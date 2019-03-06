E&B Natural Resources Management : Cal/OSHA Honors E&B Natural Resources for excellent Safety & Health record in the workplace

Dear Mr. Cartwright:

Congratulations, your company has been recognized by the Cal/ OSHA Consultation Service for its effort in implementing and maintaining an effective Injury and Illness Prevention Program (IIPP) during the Cal/ OSHA Consultation Service visit on January 30, 2019. Golden Gate recognition was developed to provide motivation and support to employers who proactively work with their employees and the Cal/OSHA Consultation Service. During our consultative visit to your company, your managers and employees demonstrated a commitment to continuously improve the effectiveness of its workplace safety and health management system. This commitment to workplace safety and health is being commended by the Cal/ OSHA Consultation Service. Thank you for taking an active participation in occupational safety and health in your workplace.

Sincerely,

Eugene Glendenning

Area Manager

Craig Fowler

Associate Safety Engineer