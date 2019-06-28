Log in
News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Dyne Therapeutics : Appoints Catherine Stehman-Breen to its Board of Directors

06/28/2019 | 08:31am EDT

Dyne Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering targeted therapies for patients with serious muscle diseases, today announced the appointment of Catherine Stehman-Breen, M.D., to its Board of Directors.

“This is an exciting time at Dyne as we advance our platform of targeted therapies for patients with serious muscle diseases, including DM1 and DMD,” said Stehman-Breen. “I look forward to working closely with the Board and leadership team as we build on the company’s progress to date including Dyne's support of END-DM1, a natural history study to advance the understanding of DM1 disease progression."

“Catherine has played an instrumental role in Dyne’s launch and product strategy and in establishing relationships with the patient communities that we strive to serve,” said Jason P. Rhodes, Dyne executive chairman and partner at Atlas Venture. “We are fortunate to have her joining the Board as we pursue our mission of developing life-transforming therapies.”

Dr. Stehman-Breen is currently an independent board member at Generation Bio and is an entrepreneur-in-residence with Atlas Venture. She previously served as chief medical officer of Sarepta Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company focused on RNA-targeted therapeutics, as vice president, clinical development at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and held senior leadership positions at Amgen, including as vice president, global development, where she led several therapeutic areas.

About Dyne Therapeutics
Dyne Therapeutics is pioneering therapies that target muscle tissue with unprecedented precision to restore muscle health. The company’s FORCE™ platform delivers oligonucleotides and other molecules to skeletal, cardiac and smooth muscle to treat a range of serious muscle diseases. Dyne is advancing a treatment for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) in addition to programs for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). Dyne launched in 2019 and is based in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, please visit www.dyne-tx.com.


© Business Wire 2019
