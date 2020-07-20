Dyne Therapeutics : Announces Appointment of Leading DMD Expert Francesco Muntoni to Scientific Advisory Board

Dyne Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering targeted therapies for patients with serious muscle diseases, today announced the appointment of pediatric neurologist Francesco Muntoni, FRCPCH, FMedSci, to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Muntoni is a global leader in clinical research into neuromuscular disease, with particular expertise in clinical care, clinical trial design and drug development for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

“Francesco is an accomplished leader in DMD research and drug development. His deep insights into both the pathogenesis of neuromuscular disorders and the execution of successful clinical trials will be highly valuable to Dyne as we advance our programs toward the clinic,” said Joshua Brumm, president and chief executive officer of Dyne. “We are thrilled to welcome him to our advisory board and look forward to working together to advance novel treatment options for DMD and other serious muscle diseases.”

Dr. Muntoni chairs the pediatric neurology department at University College London (UCL) and directs the Dubowitz Neuromuscular Centre, a leading research and clinical trial site for children affected by neuromuscular disorders. At Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children in London, Dr. Muntoni serves as the theme lead for novel therapies at the Biomedical Research Centre and was head of the Developmental Neuroscience Programme until 2019. He is the clinical and research director of the Hammersmith Hospital Neuromuscular Centre.

Dr. Muntoni’s research group led the development of the first genetic therapies in DMD and continues to drive cutting-edge exploration of the genetic roots of and investigational therapies for DMD and spinal muscular atrophy. Throughout his career, Dr. Muntoni has identified more than 30 neuromuscular disease genes and supported more than 30 clinical trials and natural history studies in pediatric neuromuscular diseases. He also co-created the North Star Ambulatory Assessment, a gold-standard assessment for use in DMD clinical trials, and has authored more than 400 peer-reviewed manuscripts.

Dr. Muntoni earned his M.D. from the Cagliari University Medical School in Italy. He completed a specialization in pediatric neurology and psychiatry at Sassari University Medical School in 1989. He moved to the UK in 1993, beginning his career at Imperial College London, and has been at UCL since 2007. In addition to his role on Dyne’s Scientific Advisory Board, Dr. Muntoni serves as an advisor to Capricor Therapeutics, Sarepta Therapeutics and Pfizer.

“With their pioneering FORCETM platform, the team at Dyne has developed a novel and promising approach to treating serious neuromuscular diseases like DMD,” said Dr. Muntoni. “These progressive diseases are devastating to patients and to families, and there is a huge unmet need for treatments that can precisely target muscle tissue and restore function. I am honored to join the Dyne advisory board and look forward to working alongside a team that’s truly committed to delivering transformational therapies for muscle disorders.”

