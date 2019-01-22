Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dyspatch Visual Editor Empowers Users to Create and Edit Transactional and Triggered Email Content without Touching Code

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 09:16am EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyspatch today launched their Visual Editor, empowering marketers, designers, and product managers to create and change transactional and triggered email content quickly and easily without editing or deploying code. The Visual Editor allows even non-technical users to create complex emails in minutes, and measure time to market in days.

Dyspatch Visual Editor
The Dyspatch Visual Editor allows users to create complex emails in minutes by assembling pre-coded content blocks


According to the recent Dyspatch report, Transactional Email: Capitalizing on Missed Opportunities, which featured a report from Forrester Research, transactional and triggered emails deliver open rates as much as 69 percent higher than regular marketing campaigns, and click-through rates as much as 165 percent higher, making them a cornerstone of the customer journey. But because transactional and triggered emails so frequently originate outside of marketing, marketers are often frustrated by the disconnect that happens regarding the need to provide relevant, timely email content. Combined with the excessive difficulty involved in creating and changing these emails, this disconnect results in brand inconsistencies, dissatisfied customers, and lost revenue, making every transactional email a missed opportunity.

“The Dyspatch Visual Editor enables users of all technical skill levels, and across the entire organization, to maintain ownership of the content blocks that power their campaigns, providing the ability to create and change email content in real-time,” said Matt Harris, co-founder and CEO, Dyspatch. “With the Dyspatch Visual Editor, we are significantly reducing both production time and cross-functional dependency for transactional emails. These are emails that continue to generate significant customer engagement rates, making them prime opportunities for encouraging repeat business, inspiring loyalty, and driving revenue. But those opportunities are too often lost due to the challenges organizations face in creating and updating these emails.”

The Dyspatch Visual Editor is a complementary offering to Dyspatch’s powerful code editors, where users who can and want to write code can create both blocks and templates that include complex, dynamic content. The Dyspatch Visual Editor allows those content blocks to then be used by multiple teams, departments, and business units to create and update impactful emails in minutes, accelerating time-to-market while allowing for greater relevance for both B2B and B2C audiences. These reusable content blocks also help ensure organization-wide consistency in branding and legal compliance.

Each team member with a stake in transactional and triggered email maintains ownership of the content blocks that power their campaigns, and for which they are accountable. The Dyspatch Visual Editor allows:

  • Marketing teams to control brand elements including logos, headers, copy, and color palettes, in addition to revenue-generating content, such as cross-sell and upsell offers.
  • Product teams to own CTAs, product information, and data elements, ensuring exceptional customer experiences.
  • Legal teams to own legal content, such as unsubscribe footers, to maintain compliance across the organization.
  • Engineering to own the code that powers it all, secure in the knowledge that only users with the right permissions have access to write or edit code.

Learn more or request a demo of the Dyspatch Visual Editor here.

About Dyspatch
Dyspatch is an email production platform that helps Enterprise organizations create and change transactional and triggered emails faster, by centralizing template creation, approval, and publishing processes. The powerful API, visual editor, and built-in device testing allow for cutting-edge email strategy and execution while helping establish consistency in both branding and legal compliance across multiple teams. Sendwithus has been helping leading brands, including Microsoft, Autodesk, and Zillow craft exceptional communications experiences since 2013. To learn more about Dyspatch by Sendwithus, visit www.dyspatch.io. To join the Dyspatch team, visit https://www.dyspatch.io/about/careers/

Media Contact
Megan Tobin
Vice President of Marketing
megan@dyspatch.io

Ilona Mohacsi
Senior Vice President, Public Relations
PenVine for Dyspatch
(631) 764-3729
ilonam@penvine.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9fefefd9-0c23-41fe-80f3-394c61ddd8d9

Dyspatch-Logo-Dark-1800.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:41aM Line Holdings, Inc. Signs a Deal with Reality Star Larry Caputo from TLC's Hit Show, "Long Island Medium," to Develop a New Line of Imported Wine Brands
GL
09:41aMEDIQUANT : 's Success and Growth Strategy in Enterprise Active Archiving Earns the Market Leader a 2019 Northeast Ohio Leading Deal Maker Award
BU
09:39aKEPPEL : Unaudited Results of Keppel DC REIT for Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2018
PU
09:39aDSM AND PROMED PHARMA ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP : A match made in drugs and polymers
PU
09:39aAUTOMATED : Positive Profit Alert
PU
09:39aFOURLIS : Document providing Information under L.3401/2005 (article 4 par. 2.f)
PU
09:39aANEKA TAMBANG TBK PT : ANTAM Remain Reached All time High of Ferronickel Production & Sales and Gold Sales
PU
09:39aGESCO AG : Correction of a release from 21/12/2018 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PU
09:39aGESCO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PU
09:39aDEUTSCHE BOERSE : PGGM is the first pension fund manager to centrally clear repos at Eurex
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : UBS sets gloomy tone for Europe's banks
2RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : shares fall on concerns over Chinese growth
3HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Foxconn says trying to hire 50,000 people in first quarter after job cu..
4LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : raises full-year outlook after gaming-powered third quarter
5INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA PLC : INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA : Loan Extensions and Bridging Loan Increase

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.