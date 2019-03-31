Dyndrite launches Developer Program; Establishes Inaugural Developer Council to Steer Future Development

CHICAGO, March 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at AMUG 2019, Dyndrite Corporation announced the launch of its Developer Program and inaugural members of its Developer Council - a select group of industry leaders committed to advancing the accessibility of the additive manufacturing industry. The Dyndrite Developer program officially opens in the fall of 2019.

The Dyndrite Developer Program provides the tools, resources, and community application solution providers and OEMS need to creatively leverage the Dyndrite Geometry Kernel and Additive Toolkit, and Python API to create and exchange new additive applications, workflows, and best practices. Visit dyndrite.com/developer to participate or get more information about the Dyndrite Developer Program.

Dyndrite also announced the creation and inaugural members of the Dyndrite Developer Council — a member-based group of industry leaders that help steer the future development of the Dyndrite platform. Inaugural members include Aconity3D, EOS, Plural, and Renishaw. Developers or OEMs interested in applying for inclusion on the Dyndrite Developer Council can do so at dyndrite.com/developer.

"The accessibility of the Dyndrite platform opens the door to a wide variety of users and use cases," said Shawn Hopwood, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Developer Relations at Dyndrite. "Our goal is to provide an infrastructure that fosters innovation and information exchange and that helps pioneers bring new solutions, we could never imagine, to market."

Inaugural Developer Council Members:



Aconity3D

"We're excited to work with the new Dyndrite Platform," said Yves-Christian Hagedorn, Managing Director for Aconity3D, "We share many of Dyndrite's technology direction, including embracing higher order geometries, the GPU, and especially Python - a language we've adopted as a customer interface to our product line. We look forward to exploring how our two products combine to create a powerful customer solution."



EOS

"As EOS continues to break boundaries and push the frontier of additive manufacturing, we pride ourselves in forming collaborative relationships to be able to offer our customers the best and state-of-the-art technology," said Dr. Gregory Hayes, Director of Applications and Consulting at EOS. "EOS is excited to be working with Dyndrite, and looking forward to how their software can streamline and improve the design to part workflow."



HP

"The shift to additive manufacturing at scale will require continuous innovation in the ways a digital intent becomes a physical part," said Ryan Palmer, Head of Software and Data, 3D Printing at HP. "Dyndrite is pushing boundaries in areas that can expand the possibilities of additive manufacturing. HP is pleased to announce its involvement on the Dyndrite Developer Council and we look forward to working with other members in exploring new applications for this technology."



NVIDIA

"For 30 years, CAD/CAM developers have relied on outdated and slow-performing CPU-based geometry kernels," said Brian Harrison, Director, Advanced Products, NVIDIA. "We've worked with Dyndrite to optimize their native GPU-based geometry kernel so customers can have a modern, GPU-based platform that advances design and manufacturing production for today's complex use cases."



Plural Additive Manufacturing

"Dyndrite has been an excellent, early development partner," said Doug Dingus, Director of Product and Technology, Plural AM. "We worked together on basic technology understanding, potential use cases, and opportunities for mutual development. This process has been lean and high value. We look forward to this next year developing additive solutions in tandem with Dyndrite."



Renishaw

"We have been really impressed by Dyndrite in their efforts to develop a ground-breaking, GPU based geometry kernel," said Stephen Anderson, Additive Manufacturing Business Development Manager at Renishaw, Inc. "We are keen to see such technologies introduced into additive manufacturing to further empower users in novel design, where greater power is required to handle complexity effectively. As a leading manufacturer of 3D Powder Bed Fusion Metal printers and QuantAM build preparation software, we look forward to now partnering with Dyndrite and our customers to make game-changing parts."



About:

Dyndrite Corporation (Pronounced "Den-drite"), provides the first of its kind "Computational Geometry Engine" and Additive Toolkit (AT) which combine to bring modern performance, capabilities, and productivity to the design, engineering, and manufacturing marketplaces. The full power of Dyndrite is accessible via an integrated Python Application Programming Interface (API) providing unprecedented control and customization to developers, engineers, technicians, and device OEMs.

