E-Cigarette Maker Juul Is Leaving San Francisco for Washington, D.C.

Juul Labs Inc. is moving its headquarters from San Francisco to Washington, D.C., as the e-cigarette maker seeks to repair its relationship with regulators and distance itself from Silicon Valley's growth-at-all-costs culture, according to people familiar with the matter.

The move is part of a broader restructuring plan that includes a reduction in the company's workforce by roughly a third, the closure of some U.S. offices and a scaling back of its footprint in Europe and Asia, the people said.

Blamed for a surge in underage vaping, Juul has been cited as an example of the Silicon Valley ethos gone awry. The startup raised billions of dollars from investors, promising an alternative to cigarette smoking, but ended up beset by regulatory crackdowns, lawsuits and federal investigations into its marketing practices. Juul has said that it didn't market to teens and that it is working to regain the public's trust. Its U.S. retail-store sales have fallen 38% since July, according to Cowen analyst Vivien Azer.

Juul plans to exit from the South Korean market and to scale back its operations in France, where it is thinking about moving to online-only sales, one of the people familiar with the matter said. The company is also exploring pulling out of Austria, Belgium, Portugal and Spain, this person said.

The move of Juul's corporate functions to Washington will put the e-cigarette market leader closer to lawmakers, public-health officials and federal regulators at the Food and Drug Administration who will soon be deciding whether Juul's products -- and the products of its competitors -- can remain in the U.S. market.

Juul is moving for that practical reason and for the symbolic value of a shift from Silicon Valley to Washington, people familiar with the matter said.

The company will maintain a large presence in San Francisco, which will remain an important hub for the company's product and software development, the people familiar with the matter said. The company currently has more than a dozen separate office spaces there, some of which will be closed. One of the reasons for the move is that San Francisco has proved an inhospitable home base, one of the people said. This year the city enacted a ban on the sale of e-cigarettes.

Juul currently has about 3,000 employees and plans to cut roughly 900 jobs through a combination of buyouts and layoffs, the people said. The company's U.S. staff of 1,800 will be reduced by about a quarter and its international staff by about half, one of the people said.

Sales of Juul's sleek, flash-drive-shaped vaporizer surged in 2017, ushering in a new way to consume nicotine. Tobacco giant Altria Group Inc., worried about declines in its core cigarette business, paid $12.8 billion for a 35% stake in 2018. The price valued Juul at $38 billion, making it one of the country's most valuable startups. Juul kept only about $200 million of that cash, distributing the rest to its investors and employees, according to a person familiar with the matter and a financial disclosure the company made to employees.

Juul Chief Executive K.C. Crosthwaite, a former Altria executive, put the brakes on Juul's rapid expansion when he took the reins of the startup in September. He laid off 650 staff, cut about $1 billion in spending, began scaling back the international rollout and halted U.S. sales of the company's sweet and fruity flavors in anticipation of a federal ban on most flavored e-cigarette cartridges. Early this year Juul raised more than $700 million in convertible debt to fund its operations.

Juul recorded $2 billion in sales and a loss of $1 billion last year, according to the disclosure to employees.

Mr. Crosthwaite has said he wants to take a more methodical approach and reset the company. Moving forward, Juul will look for overseas markets where it believes it can make a strong argument for regulatory approval by presenting its scientific research and where it would also have a sustainable business model, people familiar with the matter said. Juul decided to pull out of South Korea, where it had opened a stand-alone bricks-and-mortar store, because the government has advised people not to use e-cigarettes, and because the country restricts nicotine concentration in e-cigarettes to an unusually low level, which resulted in poor sales of Juul's products, one of the people said.

Altria as of March held Juul at a valuation of $12 billion.

Speaking last week on a conference call with analysts and reporters about Juul's planned staff cuts, Altria Chief Executive Billy Gifford said: "We feel like the overhead got a bit ahead of itself. We certainly believe the reduction in overhead and that kind of spending is a smart move to make."

