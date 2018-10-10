Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dyson targets hair beauty market with $500 styling tool

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 01:09am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth presents James Dyson with the insignia of members of the Order of Merit, during a private audience at Buckingham Palace, London

LONDON (Reuters) - British vacuum-cleaner maker Dyson is making a second push into the high-end beauty market with a $500 hair styling tool that it has engineered to create curls, waves and smooth blow dries without extreme heat.

The Dyson Airwrap Styler harnesses a phenomenon known as the Coanda effect, whereby a high-speed jet of air attaches itself to a surface, to curl, wave or smooth hair, Dyson said.

The company, which was founded by entrepreneur James Dyson in the 1990s to make his revolutionary bagless dual-cyclone vacuum cleaners, is one of Britain's most successful manufacturing start-ups of the last three decades.

It reported an annual profit of more than 801 million pounds ($1.05 billion) last year on 3.5 billion pounds of sales of products like its air purifiers and its battery-powered cleaners.

Dyson entered the hair market two years ago with a dryer powered by one of its digital motors. The Supersonic dryer - which is priced at $399 - had been a "runaway success", it said.

"We have been obsessively manipulating airflow for more than 25 years," James Dyson said on Wednesday.

"Harnessing the power of Dyson's digital motor we have engineered a unique styling tool which prevents extreme heat damage when styling."

Dyson, which is working on its first electric vehicle, said it had taken six years and 24 million pounds ($31.4 million) to develop the Airwrap Styler.

The Airwrap will be available in two variations priced at 399.99 pounds in Britain and $499.99 in the United States, or in one package that includes all accessories for 449.99 pounds or $549.99.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:07aOil dips as IMF lowers global growth outlook; eyes on U.S. hurricane
RE
03:03aCHINA METALLURGICAL : Guo Wenqing Attends 2018 Summer 锚点Davos Forum and Inspects Tianjin Juilliard School Project on Behalf of MCC Group
PU
03:01aOil dips as IMF lowers global growth outlook; eyes on U.S. hurricane
RE
02:41aJapan August core machinery orders point to more capex gains
RE
02:15aIMF Warns of Possible Emerging-Markets Crisis
DJ
02:08aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, Angola agree to promote ties as presidents meet in Beijing
PU
02:06aGlobal financial stability risks rising with trade tensions, IMF says
RE
01:48aDEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE AUSTRALI : Strengthening community livelihoods in Timor-Leste
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil dips as IMF lowers global growth outlook; eyes on U.S. hurricane
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : EU nations agree to seek 35 percent CO2 cut on cars by 2030
3YUZHOU PROPERTIES COMPANY LTD : YUZHOU PROPERTIES : Sept sales up 198% to RMB6.56bn
4S&P 500 : Ackman's Pershing Square unveils $900 million stake in Starbucks
5COBALT 27 CAPITAL CORP : COBALT 27 CAPITAL : Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market in the U.S. under the Symb..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.