,' 'projects,' 'contemplates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'predicts,' 'potential' or 'continue' or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements described under the heading 'Risk Factors' included in this prospectus. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events. Forward-looking statements contained in this prospectus include, but are not limited to, statements about: • our future financial performance, including our expectations regarding our revenue, annual recurring revenue, gross profit or gross margin, operating expenses, ability to generate cash flow, revenue mix and ability to maintain future profitability; • anticipated trends and growth rates in our business and in the markets in which we operate; • our ability to convert our customers from our Classic products to our Dynatrace® platform; • our ability to maintain and expand our customer base and our partner network; • our ability to sell our applications and expand internationally; • our ability to anticipate market needs and successfully develop new and enhanced solutions to meet those needs; • our ability to hire and retain necessary qualified employees to grow our business and expand our operations; • the evolution of technology affecting our applications, platform and markets; • our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property; • our ability to service our debt obligations; and • our ability to pay the remaining balance of the tax liability resulting from the Compuware Spin-Off from our cash flow from operations. We caution you that the foregoing list may not contain all of the forward-looking statements made in this prospectus. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this prospectus primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the section titled 'Risk Factors' and elsewhere in this prospectus. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this prospectus. We cannot assure you that the results, events and circumstances reflected in

the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results, events or circumstances could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this prospectus relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this prospectus to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this prospectus or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

MARKET AND INDUSTRY DATA Unless otherwise indicated, information contained in this prospectus concerning our industry and the market in which we operate, including our general expectations and market position, market opportunity and market size, is based on information from various sources, on assumptions that we have made that are based on those data and other similar sources, and on our knowledge of the markets for our solutions. This information involves a number of assumptions and limitations and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to these estimates. In addition, the industry in which we operate, as well as the projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the industry in which we operate, are subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including those described in the section titled 'Risk Factors' and elsewhere in this prospectus, that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in these publications and reports. Some of the industry and market data contained in this prospectus are based on independent industry publications, including those generated by Gartner or other publicly available information. The Gartner Reports described herein, or the Gartner Reports, represent research opinion or viewpoints published, as part of a syndicated subscription service, by Gartner, and are not representations of fact. Each Gartner Report speaks as of its original publication date (and not as of the date of this Prospectus) and the opinions expressed in the Gartner Reports are subject to change without notice. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of each of the respective party's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. The reports from Gartner cited herein are (i) Gartner, Forecast: Enterprise Infrastructure Software Markets, Worldwide, 2017-2023, 1Q19 Update, dated March 2019, (ii) Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring, dated March 2019, (iii) Gartner, Best Practices for Running Containers and Kubernetes in Production, dated February 2019, and (iv) Gartner, Forecast: Enterprise Application Software, Worldwide, 2017-2023, 3Q19 Update, Neha Gupta, et al, dated September 2019. The report from Forrester Research cited herein is Improving CX Through BusinessDiscipline Drives Growth, dated June 2017. The report from 451 Research cited herein is 451 Research, Cloud Infrastructure Voice of the Enterprise Data Service, dated November 2018. The reports from International Data Corporation cited herein are (i) IDC, Worldwide Semiannual Digital Transformation Spending Guide, dated November 2018, and (ii) IDC, FutureScape: Worldwide Cloud 2019 Predictions, Doc #US43001713, dated October 2018. The study from NewVoiceMedia cited herein is NewVoiceMedia, Serial Switchers Swayed by Sentiment: How bad emotive customer experiences are costing brands billions.

49 Table of Contents

USE OF PROCEEDS The selling stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from this offering. We will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the selling stockholders. We will, however, bear the costs associated with the sale of shares by the selling stockholders, other than underwriting discounts and commissions. See the section titled 'Certain Relationships and Related Party Transactions-Registration Rights' for more information.

DIVIDEND POLICY We currently intend to retain all available funds and any future earnings for use in the operation of our business and do not expect to pay any dividends on our common stock in the foreseeable future. Any future determination to declare dividends will be made at the discretion of our board of directors, subject to applicable laws, and will depend on a number of factors, including our financial condition, results of operations, capital requirements, contractual restrictions, general business conditions and other factors that our board of directors may deem relevant. In addition, our credit facility places restrictions on the ability of our subsidiaries to pay cash dividends or make distributions to us.

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL AND OTHER DATA We have derived the selected consolidated statement of operations and cash flow data for the years ended March 31, 2017, 2018, and 2019 and the selected consolidated balance sheet data as of March 31, 2019 set forth below from our audited consolidated financial statements included elsewhere in this prospectus. We derived the unaudited summary consolidated statement of operations data for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 and the unaudited summary consolidated balance sheet data as of December 31, 2019 from our unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements included elsewhere in this prospectus. We have prepared the unaudited consolidated financial data on the same basis as the audited consolidated financial statements. The unaudited consolidated financial data include, in our opinion, all adjustments of a normal, recurring nature that we consider necessary for a fair statement of the financial information set forth in those statements. Our historical results are not necessarily indicative of the results to be expected in the future, and our results for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the entire fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.

52 Table of Contents

The following summary consolidated financial and other data should be read in conjunction with the section titled 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations' and our consolidated financial statements and related notes included elsewhere in this prospectus for the years ended March 31, 2017, 2018 and 2019 and for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019.

Year Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended December 31,

2017 2018 2019 2018 2019





(unaudited)

(in thousands) Consolidated Statements of Operations Data: Revenue:





Subscriptions $ 232,783

$ 257,576

$ 349,830

$ 251,974

$ 352,451

License 130,738

98,756

40,354

32,805

10,424

Services 42,856

41,715

40,782

30,019

32,351

Total revenue 406,377

398,047

430,966

314,798

395,226

Cost of revenues:





Cost of subscriptions 52,176

48,270

56,934

40,922

55,930

Cost of services 30,735

30,316

31,529

22,148

29,240

Amortization of acquired technology 19,261

17,948

18,338

13,780

12,624

Total cost of revenues(1) 102,172

96,534

106,801

76,850

97,794

Gross Profit 304,205

301,513

324,165

237,948

297,432

Operating expenses:





Research and development(1) 52,885

58,320

76,759

55,229

94,772

Sales and marketing(1) 129,971

145,350

178,886

130,667

210,581

General and administrative(1) 49,232

64,114

91,778

64,764

140,718

Amortization of other intangibles 51,947

50,498

47,686

35,892

30,242

Restructuring and other 7,637

4,990

1,763

459

1,093

Total operating expenses 291,672

323,272

396,872

287,011

477,406

Income (loss) from operations 12,533

(21,759 ) (72,707 ) (49,063 ) (179,974 ) Other (expense) income, net (28,926 ) (30,016 ) (67,204 ) (46,964 ) (39,408 ) (Loss) income before taxes (16,393 ) (51,775 ) (139,911 ) (96,027 ) (219,382 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 17,189

60,997

23,717

10,431

(245,344 ) Net income (loss) $ 796

$ 9,222

$ (116,194 ) $ (85,596 ) $ (464,726 ) Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted (2) $ -

$ 0.04

$ (0.49 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (1.78 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted (2) 228,540

231,956

235,939

235,648

260,383



_________________ (1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows:

Year Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended December 31,

2017 2018 2019 2018 2019













(unaudited) (in thousands) Cost of revenues $ 28

$ 1,720

$ 5,777

$ 3,466

$ 17,346

Research and development 71

3,858

12,566

7,590

36,679

Sales and marketing 122

7,536

24,673

14,640

78,592

General and administrative 128

9,180

28,135

16,589

77,067

Total stock-based compensation expense $ 349

$ 22,294

$ 71,151

$ 42,285

$ 209,684

(2) See Note 14 to our consolidated financial statements appearing at the end of this prospectus for further details on the calculations of basic and diluted net income (loss) per share. Year Ended March 31, December 31, 2019

2018 2019 (unaudited) (in thousands) Consolidated Balance Sheet Data:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 77,581

$ 51,314

188,555

Working capital, excluding deferred revenue(1) 182,826

132,239

314,418

Total assets 1,899,002

1,811,366

1,988,307

Deferred revenue, current and non-current portion 246,627

365,745

431,318

Long-term debt, net of current portion -

1,011,793

540,236

Total liabilities 2,167,692

2,201,624

1,089,117

Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (268,690 ) (390,258 ) 899,190

_________________ (1) We define working capital as current assets less current liabilities, excluding related-party payables. Year Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2017 2018 2019 2018 2019 (unaudited) (in thousands) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities(1) $ 94,560

$ 118,838

$ 147,141

$ 84,933

$ (207,096 ) Cash used in investing activities (13,876 ) (26,531 ) (9,250 ) (5,656 ) (15,872 ) Cash used in (provided by) financing activities (63,019 ) (75,501 ) (161,482 ) (103,467 ) 360,264

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,338 ) 2,827

(2,676 ) (2,535 ) (55 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ 16,327

$ 19,633

$ (26,267 ) $ (26,725 ) $ 137,241

_________________ (1) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities includes cash payments for interest and taxes as follows: Year Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2017 2018 2019 2018 2019 (unaudited) (in thousands) Cash paid for interest $ 163

$ 38

$ 40,969

$ 24,647

$ 34,001

Cash paid for taxes $ 8,907

$ 12,906

$ 5,928

$ 3,451

$ 268,281



Key Metrics In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of operating and financial metrics, including the following key metrics, to clarify and enhance our understanding of past performance and future prospects. As of 12/31/2017 3/31/2018 6/30/2018 9/30/2018 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 Number of Dynatrace® Customers 399

574

733

899

1,149

1,364

1,578

1,828

2,208

Dynatrace® ARR (in thousands) $ 61,165

$ 85,306

$ 118,371

$ 159,949

$ 226,976

$ 282,815

$ 326,298

$ 376,816

$ 465,885

Classic ARR (in thousands) $ 201,927

$ 195,008

$ 187,732

$ 166,490

$ 145,341

$ 120,459

$ 111,324

$ 94,090

$ 68,605

Total ARR (in thousands) $ 263,092

$ 280,314

$ 306,103

$ 326,439

$ 372,317

$ 403,274

$ 437,622

$ 534,490

$ 534,490

Dynatrace® Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate *

*

122 % 120 % 129 % 140 % 120%+

120%+

120%+

Customers, ARR, Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate and Total ARR_________________ * Not meaningful For an explanation of our key metrics, see section titled 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-Key Metrics.'

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain 'non-GAAP financial measures' to clarify and enhance our understanding of past performance and future prospects. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flow that includes or excludes amounts that are included or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. As discussed below, we monitor the non-GAAP financial measures described below, and we believe they are helpful to investors. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry because they may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. In particular, interest expense, which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA has been and will continue to be a significant recurring expense in our business for the foreseeable future. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. We urge you to review the reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we provide investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating income (loss). We define non-GAAP operating income (loss) as the respective GAAP balance, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs, and stock-based compensation expense. The following tables present our non-GAAP operating income (loss) and reconcile our GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP operating income (loss) for the years ended March 31, 2018 and 2019 and for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019: Year Ended March 31, 2018 GAAP Share-based compensation Amortization of other intangibles Restructuring & Other Non-GAAP Cost of revenues $ 96,534

$ (1,720 ) $ (17,948 ) $ -

$ 76,866

Gross profit 301,513

1,720

17,948

-

321,181

Gross margin 75.7 % 80.7 % Research and development 58,320

(3,858 ) -

-

54,462

Sales and marketing 145,350

(7,536 ) -

-

137,814

General and administrative 64,114

(9,180 ) -

(5,060 ) 49,874

Amortization of other intangibles 50,498

-

(50,498 ) -

-

Restructuring and other 4,990

-

-

(4,990 ) -

Operating (loss) income (21,759 ) 22,294

68,446

10,050

79,031

Operating margin (5.5 )% 19.9 %

Year Ended March 31, 2019 GAAP Share-based compensation Amortization of other intangibles Restructuring & Other Non-GAAP Cost of revenues $ 106,801

$ (5,777 ) $ (18,338 ) $ -

$ 82,686

Gross profit 324,165

5,777

18,338

-

348,280

Gross margin 75.2 % 80.8 % Research and development 76,759

(12,566 ) -

-

64,193

Sales and marketing 178,886

(24,673 ) -

-

154,213

General and administrative 91,778

(28,135 ) -

(12,543 ) 51,100

Amortization of other intangibles 47,686

-

(47,686 ) -

-

Restructuring and other 1,763

-

-

(1,763 ) -

Operating income (loss) (72,707 ) 71,151

66,024

14,306

78,774

Operating margin (16.9 )% 18.3 % Nine Months Ended December 31, 2018 GAAP Share-based compensation Amortization of other intangibles Restructuring & Other Non-GAAP Cost of revenues $ 76,850

$ (3,466 ) $ (13,780 ) $ -

$ 59,604

Gross profit 237,948

3,466

13,780

-

255,194

Gross margin 75.6 % 81.1 % Research and development 55,229

(7,590 ) -

-

47,639

Sales and marketing 130,667

(14,640 ) -

-

116,027

General and administrative 64,764

(16,589 ) -

(10,093 ) 38,082

Amortization of other intangibles 35,892

-

(35,892 ) -

-

Restructuring and other 459

-

-

(459 ) -

Operating income (loss) (49,063 ) 42,285

49,672

10,552

53,446

Operating margin (15.6 )% 17.0 %

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 GAAP Share-based compensation Amortization of other intangibles Restructuring & Other Non-GAAP Cost of revenues $ 97,794

$ (17,346 ) $ (12,624 ) $ -

$ 67,824

Gross profit 297,432

17,346

12,624

-

327,402

Gross margin 75.3 % 82.8 % Research and development 94,772

(36,679 ) -

-

58,093

Sales and marketing 210,581

(78,592 ) -

-

131,989

General and administrative 140,718

(77,067 ) -

(20,338 ) 43,313

Amortization of other intangibles 30,242

-

(30,242 ) -

-

Restructuring and other 1,093

-

-

(1,093 ) -

Operating income (loss) (179,974 ) 209,684

42,866

21,431

94,007

Operating margin (45.5 )% 23.8 % Adjusted EBITDA We believe that adjusted EBITDA is a measure widely used by securities analysts and investors to evaluate the financial performance of our company and other companies. We also believe that adjusted EBITDA is an important measure for evaluating our performance because it facilitates comparisons of our core operating results from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (net interest income or expense from our outstanding debt), asset base (depreciation and amortization), tax consequences, restructuring and other gains and losses, transaction and sponsor related costs, gains and losses on foreign currency and stock-based compensation. In addition, we base certain of our forward-looking estimates and budgets on adjusted EBITDA. The following tables reflect the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP: Year Ended March 31, 2017 2018 2019 (in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 796

$ 9,222

$ (116,194 ) Income tax benefit (17,189 ) (60,997 ) (23,717 ) Interest expense, net 25,481

35,220

69,845

Amortization 73,852

73,455

72,792

Depreciation 11,067

8,783

7,319

Restructuring and other 7,637

4,990

1,763

Transaction and sponsor related costs 2,835

5,060

12,543

(Gain) loss on currency translation 3,445

(5,204 ) (2,641 ) Share-based compensation 349

22,294

71,151

Adjusted EBITDA $ 108,273

$ 92,823

$ 92,861



Nine Months Ended December 31, 2018 2019 (in thousands) Net loss $ (85,596 ) $ (464,726 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (10,431 ) 245,344

Interest expense, net 49,242

39,715

Amortization 54,852

44,098

Depreciation 5,425

5,977

Restructuring and other 459

1,093

Transaction and sponsor related costs 10,093

20,338

Gain on currency translation (2,278 ) (307 ) Share-based compensation 42,285

209,684

Adjusted EBITDA $ 64,051

$ 101,216



MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with the section titled 'Selected Consolidated Financial Data' and our consolidated financial statements and related notes appearing elsewhere in this prospectus. The following discussion and analysis contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When reviewing the discussion below, you should keep in mind the substantial risks and uncertainties that could impact our business. In particular, we encourage you to review the risks and uncertainties described in the section titled 'Risk Factors' included elsewhere in this prospectus. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements contained in this report or implied by past results and trends. Our fiscal year ends on March 31. Our historical results are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for any period in the future, and our interim results are not necessarily indicative of the results we expect for the full fiscal year or any other period. Overview We offer the market-leading software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. As enterprises embrace the cloud to effect their digital transformation, our all-in-one intelligence platform is designed to address the growing complexity faced by technology and digital business teams. Our platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying multi-cloud infrastructure and the experience of our customers' users. We designed our software intelligence platform to allow our customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release high quality software faster, and improve user experiences for better business outcomes. As a result, as of December 31, 2019, our products are trusted by more than 2,600 customers in over 80 countries in diverse industries such as banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel and software. Since we began operations, we have been a leader within the application performance monitoring space. In 2014, we leveraged the knowledge and experience of the same engineering team that founded Dynatrace to develop a new platform, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, from the ground up with a dynamic, AI-powered infrastructure to handle web-scale applications across multi-cloud platforms. We market Dynatrace® through a combination of our global direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. We target the largest 15,000 global enterprise accounts, which generally have annual revenues in excess of $750 million. We generate revenue primarily by selling subscriptions, which we define as (i) Software-as-a-service ('SaaS') agreements, (ii) Dynatrace® term-based licenses, which are recognized ratably over the contract term, (iii) Dynatrace® perpetual licenses, which are recognized ratably over the term of the expected optional maintenance renewals, which is generally three years, and (iv) maintenance and support agreements. We deploy our platform as a SaaS solution, with the option of retaining the data in the cloud, or at the edge in customer-provisioned infrastructure, which we refer to as Dynatrace® Managed. The Dynatrace® Managed offering allows customers to maintain control of the environment where their data resides, whether in the cloud or on-premise, combining the simplicity of SaaS with the ability to adhere to their own data security and sovereignty requirements. Our Mission Control center automatically upgrades all Dynatrace® instances and offers on-premise cluster customers auto-deployment options that suit their specific enterprise management processes. Dynatrace® is an all-in-one platform, which is typically purchased by our customers with the full-stack Application Performance module, or APM, and extended with our Digital Experience Monitoring and/or Digital Business Analytics modules. Customers also have the option to purchase the infrastructure

60 Table of Contents

monitoring module where the full-stack APM is not required, with the ability to upgrade to the full-stack APM when necessary. Our Dynatrace® platform has been commercially available since 2016 and is now the primary offering we sell. Dynatrace® customers increased to 2,208 as of December 31, 2019 from1,149 as of December 31, 2018. Our Classic products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, or RUM, Network Application Monitoring, or NAM, and Synthetic Classic. As of April 2018, these products are only available to customers who had previously purchased them. AppMon, Classic RUM, and NAM are deployed using customer-provisioned infrastructure, either on-premise or in the cloud, while Synthetic Classic is a SaaS-based application. As of March 31, 2018 and 2019, the aggregate amount of the transaction price allocated to remaining performance obligations was $321.6 million and $552.3 million, respectively, of which 68.9% and 59.0% were recognized or expected to be recognized in the twelve months following March 31, 2018 and 2019, respectively. As of December 31, 2018 and 2019, the aggregate amount of the transaction price allocated to remaining performance obligations was $459.1 million and $800.3 million, respectively, of which 58.9% and 57.0% were recognized or expected to be recognized in the twelve months following December 31, 2018 and 2019, respectively. Key Factors Affecting Our Performance Our historical financial performance has been, and we expect our financial performance in the future to be, driven by our ability to: • Extend our technology and market leadership position. We intend to maintain our position as the market-leading software intelligence platform through increased investment in research and development and continued innovation. We expect to focus on expanding the functionality of Dynatrace® and investing in capabilities that address new market opportunities. We believe this strategy will enable new growth opportunities and allow us to continue to deliver differentiated high-value outcomes to our customers. • Grow our customer base. We intend to drive new customer growth by expanding our direct sales force focused on the largest 15,000 global enterprise accounts, which generally have annual revenues in excess of $750 million. The initial average Dynatrace®ARR for the 578 gross new customers added during the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was approximately $91,000. In addition, we expect to leverage our global partner ecosystem to add new customers in geographies where we have direct coverage and work jointly with our partners. In other geographies, such as Africa, Japan, the Middle East, Russia and South Korea, we utilize a multi-tier 'master reseller' model. • Increase penetration within existing customers. We plan to continue to increase penetration within our existing customers by expanding the breadth of our platform capabilities to provide for continued cross-selling opportunities. In addition, we believe the ease of implementation for Dynatrace® provides us the opportunity to expand adoption within our existing enterprise customers, across new customer applications, and into additional business units or divisions. Once customers are on the Dynatrace® platform, we have seen significant dollar-based net expansion due to the ease of use and power of our new platform. • Enhance our strategic partner ecosystem. Our strategic partners include industry-leading system integrators, software vendors, and cloud and technology providers. We intend to continue to invest in our partner ecosystem, with a particular emphasis on expanding our strategic alliances and cloud-focused partnerships, such as AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Red Hat OpenShift, and Pivotal Cloud Foundry.

61 Table of Contents

Key Metrics In addition to our GAAP financial information, we monitor the following key metrics to help us measure and evaluate the effectiveness of our operations: As of 12/31/2017 3/31/2018 6/30/2018 9/30/2018 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 Number of Dynatrace® Customers 399

574

733

899

1,149

1,364

1,578

1,828

2,208

Dynatrace® ARR (in thousands) $ 61,165

$ 85,306

$ 118,371

$ 159,949

$ 226,976

$ 282,815

$ 326,298

$ 376,816

$ 465,885

Classic ARR (in thousands) $ 201,927

$ 195,008

$ 187,732

$ 166,490

$ 145,341

$ 120,459

$ 111,324

$ 94,090

$ 68,605

Total ARR (in thousands) $ 263,092

$ 280,314

$ 306,103

$ 326,439

$ 372,317

$ 403,274

$ 437,622

$ 470,906

$ 534,490

Dynatrace® Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate *

*

122 % 120 % 129 % 140 % 120%+

120%+

120%+

_________________ * Not meaningful Dynatrace® Customers: We define the number of Dynatrace® customers at the end of any reporting period as the number of accounts, as identified by a unique account identifier, that generate at least $10,000 of Dynatrace® ARR as of the reporting date. In infrequent cases, a single large organization may comprise multiple customer accounts when there are distinct divisions, departments or subsidiaries that operate and make purchasing decisions independently from the parent organization. In cases where multiple customer accounts exist under a single organization, each customer account is counted separately based on a mutually exclusive accounting of ARR. As such, even though we target the largest 15,000 global enterprise accounts, there are more than 15,000 addressable Dynatrace® customers. We believe that our ability to grow the number of Dynatrace® customers is an indicator of our ability to drive market adoption of our platform, as well as our ability to grow the business and generate future subscription revenues. Dynatrace®ARR: We define Dynatrace® annualized recurring revenue, or ARR, as the daily revenue of all term-based Dynatrace® subscription agreements that are actively generating revenue as of the last day of the reporting period multiplied by 365. We exclude from our calculation of ARR any revenues derived from month-to-month agreements and/or product usage overage billings, where customers are billed in arrears based on product usage. Classic ARR: We define classic annualized recurring revenue as the daily revenue of all classic subscription agreements that are actively generating revenue as of the last day of the reporting period multiplied by 365. We exclude from our calculation of ARR any revenues derived from month-to-month agreements and/or product usage overage billings, where customers are billed in arrears based on product usage. Classic ARR was $69 million as of December 31, 2019. Over the past year, Classic ARR has decreased by $77 million, or 53%. The $77 million reduction in Classic ARR was offset by a $97 millionincrease in Dynatrace®ARR resulting from the conversion of Classic products to Dynatrace®products, as well as upsell generated at the time of conversion of accounts that have undergone a conversion from our Classic products to Dynatrace®products. We also believe that in future periods the reduction in Classic ARR from lost customers may exceed the increase in Dynatrace®ARR resulting from the conversion to Dynatrace®products and upsell at the time of conversion. Based on historical trends, we believe that substantially all of our Classic ARR as of December 31, 2019 will convert to Dynatrace® ARR over the next three quarters. Total ARR: We define Total ARR as the daily revenue of all subscription agreements that are actively generating revenue as of the last day of the reporting period multiplied by 365. We exclude from our calculation of Total ARR any revenues derived from month-to-month agreements and/or product usage

overage billings. Total ARR was $534 million as of December 31, 2019. Over the past year, Total ARR has grown by $162 million, or 44%. This growth was the result of a $53 million increase in ARR from new customer additions, a $89 million increase in ARR from the expansion of existing customers on the Dynatrace® platform, and an $20 million increase in ARR as a result of expansion at the time of conversion from our Classic customers, net of churn. Dynatrace®Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate: We define the Dynatrace® dollar-based net expansion rate as the Dynatrace® ARR at the end of a reporting period for the cohort of Dynatrace® accounts as of one year prior to the date of calculation, divided by the Dynatrace® ARR one year prior to the date of calculation for that same cohort. This calculation excludes the benefit of Dynatrace® ARR resulting from the conversion of Classic products to the Dynatrace® platform, as well as any upsell generated at the time of conversion. Dynatrace®dollar-based net expansion rate has trended between 120% and 140% as of June 30, 2018, September 30, 2018, December 31, 2018, March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2019. In the period before June 30, 2018, our Dynatrace®dollar-based net expansion rate was not meaningful given the relatively small amount of Dynatrace®ARR we generated during the prior periods. Key Components of Results of Operations Revenue Revenue includes subscriptions, licenses and services. Subscription. Our subscription revenue consists of (i) SaaS agreements, (ii) Dynatrace® term-based licenses which are recognized ratably over the contract term, (iii) Dynatrace® perpetual licenses that are recognized ratably over the term of the expected optional maintenance renewals, which is generally three years, and (iv) maintenance and support agreements. We typically invoice SaaS subscription fees and term licenses annually in advance and recognize subscription revenue ratably over the term of the applicable agreement, provided that all other revenue recognition criteria have been satisfied. Fees for our Dynatrace® perpetual licenses are generally billed up front. See the section titled 'Critical Accounting Policies and Estimates-Revenue Recognition' for more information. Over time, we expect subscription revenue will increase as a percentage of total revenue as we continue to focus on increasing subscription revenue as a key strategic priority. License. License revenue reflects the revenues recognized from sales of perpetual and term-based licenses of our Classic products that are sold primarily to existing customers. The license fee portion of perpetual license arrangements is recognized upfront assuming all revenue recognition criteria are satisfied. Term license fees are also recognized up front. Term licenses are generally billed annually in advance and perpetual licenses are billed up front. Service. Service revenue consists of revenue from helping our customers deploy our software in highly complex operational environments and train their personnel. We recognize the revenues associated with these professional services on a time and materials basis as we deliver the services or provide the training. We generally recognize the revenues associated with our services in the period the services are performed, provided that collection of the related receivable is reasonably assured. Cost of Revenue Cost of subscription. Cost of subscription revenue includes all direct costs to deliver and support our subscription products, including salaries, benefits, share-based compensation and related expenses such as employer taxes, allocated overhead for facilities, IT, third-party hosting fees related to our cloud services, and amortization of internally developed capitalized software technology. We recognize these expenses as they are incurred.

Cost of service. Cost of service revenue includes salaries, benefits, share-based compensation and related expenses such as employer taxes for our services organization, allocated overhead for depreciation of equipment, facilities and IT. We recognize these expenses as they are incurred. Amortization of acquired technology. Amortization of acquired technology includes amortization expense for technology acquired in business combinations and the Thoma Bravo Funds' acquisition of us in 2014. Gross Profit and Gross Margin Gross profit is revenue less cost of revenue, and gross margin is gross profit as a percentage of revenue. Gross profit has been and will continue to be affected by various factors, including the mix of our license, subscription, and services and other revenue, the costs associated with third-party cloud-based hosting services for our cloud-based subscriptions, and the extent to which we expand our customer support and services organizations. We expect that our gross margin will fluctuate from period to period depending on the interplay of these various factors. Operating Expenses Personnel costs, which consist of salaries, benefits, bonuses, stock-based compensation and, with regard to sales and marketing expenses, sales commissions, are the most significant component of our operating expenses. We also incur other non-personnel costs such as an allocation of our general overhead expenses. Research and development. Research and development expenses primarily consists of the cost of programming personnel. We focus our research and development efforts on developing new solutions, core technologies, and to further enhance the functionality, reliability, performance and flexibility of existing solutions. We believe that our software development teams and our core technologies represent a significant competitive advantage for us and we expect that our research and development expenses will continue to increase, as we invest in research and development headcount to further strengthen and enhance our solutions. Sales and marketing. Sales and marketing expenses primarily consists of personnel and facility-related costs for our sales, marketing, and business development personnel, commissions earned by our sales personnel and the cost of marketing and business development programs. We expect that sales and marketing expenses will continue to increase as we continue to hire additional sales and marketing personnel and invest in marketing programs. General and administrative. General and administrative expenses primarily consist of the personnel and facility-related costs for our executive, finance, legal, human resources and administrative personnel; and other corporate expenses, including those associated with preparation of the initial public offering. We anticipate continuing to incur additional expenses due to growing our operations and being a public company, including higher legal, corporate insurance and accounting expenses. Amortization of other intangibles. Amortization of other intangibles primarily consists of amortization of customer relationships, acquired technology, capitalized software and tradenames. Restructuring and Other. Restructuring and other expenses primarily consists of various restructuring activities we have undertaken to achieve strategic and financial objectives. Restructuring activities include, but are not limited to, product offering cancellation and termination of related employees, office relocation, administrative cost structure realignment and consolidation of resources.

Other Expense, Net Other expense, net consists primarily of interest expense and foreign currency realized and unrealized gains and losses related to the impact of transactions denominated in a foreign currency, including balances between subsidiaries. Interest expense, net of interest income, consists primarily of interest on our term loan facility, amortization of debt issuance costs, loss on debt extinguishment and prepayment penalties. Income Tax Benefit (Expense) Our income tax benefit (expense), deferred tax assets and liabilities, and liabilities for unrecognized tax benefits reflect management's best assessment of estimated current and future taxes to be paid. We are subject to income taxes in both the United States and numerous foreign jurisdictions. Significant judgments and estimates are required in determining the consolidated income tax expense. Our income tax rate varies from the U.S. federal statutory rate mainly due to (1) differing tax rates and regulations in foreign jurisdictions, (2) differences in accounting and tax treatment of our stock-based compensation, and (3) foreign withholding taxes. We expect this fluctuation in income tax rates, as well as its potential impact on our results of operations, to continue. Results of Operations The following tables set forth our results of operations for the periods presented. The period-to-period comparison of financial results is not necessarily indicative of financial results to be achieved in future periods.

Comparison of the Years Ended March 31, 2017 and 2018 Year Ended March 31, 2017 2018 Amount Percent Amount Percent (in thousands, except percentages) Revenue: Subscription $ 232,783

57 % $ 257,576

65 % License 130,738

32 % 98,756

25 % Service 42,856

11 % 41,715

10 % Total revenue 406,377

100 % 398,047

100 % Cost of revenue: Cost of subscription 52,176

13 % 48,270

12 % Cost of service 30,735

8 % 30,316

8 % Amortization of acquired technology 19,261

5 % 17,948

5 % Total cost of revenue(1) 102,172

25 % 96,534

24 % Gross profit 304,205

75 % 301,513

76 % Operating expenses: Research and development(1) 52,885

13 % 58,320

15 % Sales and marketing(1) 129,971

32 % 145,350

37 % General and administrative(1) 49,232

12 % 64,114

16 % Amortization of other intangibles 51,947

13 % 50,498

13 % Restructuring and other 7,637

4,990

Total operating expenses 291,672

323,272

Income (loss) from operations 12,533

(21,759 ) Other expense, net (28,926 ) (30,016 ) Loss before taxes (16,393 ) (51,775 ) Income tax benefit 17,189

60,997

Net income $ 796

$ 9,222

_________________ (1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows: Year Ended March 31, 2017 2018 (in thousands) Cost of revenue $ 28

$ 1,720

Research and development 71

3,858

Sales and marketing 122

7,536

General and administrative 128

9,180

Total share-based compensation $ 349

$ 22,294



Revenue Year Ended March 31, Change 2017 2018 Amount Percent (in thousands, except percentages) Subscription $ 232,783

$ 257,576

$ 24,793

11 % License 130,738

98,756

(31,982 ) (24 )% Service 42,856

41,715

(1,141 ) (3 )% Total revenue $ 406,377

$ 398,047

$ (8,330 ) (2 )% Subscription Subscription revenue increased by $24.8 million, or 11%, for the year ended March 31, 2018, as compared to the year ended March 31, 2017, primarily due to the growing adoption of the Dynatrace®platform by new customers combined with existing customers expanding their use of the Dynatrace® platform. Our subscription revenue increased to 65% of total revenue for the years ended March 31, 2018 compared to 57% of total revenue for the years ended March 31, 2017. License License revenue decreased by $32.0 million, or 24%, for the year ended March 31, 2018, as compared to the year ended March 31, 2017, primarily due to decline of sales of our Classic products to existing customers as they convert to our Dynatrace® platform. Service Service revenue decreased by $1.1 million, or 3%, for the year ended March 31, 2018, as compared to the year ended March 31, 2017. The decrease was primarily a result of a decrease in consulting and training services related to our Classic products. We recognize the revenues associated with professional services on a time and material basis or as we deliver the services, provide the training or when the service term has expired. Year Ended March 31, Change 2017 2018 Amount Percent (in thousands, except percentages) Cost of subscription $ 52,176

$ 48,270

$ (3,906 ) (7 )% Cost of service 30,735

30,316

(419 ) (1 )% Amortization of acquired technology 19,261

17,948

(1,313 ) (7 )% Total cost of revenue $ 102,172

$ 96,534

$ (5,638 ) (6 )% Cost of Revenue Cost of subscription Cost of subscription revenue decreased $3.9 million, or 7%, for the year ended March 31, 2018 compared to the year ended March 31, 2017, primarily due to lower facility and personnel costs. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in amortization of internally developed capitalized software technology, increased cloud-based hosting costs, and higher share-based compensation of $1.2 million.

Cost of services Cost of services decreased by $0.4 million, or 1% for the year ended March 31, 2018, as compared to the year ended March 31, 2017, primarily due to lower volume of our consulting and training services which was partially offset by higher share-based compensation of $0.5 million. Amortization of acquired technologies Amortization of acquired technologies includes amortization related to acquired technology and the Thoma Bravo Funds' acquisition of us in 2014 for the years ended March 31, 2017 and 2018, respectively. Year Ended March 31, Change 2017 2018 Amount Percent (in thousands, except percentages) Gross profit: Subscription $ 180,607

$ 209,306

$ 28,699

16 % License 130,738

98,756

(31,982 ) (24 )% Service 12,121

11,399

(722 ) (6 )% Amortization of acquired technology (19,261 ) (17,948 ) 1,313

(7 )% Total gross profit $ 304,205

$ 301,513

$ (2,692 ) (1 )% Gross margin: Subscription 78 % 81 % License 100 % 100 % Service 28 % 27 % Amortization of acquired technology (100 )% (100 )% Total gross margin 75 % 76 % Gross Profit and Gross Margin Subscription Subscription gross profit increased by $28.7 million, or 16%, during the year ended March 31, 2018 compared to the year ended March 31, 2017. Subscription gross margin increased from 78% to 81% , during the year ended March 31, 2018 compared to the year ended March 31, 2017. License License gross profit decreased by $32.0 million, or 24%, during the year ended March 31, 2018 compared to the year ended March 31, 2017 due to decrease in license revenues. Service Service gross profit decreased by $0.7 million, or 6%, during the year ended March 31, 2018 compared to the year ended March 31, 2017. Service gross margin decreased from 28% to 27%, during the year ended March 31, 2018 compared to the year ended March 31, 2017.

Year Ended March 31, Change 2017 2018 Amount Percentage (in thousands, except percentages) Operating expenses: Research and development $ 52,885

$ 58,320

$ 5,435

10 % Sales and marketing 129,971

145,350

15,379

12 % General and administrative 49,232

64,114

14,882

30 % Amortization of other intangibles 51,947

50,498

(1,449 ) (3 )% Restructuring and other 7,637

4,990

(2,647 ) (35 )% Total operating expenses $ 291,672

$ 323,272

$ 31,600

11 % Operating Expenses Research and development Research and development expenses increased $5.4 million, or 10%, for the year ended March 31, 2018, as compared to the year ended March 31, 2017. The increase is attributable to higher share-based compensation of $3.8 million, lower capitalization of internally developed capitalized software technology of $1.6 million, and a 7% increase in headcount, resulting in increased personnel costs to enhance and expand our product offerings. Sales and marketing Sales and marketing expenses increased $15.4 million, or 12%, for the year ended March 31, 2018, as compared to the year ended March 31, 2017, primarily due to higher share-based compensation of $7.4 million. Further contributing to the increase was a 17% increase in headcount, resulting in an increase in sales personnel costs to support business growth and marketing program investments to expand our customer base and to support increased penetration into our existing customers. General and administrative General and administrative expenses increased $14.9 million, or 30%, for the year ended March 31, 2018, as compared to the year ended March 31, 2017, primarily due to an increase in share-based compensation of $9.1 million. Further contributing to the increase was an increase in personnel costs to support the growth and scale of the business, higher professional fees and other costs incurred primarily related to the initial public offering of $2.9 million. Amortization of other intangibles Amortization of other intangibles decreased by $1.5 million, or 3%, for the year ended March 31, 2018, as compared to the year ended March 31, 2017. The decline is primarily the result of lower amortization for certain intangible assets that are amortized on a basis that reflects the pattern in which the economic benefits of the intangible assets are estimated to be realized. Restructuring and other Restructuring expenses decreased by $2.6 million, or 35%, for the year ended March 31, 2018, as compared to the year ended March 31, 2017, partially due to lower facility exit charges in relation to plans to optimize our U.S. offices. The remainder of the decrease is due to lower costs incurred for various other restructuring activities to achieve our strategic and financial objectives.

69 Table of Contents

Other Expense, Net Other expense, net increased by $1.1 million, or 4%, for the year ended March 31, 2018, as compared to the year ended March 31, 2017. The increase was primarily a result of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates on transactions denominated in foreign currencies. Income Tax Benefit Income tax benefit increased by $43.8 million to $61.0 million for the year ended March 31, 2018, as compared to an income tax benefit of $17.2 million for the year ended March 31, 2017. The increase was primarily a result of a $50.0 million tax benefit recorded for the year ended March 31, 2018 for the remeasurement of the U.S. deferred tax liabilities to the newly-enacted 21% corporate federal tax rate under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Comparison of the Years Ended March 31, 2018 and 2019 Year Ended March 31, 2018 2019 Amount Percent Amount Percent (in thousands, except percentages) Revenue: Subscription $ 257,576

65 % $ 349,830

81 % License 98,756

25 % 40,354

9 % Service 41,715

10 % 40,782

9 % Total revenue 398,047

100 % 430,966

100 % Cost of revenue: Cost of subscription 48,270

12 % 56,934

13 % Cost of service 30,316

8 % 31,529

7 % Amortization of acquired technology 17,948

5 % 18,338

4 % Total cost of revenue(1) 96,534

24 % 106,801

25 % Gross profit 301,513

76 % 324,165

75 % Operating expenses: Research and development(1) 58,320

15 % 76,759

18 % Sales and marketing(1) 145,350

37 % 178,886

42 % General and administrative(1) 64,114

16 % 91,778

21 % Amortization of other intangibles 50,498

13 % 47,686

11 % Restructuring and other 4,990

1,763

Total operating expenses 323,272

396,872

Loss from operations (21,759 ) (72,707 ) Other expense, net (30,016 ) (67,204 ) Loss before taxes (51,775 ) (139,911 ) Income tax benefit 60,997

23,717

Net income (loss) $ 9,222

$ (116,194 )

70 Table of Contents

_________________ (1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows: Year Ended March 31, 2018 2019 (in thousands) Cost of revenue $ 1,720

$ 5,777

Research and development 3,858

12,566

Sales and marketing 7,536

24,673

General and administrative 9,180

28,135

Total share-based compensation $ 22,294

$ 71,151

Revenue Year Ended March 31, Change 2018 2019 Amount Percent (in thousands, except percentages) Subscription $ 257,576

$ 349,830

$ 92,254

36 % License 98,756

40,354

(58,402 ) (59 )% Service 41,715

40,782

(933 ) (2 )% Total revenue $ 398,047

$ 430,966

$ 32,919

8 % Subscription Subscription revenue increased by $92.3 million, or 36%, for the year ended March 31, 2019, as compared to the year ended March 31, 2018, primarily due to the growing adoption of the Dynatrace®platform by new customers combined with existing customers expanding their use of our solutions. Our subscription revenue increased to 81% of total revenue for the year ended March 31, 2019 compared to 65% of total revenue for the year ended March 31, 2018. License License revenue decreased by $58.4 million, or 59%, for the year ended March 31, 2019, as compared to the year ended March 31, 2018, primarily due to decline of sales of our Classic products to existing customers as they convert to our Dynatrace® platform. We are no longer selling our Classic products to new customers. Service Service revenue decreased by $0.9 million, or 2%, for the year ended March 31, 2019, as compared to the year ended March 31, 2018. The decrease was primarily a result of consulting services related to our Classic products. We recognize the revenues associated with professional services on a time and material basis or as we deliver the services, provide the training or when the service term has expired.

71 Table of Contents

Cost of Revenue Year Ended March 31, Change 2018 2019 Amount Percent (in thousands, except percentages) Cost of subscriptions $ 48,270

$ 56,934

$ 8,664

18 % Cost of services 30,316

31,529

1,213

4 % Amortization of acquired technology 17,948

18,338

390

2 % Total cost of revenue $ 96,534

$ 106,801

$ 10,267

11 % Cost of subscriptions Cost of subscription revenue increased $8.7 million, or 18%, for the year ended March 31, 2019 compared to the year ended March 31, 2018. The increase is primarily due to higher personnel costs to support the growth of our subscription cloud-based offering as well as higher share-based compensation of $2.9 million. Cost of services Cost of services and other revenue increased by $1.2 million, or 4%, for the year ended March 31, 2019, as compared to the year ended March 31, 2018. The increase was the result of higher share-based compensation of $1.1 million and increased personnel costs to support the increase in use of our consulting and training services to support our new customers, which was partially offset by lower third-party consulting costs. Amortization of acquired technologies For the years ended March 31, 2018 and 2019, amortization of acquired technologies includes $17.7 million of amortization expense for technology acquired in connection with the Thoma Bravo Funds' acquisition of us in 2014, with the remaining balance related primarily to the Qumram acquisition in November 2017.

72 Table of Contents

Gross Profit and Gross Margin Year Ended March 31, Change 2018 2019 Amount Percent (in thousands, except percentages) Gross profit: Subscription $ 209,306

$ 292,896

$ 83,590

40 % License 98,756

40,354

(58,402 ) (59 )% Service 11,399

9,253

(2,146 ) (19 )% Amortization of acquired technology (17,948 ) (18,338 ) (390 ) 2 % Total gross profit $ 301,513

$ 324,165

$ 22,652

8 % Gross margin: Subscription 81 % 84 % License 100 % 100 % Service 27 % 23 % Amortization of acquired technology (100 )% (100 )% Total gross margin 76 % 75 % Subscription Subscription gross profit increased by $83.6 million, or 40%, during the year ended March 31, 2019 compared to the year ended March 31, 2018. Subscription gross margin increased from 81% to 84%, during the year ended March 31, 2019 compared to the year ended March 31, 2018. License License gross profit decreased by $58.4 million, or 59%, during the year ended March 31, 2019 compared to the year ended March 31, 2018. The decrease was the result of a decline in sales of perpetual and term licenses for our Classic products. Service Service gross profit decreased by $2.1 million, or 19%, during the year ended March 31, 2019 compared to the year ended March 31, 2018. Service gross margin decreased from 27% to 23%, during the year ended March 31, 2019 compared to the year ended March 31, 2018.

73 Table of Contents

Operating Expenses Year Ended March 31, Change 2018 2019 Amount Percent (in thousands, except percentages) Operating expenses: Research and development $ 58,320

$ 76,759

$ 18,439

32 % Sales and marketing 145,350

178,886

33,536

23 % General and administrative 64,114

91,778

27,664

43 % Amortization of other intangibles 50,498

47,686

(2,812 ) (6 )% Restructuring and other 4,990

1,763

(3,227 ) (65 )% Total operating expenses $ 323,272

$ 396,872

$ 73,600

(23 )% Research and development Research and development expenses increased $18.4 million, or 32%, for the year ended March 31, 2019, as compared to the year ended March 31, 2018. The increase is attributable to higher share-based compensation of $8.7 million, a 20% increase in headcount, resulting in increased personnel and other costs to expand our product offerings of $6.9 million, and lower capitalization of internally developed capitalized software technology of $1.8 million. Sales and marketing Sales and marketing expenses increased $33.5 million, or 23%, for the year ended March 31, 2019, as compared to the year ended March 31, 2018, primarily due to higher share-based compensation of $17.1 million. Further contributing to the increase was a 10% increase in headcount, resulting in an increase of $12.3 million in personnel and other costs to expand our sales organization and marketing program investments to increase awareness and to accelerate lead generation activities. General and administrative General and administrative expenses increased $27.7 million, or 43%, for the year ended March 31, 2019, as compared to the year ended March 31, 2018, primarily due to an increase in share-based compensation of $19.0 million and transaction costs related to the initial public offering of $7.3 million. Sponsor related costs were approximately $4.9 million for each of the years ended March 31, 2018 and 2019. Amortization of other intangibles Amortization of other intangibles decreased by $2.8 million, or 6%, for the year ended March 31, 2019, as compared to the year ended March 31, 2018. The decline is primarily the result of lower amortization for certain intangible assets that are amortized on a systematic basis that reflects the pattern in which the economic benefits of the intangible assets are estimated to be realized. Restructuring and other Restructuring expenses decreased by $3.2 million, or 65%, for the year ended March 31, 2019, as compared to the year ended March 31, 2018, due to lower costs incurred for various restructuring activities to achieve our strategic and financial objectives, lower facility exit charges in relation to plans to optimize our U.S. offices, and lower costs related to a restructuring program designed to align employee resources with our product offering and future plans.

74 Table of Contents

Other Expense, Net Other expense, net increased by $37.2 million, or 124%, for the year ended March 31, 2019, as compared to the year ended March 31, 2018. The increase in other expense was primarily a result of interest expense on our Term Loans entered into in the second quarter of 2019. See section titled 'Liquidity and Capital Resources.' Income Tax Benefit Income tax benefit decreased by $37.3 million to $23.7 million for the year ended March 31, 2019, as compared to an income tax benefit of $61.0 million for the year ended March 31, 2018. The decrease was primarily a result of a $50.0 million tax benefit recorded in the year ended March 31, 2018 for the remeasurement of the U.S. deferred tax liabilities to the newly-enacted 21% corporate federal tax rate under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Comparison of the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 Nine Months Ended December 31, 2018 2019 Amount Percent Amount Percent (in thousands, except percentages) Revenue: Subscription $ 251,974

80 % $ 352,451

89 % License 32,805

10 % 10,424

3 % Service 30,019

10 % 32,351

8 % Total revenue 314,798

100 % 395,226

100 % Cost of revenue: Cost of subscription 40,922

13 % 55,930

14 % Cost of service 22,148

7 % 29,240

7 % Amortization of acquired technology 13,780

4 % 12,624

4 % Total cost of revenue (1) 76,850

24 % 97,794

25 % Gross profit 237,948

76 % 297,432

75 % Operating expenses: Research and development (1) 55,229

18 % 94,772

24 % Sales and marketing (1) 130,667

42 % 210,581

53 % General and administrative (1) 64,764

21 % 140,718

36 % Amortization of other intangibles 35,892

11 % 30,242

8 % Restructuring and other 459

1,093

Total operating expenses 287,011

477,406

Loss from operations (49,063 ) (179,974 ) Other expense, net (46,964 ) (39,408 ) Loss before income taxes (96,027 ) (219,382 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 10,431

(245,344 ) Net loss $ (85,596 ) $ (464,726 )

75 Table of Contents

_________________ (1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows: Nine Months Ended December 31, 2018 2019 (in thousands) Cost of revenue $ 3,466

$ 17,346

Research and development 7,590

36,679

Sales and marketing 14,640

78,592

General and administrative 16,589

77,067

Total share-based compensation $ 42,285

$ 209,684

Revenue Nine Months Ended

December 31, Change 2018 2019 Amount Percent (in thousands, except percentages) Subscriptions $ 251,974

$ 352,451

$ 100,477

40 % License 32,805

10,424

(22,381 ) (68 )% Services 30,019

32,351

2,332

8 % Total revenue $ 314,798

$ 395,226

$ 80,428

26 % Subscription Subscription revenue increased by $100.5 million, or 40%, for the nine months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to the nine months ended December 31, 2018, primarily due to the growing adoption of the Dynatrace® platform by new customers combined with existing customers expanding their use of our solutions. Our subscription revenue increased to 89% of total revenue for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 80% of total revenue for the nine months ended December 31, 2018. License License revenue decreased by $22.4 million, or 68%, for the nine months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to the nine months ended December 31, 2018, primarily due to decline of sales of our Classic products to existing customers as they convert to our Dynatrace® platform. We are no longer selling our Classic products to new customers. Service Service revenue increased by $2.3 million, or 8%, for the nine months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to the nine months ended December 31, 2018. We recognize the revenues associated with professional services as we deliver the services.

76 Table of Contents

Cost of Revenue Nine Months Ended

December 31, Change 2018 2019 Amount Percent (in thousands, except percentages) Cost of subscriptions $ 40,922

$ 55,930

$ 15,008

37 % Cost of services 22,148

29,240

7,092

32 % Amortization of acquired technology 13,780

12,624

(1,156 ) (8 )% Total cost of revenue $ 76,850

$ 97,794

$ 20,944

27 % Cost of subscriptions Cost of subscriptions increased$15.0 million, or 37%, for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 compared to the nine months ended December 31, 2018. The increase is primarily due to higher share-based compensation of $9.8 million as well as higher personnel costs to support the growth of our subscription cloud-based offering. Cost of services Cost of services increased by $7.1 million, or 32%, for the nine months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to the nine months ended December 31, 2018. The increase was the result of higher share-based compensation of $4.1 million and increased personnel costs to support the increase in use of our consulting and training services to support our customers. Amortization of acquired technologies For the nine months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019, amortization of acquired technologies is primarily related to amortization expense for technology acquired in connection with Thoma Bravo's acquisition of us in 2014. Gross Profit and Gross Margin Nine Months Ended

December 31, Change 2018 2019 Amount Percent (in thousands, except percentages) Gross profit:

Subscription $ 211,052

$ 296,521

$ 85,469

40 % License 32,805

10,424

(22,381 ) (68 )% Service 7,871

3,111

(4,760 ) (60 )% Amortization of acquired technology (13,780 ) (12,624 ) 1,156

(8 )% Total gross profit $ 237,948

$ 297,432

$ 59,484

25 % Gross margin: Subscription 84 % 84 % License 100 % 100 % Service 26 % 10 % Amortization of acquired technology (100 )% (100 )% Total gross margin 76 % 75 %

77 Table of Contents

Subscription Subscription gross profit increased by $85.5 million, or 40%, during the nine months ended December 31, 2019 compared to the nine months ended December 31, 2018. Subscription gross margin remained flat at 84% during the nine months ended December 31, 2019 and the nine months ended December 31, 2018. License License gross profit decreased by $22.4 million, or 68%, during the nine months ended December 31, 2019 compared to the nine months ended December 31, 2018. The decrease was the result of a decline in sales of perpetual and term licenses for our Classic products. Services Services gross profit decreased by $4.8 million, or 60%, during the nine months ended December 31, 2019 compared to the nine months ended December 31, 2018. Services gross margin decreased from 26% to 10% during the nine months ended December 31, 2019 compared to the nine months ended December 31, 2018. Negatively impacting gross profit margin was $4.1 millionof higher share-based compensation compared to the same period last fiscal year. Operating Expenses Nine Months Ended

December 31, Change 2018 2019 Amount Percent (in thousands, except percentages) Operating expenses: Research and development $ 55,229

$ 94,772

$ 39,543

72 % Sales and marketing 130,667

210,581

79,914

61 % General and administrative 64,764

140,718

75,954

117 % Amortization of other intangibles 35,892

30,242

(5,650 ) (16 )% Restructuring and other 459

1,093

634

138 % Total operating expenses $ 287,011

$ 477,406

$ 190,395

66 % Research and development Research and development expenses increased$39.5 million, or 72%, for the nine months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to the nine months ended December 31, 2018. The increase is primarily attributable to higher share-based compensation of $29.1 million, a 21% increase in headcount and related allocated overhead, resulting in increased personnel and other costs to expand our product offerings of $5.3 million, and increased software and maintenance expenses, primarily cloud-based hosting costs related to the development of our cloud-based offering of $2.3 million. Sales and marketing Sales and marketing expenses increased$79.9 million, or 61%, for the nine months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to the nine months ended December 31, 2018, primarily due to higher share-based compensation of $64.0 million combined with a 19% increase in headcount, resulting in an increase of $13.2 million in personnel costs.

78 Table of Contents

General and administrative General and administrative expenses increased$76.0 million, or 117%, for the nine months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to the nine months ended December 31, 2018, primarily due to an increase in share-based compensation of $60.5 million and transaction costs of $12.7 million related to the initial public offering completed in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Further contributing to the increase was an increase in personnel costs and insurance costs. Sponsor related costs were $3.7 million and $1.6 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019, respectively. Amortization of other intangibles Amortization of other intangibles decreased by $5.7 million, or 16%, for the nine months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to the nine months ended December 31, 2018. The decline is primarily the result of lower amortization for certain intangible assets that are amortized on a systematic basis that reflects the pattern in which the economic benefits of the intangible assets are estimated to be realized and the completion of amortization on certain intangibles. Restructuring and other Restructuring expenses increased by $0.6 million, or 138%, for the nine months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to the nine months ended December 31, 2018, due to higher costs incurred for various restructuring activities to achieve our strategic and financial objectives, including costs related to a restructuring program designed to align employee resources with our product offering and future plans. Other Expense, Net Other expense, net decreased by $7.6 million, or 16%, for the nine months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to the nine months ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in other expense was primarily a result of lower interest expense on our related party promissory notes. Income Tax (Expense) Benefit Income tax benefit decreased by $255.8 million to an income tax expense of $245.3 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to an income tax benefit of $10.4 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2018. This decrease was primarily due to an increase in income tax expense of $255.8 million as a result of our reorganization transactions during the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The effective tax rate for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 was negative 112% compared to 11% in the same period for 2018. The increase in our effective tax rate is primarily due to the income tax expense recorded as a result of the reorganization transactions.

79 Table of Contents

Quarterly Results of Operations The following tables set forth our unaudited quarterly consolidated statements of operations data for each of the quarters indicated as well as the percentage that each line item represents of our total revenue for each quarter presented. The information for each quarter has been prepared on a basis consistent with our audited consolidated financial statements included in this prospectus and reflect, in the opinion of management, all adjustments of a normal, recurring nature that are necessary for a fair presentation of the financial information contained in those statements. Our historical results are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected in the future. The following quarterly financial data should be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements included elsewhere in this prospectus. Fiscal Quarter Ended 6/30/2017 9/30/2017 12/31/2017 3/31/2018 6/30/2018 9/30/2018 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 (in thousands) Revenue: Subscription $ 59,189

$ 62,806

$ 66,446

$ 69,135

$ 77,924

$ 82,389

$ 91,661

$ 97,856

$ 108,128

$ 115,805

$ 128,518

License 21,269

25,762

33,110

18,615

11,079

9,662

12,064

7,549

3,784

2,745

3,895

Service 9,927

10,023

10,290

11,475

9,218

9,836

10,965

10,763

10,638

10,828

10,885

Total revenue 90,385

98,591

109,846

99,225

98,221

101,887

114,690

116,168

122,550

129,378

143,298

Cost of revenue: Cost of subscription 12,017

11,881

12,134

12,238

13,132

14,256

13,534

16,012

16,177

23,456

16,297

Cost of service 7,245

7,452

7,335

8,284

6,895

7,522

7,731

9,381

8,809

11,847

8,584

Amortization of acquired technology 4,656

4,487

4,318

4,487

4,664

4,558

4,558

4,558

4,557

4,243

3,824

Total cost of revenue (1) 23,918

23,820

23,787

25,009

24,691

26,336

25,823

29,951

29,543

39,546

28,705

Gross profit 66,467

74,771

86,059

74,216

73,530

75,551

88,867

86,217

93,007

89,832

114,593

Operating expenses: Research and development (1) 13,310

13,531

15,330

16,149

17,896

19,690

17,643

21,530

25,659

46,596

22,517

Sales and marketing (1) 32,548

34,503

36,643

41,656

42,509

44,883

43,275

48,219

58,215

99,966

52,400

General and administrative (1) 15,701

17,888

17,247

13,278

19,881

25,211

19,672

27,014

31,882

86,953

21,883

Amortization of other intangibles 12,583

12,667

12,751

12,497

12,049

11,964

11,879

11,794

10,142

10,061

10,039

Restructuring and other 663

2,688

333

1,306

410

73

(24 ) 1,304

115

779

199

Total operating expenses 74,805

81,277

82,304

84,886

92,745

101,821

92,445

109,861

126,013

244,355

107,038

Income (loss) from operations (8,338 ) (6,506 ) 3,755

(10,670 ) (19,215 ) (26,270 ) (3,578 ) (23,644 ) (33,006 ) (154,523 ) 7,555

Other expense, net (7,656 ) (8,011 ) (7,093 ) (7,256 ) (7,824 ) (17,934 ) (21,206 ) (20,240 ) (19,092 ) (14,388 ) (5,928 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (15,994 ) (14,517 ) (3,338 ) (17,926 ) (27,039 ) (44,204 ) (24,784 ) (43,884 ) (52,098 ) (168,911 ) 1,627

Income tax benefit (expense) 5,786

2,689

48,058

4,464

3,483

4,266

2,682

13,286

2,943

(248,423 ) 136

Net income (loss) $ (10,208 ) $ (11,828 ) $ 44,720

$ (13,462 ) $ (23,556 ) $ (39,938 ) $ (22,102 ) $ (30,598 ) $ (49,155 ) $ (417,334 ) $ 1,763

_________________ (1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows: Fiscal Quarter Ended 6/30/2017 9/30/2017 12/31/2017 3/31/2018 6/30/2018 9/30/2018 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 (in thousands) Cost of revenue $ 91

$ 253

$ 790

$ 586

$ 1,084

$ 1,906

$ 476

$ 2,311

$ 3,309

$ 12,720

$ 1,317

Research and development 226

560

1,766

1,306

2,418

4,163

1,009

4,976

7,127

27,379

2,173

Sales and marketing 361

1,062

3,412

2,701

4,463

7,998

2,179

10,033

15,104

56,781

6,707

General and administrative 546

1,166

4,548

2,920

5,233

8,963

2,393

11,546

15,885

57,866

3,316

Total share-based compensation $ 1,224

$ 3,041

$ 10,516

$ 7,513

$ 13,198

$ 23,030

$ 6,057

$ 28,866

$ 41,425

$ 154,746

$ 13,513



80 Table of Contents

The following table shows our revenues and costs as a percentage of total revenue: Fiscal Quarter Ended 6/30/2017 9/30/2017 12/31/2017 3/31/2018 6/30/2018 9/30/2018 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 (as a % of revenue) Revenue: Subscription 65.5 % 63.7 % 60.5 % 69.7 % 79.3 % 80.9 % 79.9 % 84.2 % 88.2 % 89.5 % 89.7 % License 23.5

26.1

30.1

18.8

11.3

9.5

10.5

6.5

3.1

2.1

2.7

Service 11.0

10.2

9.4

11.6

9.4

9.7

9.6

9.3

8.7

8.4

7.6

Total revenue 100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

Cost of revenue: Cost of subscription 13.3

12.1

11.0

12.3

13.4

14.0

11.8

13.8

13.2

18.1

11.4

Cost of service 8.0

7.6

6.7

8.3

7.0

7.4

6.7

8.1

7.2

9.2

6.0

Amortization of acquired technology 5.2

4.6

3.9

4.5

4.7

4.5

4.0

3.9

3.7

3.3

2.6

Total cost of revenue (1) 26.5

24.2

21.7

25.2

25.1

25.8

22.5

25.8

24.1

30.6

20.0

Gross profit 73.5

75.8

78.3

74.8

74.9

74.2

77.5

74.2

75.9

69.4

80.0

Operating expenses: Research and development (1) 14.7

13.7

14.0

16.3

18.2

19.3

15.4

18.5

22.1

36.0

15.7

Sales and marketing (1) 36.0

35.0

33.4

42.0

43.3

44.1

37.7

41.5

50.1

77.3

36.6

General and administrative (1) 17.4

18.1

15.7

13.4

20.2

24.7

17.2

23.3

27.4

67.2

15.3

Amortization of other intangibles 13.9

12.8

11.6

12.6

12.3

11.7

10.4

10.2

8.7

7.8

7.0

Restructuring and other 0.7

2.7

0.3

1.3

0.4

0.1

-

1.1

0.1

0.6

0.1

Total operating expenses 82.8

82.4

74.9

85.5

94.4

99.9

80.6

94.6

108.5

188.9

74.7

Income (loss) from operations (9.2 ) (6.6 ) 3.4

(10.8 ) (19.6 ) (25.8 ) (3.1 ) (20.4 ) (28.4 ) (119.4 ) 5.3

Other expense, net (8.5 ) (8.1 ) (6.5 ) (7.3 ) (8.0 ) (17.6 ) (18.5 ) (17.4 ) (16.4 ) (11.1 ) (4.2 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (17.7 ) (14.7 ) (3.0 ) (18.1 ) (27.5 ) (43.4 ) (21.6 ) (37.8 ) (44.8 ) (130.6 ) 1.1

Income tax benefit (expense) 6.4

2.7

43.8

4.5

3.5

4.2

2.3

11.4

2.5

(192.0 ) 0.1

Net income (loss) (11.3 )% (12.0 )% 40.7 % (13.6 )% (24.0 )% (39.2 )% (19.3 )% (26.3 )% (40.1 )% (322.6 )% 1.2 % _________________ (1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows: Fiscal Quarter Ended 6/30/2017 9/30/2017 12/31/2017 3/31/2018 6/30/2018 9/30/2018 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 (as a % of revenue) Cost of revenue 0.1 % 0.3 % 0.7 % 0.6 % 1.1 % 1.9 % 0.4 % 2.0 % 2.7 % 9.8 % 0.9 % Research and development 0.3

0.6

1.6

1.3

2.5

4.1

0.9

4.3

5.8

21.2

1.5

Sales and marketing 0.4

1.1

3.1

2.7

4.5

7.8

1.9

8.6

12.3

43.9

4.7

General and administrative 0.6

1.2

4.1

2.9

5.3

8.8

2.1

9.9

13.0

44.7

2.3

Total share-based compensation 1.4 % 3.1 % 9.6 % 7.6 % 13.4 % 22.6 % 5.3 % 24.8 % 33.8 % 119.6 % 9.4 % Quarterly Trends in Revenue Our quarterly subscription revenue increased in each period presented primarily due to an expanding Dynatrace® customer base as well as customers expanding their use of the Dynatrace® platform. Sales of subscriptions to our platform also continue to grow as a result of the expanding breadth and functionality of our platform, increasing brand awareness, and the success of our sales efforts with new and existing customers. We generally recognize subscription revenue over the term of the contract period; therefore, changes in our sales activity in a period may not be apparent as a change to our revenue until future periods.

81 Table of Contents

Our quarterly license revenue has generally declined on a quarterly basis due to the declining sales of our Classic products. We expect to continue to experience a decline in license revenue when comparing similar periods year-over-year as a result of our focus on converting our customer base to the new Dynatrace® platform. Our quarterly services revenue fluctuates quarter to quarter based on the demand for our consulting and training services. Quarterly Trends in Operating Expenses Our operating expenses have generally increased sequentially as a result of our growth and are primarily related to increases in personnel-related costs to support our expanded operations, continued investment in our platform, expanding commercial and marketing investments. and higher share-based compensation expense. Liquidity and Capital Resources As of December 31, 2019, we had $188.6 million of cash and cash equivalents and $48.2 million available under our revolving credit facility. We have financed our operations primarily through cash generated from operations. We believe that our existing cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investment balances, together with cash generated from operations, will be sufficient to meet our working capital and capital expenditure requirements for at least the next twelve months. Our future capital requirements will depend on many factors, including our growth rate, the timing and extent of spending to support research and development efforts, the continued expansion of sales and marketing activities, the introduction of new and enhanced products, seasonality of our billing activities, timing and extent of spending to support our growth strategy, and the continued market acceptance of our products. In the event that additional financing is required from outside sources, we may not be able to raise such financing on terms acceptable to us or at all. If we are unable to raise additional capital when desired, our business, operating results, and financial condition would be adversely affected. Prior to the initial public offering, we financed operations primarily through license fees, subscription fees, consulting and training fees. Our principal uses of cash are funding operations, capital expenditures, debt payments and interest expense. Over the past three years, cash flows from customer collections have increased. However, operating expenses have also increased as we have invested in growing our business. Our operating cash requirements may increase in the future as we continue to invest in the strategic growth of our company. Our Credit Facilities In anticipation of separation from Compuware Corporation, on August 23, 2018, we entered into a Senior Secured First Lien Credit Agreement and a Senior Secured Second Lien Credit Agreement, or our Term Loans, consisting of a $950.0 million first lien term loan and a $170.0 million second lien term loan, each agreement made by and among the Company, Dynatrace Intermediate LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary, as Guarantor, Jefferies Finance LLC, as Administrative Agent and Collateral Agent, and certain lending parties. The First Lien Credit Agreement further provided a $60.0 million revolving credit facility which includes a letter of credit sub-facility with an aggregate limit equal to the lesser of $15.0 million and the aggregate unused amount of the revolving credit facility then in effect. The first lien term loan matures on August 23, 2025 and the revolving credit facility matures on August 23, 2023. During the second quarter of fiscal 2020, we repaid all outstanding borrowings and accrued interest under the second lien term loan. As of December 31, 2019, the balance outstanding under our first lien term loan was $551.1 million and is included in long-term debt on our condensed consolidated balance sheet. We had $48.2 million available under the revolving credit facility and $11.8 million of letters of credit outstanding.

82 Table of Contents

All of our obligations under our term loans are guaranteed by our existing and future domestic subsidiaries and, subject to certain exceptions, secured by a security interest in substantially all of our tangible and intangible assets. Summary of Cash Flows Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2018 2019 (in thousands) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities(1) $ 84,933

$ (207,096 ) Cash used in investing activities (5,656 ) (15,872 ) Cash (used in) provided by financing activities (103,467 ) 360,264

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,535 ) (55 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents $ (26,725 ) $ 137,241

_________________ (1) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities includes cash payments for interest and tax as follows: Nine Months Ended December 31, 2018 2019 (in thousands) Cash paid for interest $ 24,647

$ 34,001

Cash paid for tax $ 3,451

$ 268,281

Year Ended March 31, 2017 2018 2019 (in thousands) Cash provided by operating activities(1) $ 94,560

$ 118,838

$ 147,141

Cash used in investing activities (13,876 ) (26,531 ) (9,250 ) Cash used in financing activities (63,019 ) (75,501 ) (161,482 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,338 ) 2,827

(2,676 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ 16,327

$ 19,633

$ (26,267 ) _________________ (1) Net cash provided by operating activities includes cash payments for interest as follows: Year Ended March 31, 2017 2018 2019 (in thousands) Cash paid for interest $ 163

$ 38

$ 40,969

Operating Activities For the nine months ended December 31, 2018, cash provided by operating activities was $84.9 million as a result of a net loss of $85.6 million, adjusted by non-cash charges of $87.2 million and a change of $83.3 million in our operating assets and liabilities. The non-cash charges are primarily comprised of depreciation and amortization of $60.3 million and share-based compensation of $42.3 million, net of deferred income taxes of $16.0 million. The change in our net operating assets and liabilities was primarily the result of an increase in deferred revenue of $89.6 million due to the timing of billings and cash received in advance of revenue recognition primarily for subscription and support services, and an increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses of $21.2 million, which were partially offset by an

83 Table of Contents

increase in accounts receivable of $19.3 million due to the timing of receipts of payments from customers and an increase in deferred commissions of $7.4 million. For the nine months ended December 31, 2019, cash used in operating activities was $207.1 million as a result of a net loss of $464.7 million, inclusive of a $255.8 million income tax payment related to the reorganization transactions, and adjusted by non-cash charges of $218.4 million and a change of $39.2 million in our operating assets and liabilities. The non-cash charges are primarily comprised of share-based compensation of $209.7 million and depreciation and amortization of $50.1 million, net of deferred income taxes of $45.7 million. The change in our net operating assets and liabilities was primarily the result of an increase in deferred revenue of $64.9 million due to the timing of billings and cash received in advance of revenue recognition primarily for subscription and support service and an increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses of $37.5 million, which were partially offset by an increase in accounts receivable of $49.0 million due to the timing of receipts of payments from customers and an increase in deferred commissions of $13.5 million. For the year ended March 31, 2018, cash provided by operating activities was $118.8 million as a result of net income of $9.2 million, adjusted by non-cash charges of $31.7 million and a change of $77.9 million in our operating assets and liabilities. The non-cash charges are primarily comprised of depreciation and amortization of $82.2 million, share-based compensation of $22.3 million, and deferred income taxes of $73.2 million. The change in our net operating assets and liabilities was primarily the result of an increase in deferred revenue of $77.9 million due to the timing of billings and cash received in advance of revenue recognition primarily for subscription and support services, partially offset by an increase in accounts receivable of $14.7 million due to the timing of receipts of payments from customers, and an increase in deferred commissions of $14.1 million. For the year ended March 31, 2019, cash provided by operating activities was $147.1 million as a result of a net loss of $116.2 million, adjusted by non-cash charges of $118.5 million and a change of $144.8 million in our operating assets and liabilities. The non-cash charges are primarily comprised of depreciation and amortization of $80.1 million, share-based compensation of $71.2 million, and deferred income taxes of $34.2 million. The change in our net operating assets and liabilities was primarily the result of an increase in deferred revenue of $127.0 million due to the timing of billings and cash received in advance of revenue recognition primarily for subscription and support services and a decrease in accounts receivable of $18.0 million due to the timing of receipts of payments from customers, partially offset by an increase in deferred commissions of $20.0 million, and an increase in prepayments and other assets of $12.7 million. Investing Activities Cash used in investing activities during the nine months ended December 31, 2018 was $5.7 million, as a result of the purchase of property and equipment of $4.9 million and capitalized software additions of $0.8 million. Cash used in investing activities during the nine months ended December 31, 2019 was $15.9 million, as a result of the purchases of property and equipment of $15.1 million and capitalized software additions of $0.7 million. Cash used in investing activities during the year ended March 31, 2018 was $26.5 million, primarily as a result of acquisitions of $11.3 million, purchases of property and equipment of $11.6 million, and capitalized software additions of $3.6 million. Cash used in investing activities during the year ended March 31, 2019 was $9.3 million, primarily as a result of the purchase of property and equipment of $7.4 million and capitalized software additions of $1.9 million.

84 Table of Contents

Financing Activities Cash used in financing activities during the nine months ended December 31, 2018 was $103.5 million, as a result of payments to related parties of $1,177.0 million, debt issuance costs of $16.3 million, installments related to an acquisition of $3.7 million, and equity repurchases of $0.6 million, which were partially offset by $1,120.0 million in proceeds from our Term Loans. Cash provided by financing activities during the nine months ended December 31, 2019 was $360.3 million, primarily as a result of net proceeds from our initial public offering of $590.3 million and a contribution received for our tax obligation generated by our reorganization transactions of $265.0 million, which were partially offset by repayments of our Term Loans of $485.2 million, settlement of deferred offering costs of $5.0 million, and installments related to an acquisition of $4.7 million. Cash used in financing activities during the year ended March 31, 2018 was $75.5 million, primarily as a result of payments to related parties of $74.6 million and equity repurchases of $0.9 million. Cash used in financing activities during the year ended March 31, 2019 was $161.5 million, primarily as a result of payments to related parties of $1,177.0 million, repayments on our Term Loans of $83.9 million, debt issuance costs of $16.3 million and equity repurchases of $0.6 million, partially offset by $1,120.0 million in proceeds from Term Loans. Contractual Obligations and Commitments Under various agreements, we are obligated to make future cash payments. These include payments under our long-term debt agreements, rent payments required under operating lease agreements, interest obligations on our Term Loans, and other contractual commitments. The following table summarizes our payments under contractual obligations as of December 31, 2019: Payments Due by Period Total Less than 1 Year 1 to 3 Years 3 to 5 Years More than 5 Years (in thousands) Operating lease obligations $ 67,228

$ 14,207

$ 20,064

$ 16,253

$ 16,704

First Lien Term Loan - principal (1) 551,125

-

-

-

551,125

First Lien Term Loan - interest(2) 143,612

25,491

50,842

50,912

16,367

Revolving credit facility(3) -

-

-

-

-

Total $ 761,965

$ 39,698

$ 70,906

$ 67,165

$ 584,196

________________ (1) The amounts included in the table above represent principal maturities only. (2) Amounts represent estimated future interest payments on borrowings under our First Lien Term Loan, which were estimated using the interest rate effective at December 31, 2019 multiplied by the principal outstanding on December 31, 2019. The First Lien Term Loan consists of $551.1 million currently bearing interest at 4.5%. (3) As of December 31, 2019, we had no outstanding borrowings under our revolving credit facility, $11.8 million of letters of credit outstanding, and $48.2 million was available for borrowing under our revolving credit facility. Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements We do not have any off-balance sheet arrangements. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk We are exposed to market risk in the ordinary course of our business. Market risk represents the risk of loss that may impact our financial position due to adverse changes in financial market prices and

85 Table of Contents

rates. Our market risk exposure is primarily a result of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates and inflation. We do not hold or issue financial instruments for trading purposes. Foreign Currency Exchange Risk Our reporting currency is the U.S. dollar. Due to our international operations, we have foreign currency risks related to operating expense denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar, particularly the euro. As of December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, our cash and cash equivalents included $41.6 million and $39.6 million, respectively, held in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. Decreases in the relative value of the U.S. dollar to other currencies may negatively affect our operating results as expressed in U.S. dollars. These amounts are included in other expense, net in our condensed consolidated statements of operations. Our results of operations and cash flows are subject to fluctuations due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates because, although substantially all of our revenue is generated in U.S. dollars, our expenses are generally denominated in the currencies of the jurisdictions in which we conduct our operations, which are primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. Our results of operations and cash flows could therefore be adversely affected in the future due to changes in foreign exchange rates. We do not believe that an immediate 10% increase or decrease in the relative value of the U.S. dollar to other currencies would have a material effect on our results of operations or cash flows, and to date, we have not engaged in any hedging strategies with respect to foreign currency transactions. As our international operations grow, we will continue to reassess our approach to manage our risk relating to fluctuations in currency rates, and we may choose to engage in the hedging of foreign currency transactions in the future. Interest Rate Risk We had cash and cash equivalents of $188.6 million and $51.3 million as of December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively, consisting of bank deposits, commercial paper, and money market funds. These interest-earning instruments carry a degree of interest rate risk. To date, fluctuations in our interest income have not been significant. We do not enter into investments for trading or speculative purposes and have not used any derivative financial instruments to manage our interest rate risk exposure. Due to the short-term nature of these investments, we have not been exposed to, nor do we anticipate being exposed to, material risks due to changes in interest rates. At December 31, 2019, we also had in place a $60.0 million revolving credit facility, with availability of $48.2 million, and $551.1 million in term loans. The revolving credit facility and the term loan bear interest based on the adjusted LIBOR rate, as defined in the agreement, plus an applicable margin, equivalent to 4.5% at December 31, 2019. A hypothetical 10% change in interest rates during any of the periods presented would not have had a material impact on our condensed consolidated financial statements. We have an agreement to maintain cash balances at a financial institution of no less than $0.7 million as collateral for several letters of credit in favor of our landlords. Inflation Risk We do not believe that inflation has had a material effect on our business, financial condition or results of operations because substantially all of our sales are denominated in U.S. dollars, which have not been subject to material currency inflation, and our operating expenses that are denominated in currencies other than U.S. dollars have not been subject to material currency inflation.

86 Table of Contents

Critical Accounting Policies and Estimates We prepare our consolidated financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. The preparation of consolidated financial statements also requires us to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues, costs and expenses and related disclosures. We base our estimates on historical experience and on various other assumptions that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances. Actual results could differ significantly from the estimates made by our management. To the extent that there are differences between our estimates and actual results, our future financial statement presentation, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows will be affected. We believe that the assumptions and estimates associated with revenue recognition, share-based compensation, income taxes, goodwill, and impairment of long-lived assets have the greatest potential impact on our consolidated financial statements. Therefore, we consider these to be our critical accounting policies and estimates. Accordingly, we believe these are the most critical to fully understand and evaluate our financial condition and results of operations. Revenue Recognition We recognize revenue from contracts with customers using the five-step method described in Note 2 of the notes to our consolidated financial statements, included elsewhere in this prospectus. At contract inception we evaluate whether two or more contracts should be combined and accounted for as a single contract and whether the combined or single contract includes more than one performance obligation. We combine contracts entered into at or near the same time with the same customer if (i) we determine that the contracts are negotiated as a package with a single commercial objective, (ii) the amount of consideration to be paid in one contract depends on the price or performance of the other contract, or (iii) the services promised in the contracts are a single performance obligation. Our performance obligations consist of (i) subscription and support services, (ii) licenses for our Classic products, and (iii) professional and other services. Contracts that contain multiple performance obligations require an allocation of the transaction price to each performance obligation based on their relative standalone selling price. We determine standalone selling price, or SSP, for all our performance obligations using observable inputs, such as standalone sales and historical contract pricing. SSP is consistent with our overall pricing objectives, taking into consideration the type of subscription services and professional and other services. SSP also reflects the amount we would charge for that performance obligation if it were sold separately in a standalone sale, and the price we would sell to similar customers in similar circumstances. We have determined that our pricing for software licenses and subscription services is highly variable and we therefore allocate the transaction price to those performance obligations using the residual approach. In general, we satisfy the majority of our performance obligations over time as we transfer the promised services to our customers. We review the contract terms and conditions to evaluate (i) the timing and amount of revenue recognition, (ii) the related contract balances, and (iii) our remaining performance obligations. We also estimate the number of hours expected to be incurred based on an expected hours approach that considers historical hours incurred for similar projects based on the types and sizes of customers. These evaluations require significant judgment that could affect the timing and amount of revenue recognized. Share-based Compensation Compensation expense relating to share-based payments is recognized in earnings using a fair-value measurement method. We use the straight-line attribution method of recognizing compensation expense over the vesting period. The estimated fair value of equity awards is expensed on a straight-line basis over the period from grant date to remaining requisite service period which is generally the vesting period. Equity units classified as liability awards are measured at fair value at the end of each reporting

87 Table of Contents

period until vested. In connection with the Spin-Off Transactions, equity units classified as liability awards were converted into shares of common stock, restricted stock, and restricted stock units and ceased to be classified as liability awards. Prior to our Initial Public Offering The fair value of each new equity award was estimated on the date of grant using the option-pricing model, or OPM, or a hybrid of the probability-weighted expected return method, or PWERM, and the OPM, which we refer to as the hybrid method. Use of the OPM model and hybrid method required that we make assumptions as to the volatility of our equity awards, the expected term to expiration or a liquidity event, and the risk-free interest rate for a period that approximates the expected term of our equity awards. The computation of expected volatility was based on the historical volatility of a group of publicly traded peer companies. We used the simplified method prescribed by SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 107, Share-Based Payment, to calculate the expected term of units granted to employees and directors. We based the expected term of options granted to non-employees on the contractual term of the units. We determined the risk-free interest rate by reference to the U.S. Constant Maturity Treasury yield curve in effect as of the valuation date with the maturity matching the expected term. The following key assumptions were used to determine the fair value of the equity units as of the valuation date: Year ended March 31, 2017 2018 2019 Expected volatility 110 % 50 % 50% - 60% Expected term (years) 3.75

2.50

1.0 - 1.5 Risk-free interest rate 1.67 % 2.34 % 2.33% - 2.40% Prior to our initial public offering, given the absence of a public trading market of our equity units and in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants Accounting and Valuation Guide, Valuation of Privately-Held Company Equity Securities Issued as Compensation, or the Practice Aid, our board of directors determined the fair value of our MIUs and AUs exercising reasonable judgment and considering numerous objective and subjective factors. These factors included: • independent third-party valuations of our equity units; • the rights, preferences and privileges of each class of our equity units; • our financial condition, results of operations and capital resources; • the industry outlook; • the valuation of comparable companies; • the lack of marketability of our equity units; • the likelihood of achieving a liquidity event, such as an initial public offering or a sale of our company given prevailing market conditions; • the history and nature of our business, industry trends and competitive environment; and • general economic outlook including economic growth, inflation and unemployment, interest rate environment and global economic trends.

88 Table of Contents

The enterprise value of our business was primarily estimated using a combination of income and market approaches. The income approach estimates the equity value of the business based on the cash flows that it expects to generate over its remaining life. These future cash flows are discounted to their present values using a rate of return appropriate for the risk of achieving the business' projected cash flows. The present value of the estimated cash flows is then added to the present value equivalent of the residual value of the business at the end of the projected period to calculate the business enterprise value. The market approach considers market values of comparable public companies in a similar line of business that are publicly traded. The Practice Aid identifies various available methods for allocating enterprise value across classes and series of capital stock to determine the estimated fair value of common stock at each valuation date. In accordance with the Practice Aid, we considered the following methods: OPM. Under the OPM methodology, we utilized a Contingent Claim Analysis, or CCA, where each class of security is modeled as a call option with the unique claim on the assets of Dynatrace. The characteristics of each class of stock determine the uniqueness of each class of stock's claim on the company's assets, and these characteristics are modeled as distinct call options. Under this method, the equity unit has value only if the funds available for distribution to stockholders exceed the value of the liquidation preferences at the time of a liquidity event. A discount for lack of marketability of the equity unit is then applied to arrive at an indication of value for the equity unit. The OPM uses the Black-Scholes formula to price the call options. This model defines the fair values of equity units as functions of the current fair value of a company and uses assumptions such as the anticipated timing of a potential liquidity event and the estimated volatility of the equity units. PWERM. Under the PWERM methodology, the fair value of equity units is estimated based upon an analysis of future values for the company, assuming various outcomes. The equity unit value is based on the probability-weighted present value of expected future investment returns considering each of the possible outcomes available as well as the rights of each class of equity unit. The future value of the equity unit under each outcome is discounted back to the valuation date at an appropriate risk-adjusted discount rate and probability weighted to arrive at an indication of value for the equity unit. Hybrid Method. The hybrid method is a PWERM where the equity value is calculated using an OPM. In the hybrid method used by us, we considered an initial public offering as the other potential future liquidity event. The relative probability of the initial public offering scenario was determined based on an analysis of market conditions at the time and our expectations as to the timing and likely prospects of the initial public offering at each valuation date. We then discounted that future value back to the valuation date at an appropriate discount rate. Based on the company being privately held, and other relevant factors, our board of directors determined that the OPM was the most appropriate method for allocating our enterprise value to determine the estimated fair value of our equity awards for the valuations performed for fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018, which resulted in our board of directors determining that the fair value of our equity awards were $0.04 and $1.64, respectively. Following its determination in fiscal 2019 that we should explore a potential initial public offering, our board of directors determined that the Hybrid Method was the most appropriate method for allocating our enterprise value to determine the estimated fair value of our equity units for the valuation performed for fiscal 2019 which resulted in the fair value of our equity units being $5.45. Subsequent to our Initial Public Offering The fair value of each new equity award and purchase right under the employee stock purchase plan is estimated on the date of grant. We estimate the fair value of each option award and purchase right using the Black-Scholes option-pricing model. The fair value of restricted stock units and restricted stock awards is based on the closing price of our common stock as reported on the New York Stock Exchange.

89 Table of Contents

Our use of the Black-Scholes OPM model requires that we make assumptions as to the volatility of our stock options and purchase rights under our 2019 Employee Stock Purchase Plan, or the ESPP, the expected term to expiration or a liquidity event, and the risk-free interest rate for a period that approximates the expected term of our stock options and purchase rights under the ESPP. The computation of expected volatility was based on the historical volatility of a group of publicly traded peer companies. We expect to continue to do so until such time as we have adequate historical data regarding the volatility of our traded stock price. The computation of expected term for the stock options was based on the average period the stock options are expected to remain outstanding, generally calculated as the midpoint of the stock options' remaining vesting term and contractual expiration period, as we do not have sufficient historical information to develop reasonable expectations about future exercise patterns and post-vesting employment termination behavior. The computation of expected term for the purchase rights under the ESPP was based on the offering period, which is six months. We determined the risk-free interest rate based on the U.S. Treasury yield curve in effect at the time of grant for the expected life of the award. The following weighted average key assumptions were used to determine the fair value of the stock options granted during the period ended December 31, 2019: December 31, 2019 Expected volatility 37.7 % Expected term (years) 6.1

Risk-free interest rate 1.9 % The following weighted average key assumptions were used to determine the fair value of ESPP purchase rights granted during the period ended December 31, 2019: December 31, 2019 Expected volatility 35.9 % Expected term (years) 0.5

Risk-free interest rate 1.6 % Income Taxes We account for income taxes under the asset and liability method, which requires the recognition of deferred tax assets and liabilities for the expected future tax consequences of events that have been included in the financial statements. Under this method, deferred tax assets and liabilities are determined based on the differences between the financial statements and tax bases of assets and liabilities and net operating loss and credit carryforwards using enacted tax rates in effect for the year in which the differences are expected to reverse. The effect of a change in tax rates on deferred tax assets and liabilities is recognized in the period that includes the enactment date. We do not permanently reinvest any earnings in our foreign subsidiaries and recognize all deferred tax liabilities that arise from outside basis differences in our investments in subsidiaries. We record net deferred tax assets to the extent we believe that these assets will more likely than not be realized. These deferred tax assets are subject to periodic assessments as to recoverability, and if it is determined that it is more likely than not that the benefits will not be realized, valuation allowances are recorded which would reduce deferred tax assets. In making such determination, we consider all available positive and negative evidence, including future reversals of existing taxable temporary differences, projected future taxable income, tax planning strategies and recent financial operations. We account for uncertain tax positions based on those positions taken or expected to be taken in a tax return. We determine if the amount of available support indicates that it is more likely than not that

90 Table of Contents

the tax position will be sustained on audit, including resolution of any related appeals or litigation processes. We then measure the tax benefit as the largest amount that is more than 50% likely to be realized upon settlement. We adjust reserves for our uncertain tax positions due to changing facts and circumstances. To the extent that the final outcome of these matters is different than the amounts recorded, such differences will impact our tax provision in our consolidated statements of operations in the period in which such determination is made. Interest and penalties related to uncertain income tax positions are included in the income tax provision. Goodwill Goodwill represents the excess of acquisition cost over the fair value of net tangible and identified net assets acquired. Goodwill and intangible assets that have indefinite lives are not amortized, but rather tested for impairment annually, as of January 1, or more often if and when events or circumstances indicate that the carrying value may not be recoverable. In fiscal year 2019, we elected to early adopt ASU 2017-04, 'Simplifying the Test for Goodwill Impairment' for our annual goodwill impairment test. ASU 2017-04 removes Step 2 of the goodwill impairment test requiring a hypothetical purchase price allocation. Goodwill impairment, if any, is determined by comparing the reporting unit's fair value to its carrying value. An impairment loss is recognized in an amount equal to the excess of the reporting unit's carrying value over its fair value, up to the amount of goodwill allocated to the reporting unit. There were no impairments of goodwill during the years ended March 31, 2017, 2018, and 2019 and the nine months ended December 31, 2019. For the purpose of testing goodwill for impairment, all goodwill acquired in a business combination is assigned to one or more reporting units. A reporting unit represents an operating segment or a component within an operating segment for which discrete financial information is available and is regularly reviewed by segment management for performance assessment and resource allocation. Components of similar economic characteristics are aggregated into one reporting unit for the purpose of goodwill impairment assessment. Reporting units are identified annually and re-assessed periodically for recent acquisitions or any changes in segment reporting structure. We have determined that we operate as one reporting unit. The fair value of a reporting unit is generally determined using a combination of the income approach and the market approach. For the income approach, fair value is determined based on the present value of estimated future after-tax cash flows, discounted at an appropriate risk-adjusted rate. We use our internal forecasts to estimate future after-tax cash flows and estimate the long-term growth rates based on our most recent views of the long-term outlook for each reporting unit. Actual results may differ from those assumed in our forecasts. We derive our discount rates using a capital asset pricing model and analyzing published rates for industries relevant to our reporting units to estimate the weighted average cost of capital. We adjust the discount rates for the risks and uncertainty inherent in the respective businesses and in our internally developed forecasts. For the market approach, we use a valuation technique in which values are derived based on valuation multiples of comparable publicly traded companies. We assess each valuation methodology based upon the relevance and availability of the data at the time we perform the valuation and weight the methodologies appropriately. Impairment of Long-Lived Assets Long-lived assets, including amortized intangibles, are reviewed for impairment whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount of an asset may not be recoverable. If circumstances require a long-lived asset be tested for possible impairment, we first compare undiscounted cash flows expected to be generated by an asset to the carrying value of the asset. If the carrying value of the long-lived asset is not recoverable on an undiscounted cash flow basis, impairment is recognized to the extent that the carrying value exceeds its fair value. We estimate fair value using discounted cash flows and other market-related valuation models, including earnings multiples and comparable asset market values. If circumstances change or events occur to indicate that our fair market value has fallen

91 Table of Contents

below book value, then we will compare the estimated fair value of long-lived assets (including goodwill) to its book value. If the book value exceeds the estimated fair value, we will recognize the difference as an impairment loss in our consolidated statements of operations. We did not incur any impairment losses during the years ended March 31, 2017, 2018 and 2019 and the nine months ended December 31, 2019. Recent Accounting Pronouncements See Note 2, Summary of Significant Accounting Policies of our audited consolidated statements included in this prospectus for a description of recently issued accounting pronouncements. JOBS Act Accounting Election We are an emerging growth company, as defined in the JOBS Act. Under the JOBS Act, emerging growth companies can delay adopting new or revised accounting standards issued subsequent to the enactment of the JOBS Act until such time as those standards apply to private companies. We have elected to take advantage of all of the reduced reporting requirements and exemptions, including the longer phase-in periods for the adoption of new or revised financial accounting standards, until we are no longer an emerging growth company. Our election to use the phase-in periods permitted by this election may make it difficult to compare our financial statements to those of non-emerging growth companies and other emerging growth companies that have opted out of the longer phase-in periods under the JOBS Act and who will comply with new or revised financial accounting standards. If we were to subsequently elect to instead comply with these public company effective dates, such election would be irrevocable pursuant to the JOBS Act.

92 Table of Contents

BUSINESS Overview We offer the market-leading software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. As enterprises embrace the cloud to effect their digital transformation, our all-in-one intelligence platform is designed to address the growing complexity faced by technology and digital business teams. Our platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of our customers' users. We designed our software intelligence platform to allow our customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release high quality software faster, and improve user experiences for better business outcomes. As a result, as of December 31, 2019, our products are trusted by more than 2,600 customers in over 80 countries in diverse industries such as banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel and software. Today's leading companies are striving to deliver innovative, high performance digital services to expand market opportunities, compete more effectively, and operate with increased agility. Software is increasingly central to how enterprises seek to accomplish these goals. Applications sit at the core of this software revolution and are central to the digital transformation of these enterprises-from the mission critical enterprise applications that power factories, enable trading, manage transportation networks, and run business systems to the applications that consumers use every day to bank, shop, entertain, travel, and more. Developing and operating software is harder than ever, largely driven by: 1) Cloud Transformation: Enterprises are building and deploying software across multiple public and on-premise platforms, creating significant visibility challenges across all of an enterprise's hosted environments. 2) Application Complexity: Applications are increasingly complex and deployed as microservices-based architectures that are written in multiple different programming languages with hundreds of loosely coupled service connections. The scale of this complexity is heightened by the advent of the Internet of Things, which increases the number of potential sources of application failure. 3) DevOps: Ensuring that software updates work without issues has grown more challenging due to the increased frequency of software releases, reduced testing time, and the use of independent development teams. 4) User Experience: User expectations for software performance have rapidly increased and enterprises are focused on advancing branded experiences to maximize revenue, differentiate offerings, and retain competitive positions. Traditional approaches for developing, operating, and monitoring software were not designed for the enterprise cloud environment. Traditional monitoring solutions were developed in an era in which applications were monolithic, updated infrequently, and run in static data center environments. These monitoring solutions, including application performance monitoring, or APM, infrastructure monitoring, incident and alert management, and user experience monitoring, are difficult to deploy, narrow in scope, and were designed to operate in a simpler, siloed environment. Each tool in this approach only collects data about individual components of the computing stack, such as applications, infrastructures, logs, networks, or user experiences. In order to get an end-to-end view using these traditional approaches, IT teams are required to aggregate and correlate data from these disparate monitoring solutions in an attempt to identify actionable answers, including where bottlenecks occur, how best to optimize for performance and scalability, if an issue is impacting service, and if so, where to find the problem and what to do about it.

93 Table of Contents

With the advent of the enterprise cloud, the challenges and limitations of traditional solutions have been exacerbated. What was once a well understood layering of applications running on operating systems on physical servers connected to physical networks has rapidly become virtualized into software at all levels. Environments have become dynamic. Applications are no longer monolithic and are fragmented into dozens to potentially thousands of microservices, written in multiple software languages. These enterprise cloud environments sprawl from traditional backend applications run on relational databases and mainframes to modern IaaS platforms run on Amazon Web Services, or AWS, Microsoft Azure, or Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. All these factors result in an environment that is web-scale, extremely complex, and dynamic at all layers of the new computing stack. We believe the scale, complexity, and dynamic nature of this emerging enterprise cloud environment, including the applications that run on it, require a comprehensive monitoring strategy that we refer to as 'software intelligence.' Starting in 2014, we leveraged the knowledge and experience of the same engineering team that founded Dynatrace to develop a solution to address the disruptive shift to the enterprise cloud. These efforts resulted in the creation of a new platform, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, or Dynatrace®. Dynatrace®leverages an automatic instrumentation technology that we call OneAgent®, a real-time dependency mapping system we call SmartScape®, our transaction-centric code analysis technology that we call PurePath®, and an open artificial intelligence, or AI, engine that we call Davis™ for instant answers to degradations in service, anomalies in behavior, and user impact. Dynatrace® simplifies the complexity of the enterprise cloud for cloud architects, application teams and operations teams, while providing actionable insights that accelerate cloud migrations, cloud adoption, and DevOps success. Unlike traditional multi-tool approaches, Dynatrace®has been integrated with key components of the enterprise cloud ecosystem to support dynamic cloud orchestration, including for AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry, Red Hat OpenShift, and Kubernetes. In these environments, Dynatrace®automatically launches and monitors the full cloud stack and all the applications and containers running anywhere in the stack, including applications and workloads that may traverse multiple cloud and hybrid environments. We believe that our ability to integrate Dynatrace® with cloud platforms simplifies development and operational efforts, increases visibility, and improves situational awareness for our customers. We designed Dynatrace® to maximize flexibility and control of the rich monitoring data captured and analyzed by our platform. We believe that it provides the simplicity of software-as-a-service, or SaaS, with the customer option of either maintaining data in the cloud, or at the edge in customer-provisioned infrastructure, which we refer to as Dynatrace® Managed. In this managed offering, we provide updates and enhancements automatically on a monthly basis while allowing customers the flexibility and control to adhere to their own data security and sovereignty requirements. We market Dynatrace®through a combination of our global direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. We target the largest 15,000 global enterprise accounts, which generally have annual revenues in excess of $750 million. The Dynatrace® Software Intelligence Platform has been commercially available since 2016 and is now our primary offering. The number of Dynatrace® customers increased to 2,208 as of December 31, 2019 from 1,149 as of December 31, 2018, representing year-over-year growth of 92%. As of December 31, 2019, approximately 54% of our Dynatrace® customers added to the platform since December 31, 2018 were new customers, and the remaining 46% were existing customers that either added or converted to Dynatrace® since we launched Dynatrace®. Our Dynatrace® dollar-based net expansion rate was more than 120% as of December 31, 2019. See the section titled 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-Key Metrics.' Our subscription revenue for the years ended March 31, 2017, 2018 and 2019 was $232.8 million, $257.6 million and $349.8 million, respectively, representing 57%, 65% and 81%, respectively, of total

94 Table of Contents

revenue and year-over-year increase of 11% and 36%. Our total revenue for the years ended March 31, 2017, 2018 and 2019 was $406.4 million, $398.0 million and $431.0 million, respectively, representing a year-over-year decline of 2% in 2018 and a year-over-year increase of 8% in 2019. Our subscription revenue for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 was $252.0 million and $352.5 million, respectively, representing 80% and 89%, respectively, of total revenue and year-over-year growth of 40%. Our total revenue for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 was $314.8 million and $395.2 million, respectively, representing a year-over-year increase of 26%. We had net income (loss) of $0.8 million, $9.2 million and $(116.2) million for the years ended March 31, 2017, 2018 and 2019, respectively. Our adjusted EBITDA for the years ended March 31, 2017, 2018 and 2019 was $108.3 million, $92.8 million and $92.9 million, respectively, representing 26.6%, 23.3% and 21.5%, respectively, of total revenue. We had net (loss) of $(85.6) million and $(464.7) million for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019, respectively. Our adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 was $64.1 million and $101.2 million, respectively, representing 20.4% and 25.6%, respectively, of total revenue. See section titled 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' for information regarding our use of adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation of this measure to net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Industry Background Key trends impacting the way enterprises develop, manage, and optimize their software environment include: Software Applications Are Central to Digital Transformation for Businesses Across All Sectors Whether it is retailers driving higher customer engagement through mobile apps, industrial companies reducing production downtime with predictive maintenance applications, or automobile manufacturers designing self-driving cars, software is central to how enterprises deliver a differentiated user experience. At the same time, software is increasingly being embedded throughout the enterprise, managing business critical systems, such as payments processing, inventory and supply chain management, logistics, and many other front- and back-office operations. A study by International Data Corporation, or IDC, suggests that by 2022 spending on digital transformation technology globally will reach $1.97 trillion, representing a compound annual growth rate of 16.7% over a five-year period. Digital transformation requires significant modernization of legacy environments, shifting from high cost, labor intensive, and inflexible technology systems to a modern cloud-native architecture. Maintaining visibility across a broad multi-cloud environment represents a significant challenge, which we believe is a primary reason why digital transformations are slow, often disrupted by performance issues, and can fail to achieve intended objectives. Enterprises now focus more of their budget on software innovation and less on operating and maintaining systems in order to remain competitive. As a result, enterprises are investing in new platforms that are built to automate the development, deployment, and operation of modern software applications and accelerate the transition to the enterprise cloud. Changing Customer Expectations are Requiring Enterprises to Prioritize the User Experience Enterprises are increasingly seeking to differentiate their products and services based on user experiences, with digital interaction becoming the primary channel of communication between enterprises and their customers, partners, and employees. According to a Forrester report, customers who have a better experience are more likely to stay with a brand, buy additional products and services from the brand, and recommend it to friends. The result is more retained revenue from reduced customer churn, more revenue per customer, and more new customers. Conversely, according to a study by NewVoiceMedia, U.S. companies lose $75 billion per year due to poor customer experiences, a $13 billion

95 Table of Contents

increase from 2016. Faced with poor customer service, 39% of respondents indicated that they would never use the offending company again. User experience is closely tied to the performance of software applications. As a result, optimal application performance and exceptional user experiences are important to the entire enterprise, not just to the IT staff that maintain these applications. We believe that the need for an exceptional user experience to engage and retain customers will continue to drive demand for instrumentation that helps enterprises to provide high quality, user-focused outcomes. Benefits of the Enterprise Cloud Make it Essential for Digital Transformation Enterprises are increasingly adopting cloud technologies to increase agility and accelerate innovation. According to IDC, 'by 2020, over 90% of enterprises will use multiple cloud services and platforms-a transition supported by investments to manage resources across platforms'. According to 451 Research, the share of enterprises deploying the majority of their workloads in cloud infrastructure environments will increase from 54% in 2018 to 79% by 2020. The key advantages of an enterprise cloud include: • Ability to build better applications at a faster rate. Cloud-based application development technologies such as container and microservices architectures, enable enterprises to focus developer resources more on creating and improving value-add application features and less on managing underlying operating systems and infrastructure. Gartner estimates that by 2022, more than 75% of global organizations will be running containerized applications in production, which is a significant increase from fewer than 30% today. In addition to new cloud-based development technologies, enterprises are adopting new processes such as DevOps and Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations, or AIOps, that help accelerate the software delivery cycle. • Operational efficiency. Enterprises are moving to the cloud to be more agile and to reduce spending on expensive and static systems, as well as the IT staff needed to maintain them. Furthermore, cloud services can be purchased dynamically as demand ebbs and flows over time, affording greater flexibility, financial efficiencies, and scale than traditional systems. Shift to Enterprise Cloud Introduces Fundamentally New Software Delivery Challenges While the cloud offers enterprises some clear advantages over traditional systems, moving to the cloud also creates fundamental new challenges, such as: • Greater complexity. Multi-cloud strategies require that IT teams manage applications and ensure interoperability of operations between private and multiple public clouds, such as AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, or SAP. In addition, these applications are containerized and increasingly fragmented into microservices that are hosted across multiple cloud platforms, creating interdependencies across heterogeneous environments that increase the risk of incompatibility issues and the number of potential failure points if the applications are not deployed and maintained correctly. • Highly dynamic environments. Cloud infrastructure and applications are built to scale up or down in real-time depending upon usage and traffic. The automation required to monitor these highly dynamic environments is beyond what is required for monolithic, on-premise applications. • Massive scale. As software becomes more critical to business success, the number and size of applications will continue to grow and encompass more features and greater functionality. At the same time, web-scale architectures are enabling enterprises to build applications that are deployed across thousands of hosts and serve millions of users

96 Table of Contents

simultaneously. The breadth of functionality and scale of deployments of enterprise cloud applications regularly exceed even the largest applications built in the pre-cloud era. • More frequent changes to software. The adoption of DevOps practices and cloud architectures have increased the speed at which software updates can be developed and deployed. With the application development lifecycle accelerating, enterprises must adapt their software operations environment and culture to ensure that performance and business outcomes are not adversely affected by frequent changes. Traditional Monitoring Approaches Were Not Built for the Modern Enterprise Cloud Traditional application monitoring approaches were built before the enterprise cloud was the driving force in digital transformation, and suffer from significant shortcomings when applied in cloud-based environments. Challenges of traditional monitoring solutions for the enterprise cloud include: • Manual configuration processes that do not scale. Traditional monitoring tools require unique agents for each component of an application and rely on IT personnel to manually pre-configure each agent. The complexity and dynamic nature of enterprise cloud applications, which can include thousands of containers and microservices, makes this multi-agent approach costly, slow, and impractical to install and maintain, especially as these applications are rapidly modified and updated. • Not designed to capture data across the full application stack. Traditional APM solutions were created to view a limited portion of the full software stack and provide visibility only into individual applications, without providing visibility into how the applications are interconnected. In order to get a complete view of all applications, from the underlying infrastructure to the user experience, IT personnel are required to manually implement and manage many disparate tools. We believe this approach has resulted in enterprises overinvesting in operations and underinvesting in development, which slows innovation. • Only able to provide data, not answers. Traditional monitoring tools provide data only about narrow components of the technology stack. As a result, IT teams must manually integrate and correlate the data from disparate systems and apply their own assumptions to identify the underlying cause of performance issues. This process is slow, prone to errors, and is made especially challenging by the complexity of enterprise cloud applications. • Collect limited snapshots of data that do not provide real-time visibility. Traditional APM tools were not designed for the far larger and more complex data sets produced by enterprise cloud applications and can only capture snapshots of application performance or user data. This approach requires these tools to rely on partial data sets, reducing their effectiveness in performing precise root-cause determination, adding risk, and delaying innovation. In addition, traditional monitoring tools do not provide visibility into containers and microservices, which leads to blind spots in software performance monitoring when used in closed-based environments. • Lack of flexible deployment options. Traditional monitoring solutions are either deployed as SaaS-only or on-premise-only. SaaS-only solutions often fail to meet the strict governance, security, and scale requirements of large enterprises, and were not built to monitor on-premise applications, making them incompatible with the needs of customers who manage hybrid-hosted applications. Conversely, traditional on-premise solutions were not built to manage cloud applications and are typically upgraded less frequently and thus innovate more slowly than cloud-based applications.

97 Table of Contents

Our Solution We offer the market-leading software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. We built our Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform from the ground up to meet the challenges of running an enterprise cloud. Our AI-powered, full-stack, and completely automated platform provides deep insight into dynamic, web-scale, multi-cloud ecosystems. Dynatrace® is able to provide real-time actionable insights about the performance of our customers' entire software ecosystem by integrating high fidelity, web-scale data mapping its dependencies in real-time, and analyzing them with an open, explainable AI engine. Dynatrace® is brought to market through our global direct sales force and a network of partners. The combination of our market-leading platform and go-to-market strategy has allowed us to achieve the scale, growth, and margins that we believe will provide us the capital to continue investing in driving further product differentiation. Our platform provides the following key benefits: • Single agent, fully automated configuration. Dynatrace® is installed as a single agent, which we refer to as OneAgent®, that automatically configures itself, discovering all components of the full-stack to enable high fidelity and web-scale data capture. OneAgent® dynamically profiles the performance of all components of the full-stack with code-level precision, even as applications and environments change. • Full-stack, all-in-one approach with deep cloud integrations. Dynatrace® combines APM with Infrastructure Monitoring, AIOps, Digital Experience Management, or DEM, and Digital Business Analytics in a single full-stack approach. We believe that this all-in-one approach reduces the need for a variety of disparate tools and enables our customers to improve productivity and decision making while reducing operating costs. Dynatrace® provides out-of-the-box configuration for the leading cloud platforms, such as AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Red Hat OpenShift, Pivotal Cloud Foundry, and SAP Cloud Platform, as well as coverage for traditional on-premise mainframe and monolithic applications in a single, easy-to-use, intelligent platform. • AI-powered, answer-centric insights. Davis™, our explainable AI engine, dynamically baselines the performance of all components in the full-stack, continually learning normal performance thresholds in order to provide precise answers when performance deviates from expected or desired conditions. Unlike correlation engines that overwhelm IT professionals with dozens of alerts from many different tools, Dynatrace® provides a single problem resolution and precise root cause determination. We believe that the accuracy and precision of the answers delivered by our AI engine enable our customers to program automated remediation actions, taking a significant step towards our vision of autonomous cloud operations and accelerating the DevOps transformation. • Web-scale and enterprise grade. Dynatrace® utilizes big data architecture and enterprise-proven cloud technologies that are engineered for web-scale environments. With role-based access and advanced security functionality, Dynatrace® was purpose-built for enterprise wide adoption. • Flexible deployment options. We deploy our platform as a SaaS solution, with the option of retaining the data in the cloud, or at the edge in customer-provisioned infrastructure, which we refer to as Dynatrace® Managed. The Dynatrace® Managed offering allows customers to maintain control of the environment where their data resides, whether in the cloud or on-premise, combining the simplicity of SaaS with the ability to adhere to their own data security and sovereignty requirements. Our Mission Control center automatically upgrades all Dynatrace® instances and offers on-premise cluster customers auto-deployment options that suit their specific enterprise management processes.

98 Table of Contents

Our Opportunity We believe that our full-stack, all-in-one, software intelligence platform, Dynatrace®, has the ability to expand our potential market opportunity by allowing us to offer our solutions into adjacent markets beyond APM, replacing traditional monitoring tools, and potentially disrupting various well-established IT spending categories, such as infrastructure monitoring, alert and incident management, and network monitoring, as enterprise cloud computing replaces traditional data centers. According to Gartner, the global IT operations software market was estimated to be $29 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.7% to $37.5 billion in 2023. We believe a significant portion of our market opportunity remains unpenetrated today. Gartner estimates that enterprises will quadruple their APM use due to increasingly digitized business processes from 2018 through 2021, to reach 20% of all business applications. As this trend continues, we believe there is an opportunity to increase our annual recurring revenue as enterprise customers expand the number of applications instrumented. We estimate that the annual potential market opportunity for our Dynatrace® solution is currently approximately $20 billion. We calculated this figure using the largest 15,000 global enterprises with greater than $750 million in annual revenue, as identified by S&P Capital IQ in February 2019. We then banded these companies by revenue scale, and multiplied the total number of companies in each band by our calculated annualized booking per customer for companies in each respective band. The calculated annualized bookings per customer applied for each band is calculated using internal company data of actual customer spend. For each respective band, we calculate the average annualized bookings per customer of the top 10% of customers in the band, which we believe to be representative of having achieved broader implementation of our solutions within their enterprises. We believe our potential market opportunity could expand further as enterprises increasingly instrument, monitor, and optimize more of their applications and underlying infrastructure. Our Growth Strategy • Extend our technology and market leadership position. We intend to maintain our position as the market-leading software intelligence platform through increased investment in research and development and continued innovation. We expect to focus on expanding the functionality of Dynatrace® and investing in capabilities that address new market opportunities. We believe this strategy will enable new growth opportunities and allow us to continue to deliver differentiated high-value outcomes to our customers. • Grow our customer base. We intend to drive new customer growth by expanding our direct sales force focused on the largest 15,000 global enterprise accounts, which generally have annual revenues in excess of $750 million. Approximately 54% of our Dynatrace® customers as of December 31, 2019 are new customers added since December 31, 2018and the initial average Dynatrace® ARR for these new customers was approximately $91,000. In addition, we expect to leverage our global partner ecosystem to add new customers in geographies where we have direct coverage and work jointly with our partners. In other geographies, we utilize a multi-tier 'master reseller' model, such as in Africa, Japan, the Middle East, Russia, and South Korea. • Increase penetration within existing customers. We plan to continue to increase the penetration within our existing customers by expanding the breadth of our platform capabilities to provide for continued cross-selling opportunities. In addition, we believe the ease of implementation for Dynatrace® provides us the opportunity to expand adoption within our existing enterprise customers, across new customer applications, and into additional business units or divisions. Once customers are on the Dynatrace® platform, we have seen significant dollar-based net expansion due to the ease of use and power of our new platform.

99 Table of Contents

• Enhance our strategic partner ecosystem. Our strategic partners include industry-leading system integrators, software vendors, and cloud and technology providers. We intend to continue to invest in our partner ecosystem, with a particular emphasis on expanding our strategic alliances and cloud-focused partnerships, such as AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Red Hat OpenShift, and Pivotal Cloud Foundry. The Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform Dynatrace® is a software intelligence platform purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. Dynatrace® provides APM, infrastructure monitoring, AIOps, DEM and Digital Business Analytics, in an easy-to-use, highly automated all-in-one solution. We engineered Dynatrace® to simplify the operation of complex multi-cloud environments and capture a wide variety of high-fidelity application and telemetry data at scale, then dynamically map all components and their dependencies for real-time, continuous context to provide answers to issues, bottlenecks, degradations and more using our proprietary AI engine. We believe this enhanced visibility and automation across the full enterprise cloud ecosystem enables our customers to modernize and automate IT operations more easily, develop and release higher quality software faster, and deliver superior user experiences consistently. Our proprietary, single-agent technology, OneAgent® simplifies getting started with Dynatrace®. Upon installation, OneAgent® autonomously and instantly discovers all of the components and dependencies running on and across hosts in the enterprise cloud environment. We believe that OneAgent® offers significant time savings to our customers by providing them with the ability to automate deployment, configuration, and upgrades, which allows customers to quickly and efficiently monitor more applications. Our SmartScape® technology dynamically maps a complete topology of the full-stack of modern software components and continuously updates in real-time to provide a comprehensive view of what applications are running, where they are running, how they are connected, and how they are performing. With automatic baselining, our Davis™ AI continually learns what normal performance is, processing billions of dependencies in milliseconds, to serve up answers that are beyond human capabilities. This allows our proprietary, explainable Davis™ AI engine to provide precise root cause problem identification, enabling faster decision making, greater optimization of IT resources, and better business outcomes. We engineered Dynatrace® for web-scale, multi-cloud environments with enterprise-grade governance and security and the ability to provide custom and secure role-based application and topology viewing access. We designed Dynatrace® to be highly scalable in order to capture and analyze big data sets produced by enterprise cloud environments in real-time. We believe that collecting high-fidelity data in one common architecture improves the intelligence of our AI engine and provides more precise answers about software performance and user activity across the full-stack. Using an application program interface, or API, we can extend Dynatrace® into common IT operations toolsets like ServiceNow and Atlassian's software portfolio, enriching information users receive, increasing automation of business processes, and providing incremental context to improve decision making.

100 Table of Contents

Dynatrace Explainable AI Delivers Answers, Not Just Data Dynatrace® is a full-stack, all-in-one platform, which includes APM, DEM, AIOps, Digital Business Analytics and Infrastructure Monitoring. Customers typically start with APM and expand to include DEM for experience management and Infrastructure Monitoring when full APM is not required. Davis™, our AI engine, is part of every Dynatrace® license since it is a core component of our software intelligence approach. We deploy our platform as a SaaS solution, with data hosted in the cloud or at the edge on customer-provisioned infrastructure. This latter option we refer to as 'managed,' as we provide updates and enhancements automatically on a monthly basis while allowing customers the flexibility and control to adhere to their own data security and sovereignty requirements.

101 Table of Contents

Dynatrace Software Intelligence for The Enterprise Cloud Application Performance Monitoring Our approach to APM changes the way in which our customers monitor applications and manage transactions across highly complex enterprise cloud environments. Because cloud applications are dynamic, we engineered our instrumentation to be automatic. Because cloud applications run on shared infrastructure, leveraging shared services, we monitor the full-stack to provide visibility into both transactions (via PurePath®) and dependencies (via SmartScape®). Because the enterprise cloud is often hybrid, we gather metrics and telemetry beyond transaction data, including log and event data. And because the enterprise cloud is highly complex, we analyze all data and dependency context via our AI engine. This combination of capabilities allows our customers to manage web-scale cloud environments easily, with continuous visibility and insights into cloud operations, DevOps continuous integration and delivery pipelines, and business outcomes. Application coverage includes, though not limited to, traditional

102 Table of Contents

web and mobile environments such as Java, .NET, and PHP, modern environments such as Node.js and GoLang, database environments both SQL and NoSQL and mainframe environments such as Customer Information Control System and Information Management System. Infrastructure Monitoring Dynatrace® includes Infrastructure Monitoring to provide full visibility into the infrastructure layer across public, private, and multi-cloud environments. We offer extensive coverage, including integrations with cloud platforms, such as AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Pivotal, Red Hat OpenShift and Kubernetes, by utilizing our OneAgent instrumentation and powerful API ingestion capabilities to provide a single source of analysis across environments. We natively and automatically monitor containers and the microservices running inside of them, without the need to manually instrument each container. Our analysis includes full visibility into server metrics, including CPU, memory, network performance, and processes running on these hosts, including virtualized components. We also capture all relevant log files and put them in context of a transaction or a problem analysis to allow for richer detail and faster decision making. Infrastructure Monitoring from Dynatrace® is part of our full-stack agent deployment or can be licensed in an infrastructure-only mode for host environments that do not require application analysis. AIOps Dynatrace® uses explainable AI and full-stack intelligence to simplify IT operations, accelerate DevOps success, and improve business outcomes. Dynatrace® AI reduces the alert noise that is often associated with correlation engines used in enterprise environments by providing precise root-cause analysis to enable proactive troubleshooting and rapid remediation. Dynatrace® continuously auto-detects the entire technology stack as well as third-party APIs to create a visual map of all elements of the environment and their dependencies, including applications, services, processes, hosts, networks, and infrastructure. This allows the platform to learn a baseline of normal performance and interdependencies. When anomalies are automatically detected, the AI engine determines the precise root cause of the anomaly and prioritizes its importance based on user and service impact. By using an open API, the Dynatrace® AI engine can ingest and analyze third party data, such as firewall, load balancer, certificate server and more, to extend coverage and tailor to the specific environments of each customer. We integrate our software intelligence with service management platforms to provide enriched data and improved workflows. This includes integrations with third parties such as ServiceNow and Atl