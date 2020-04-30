Log in
E-Cigarette Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Availability of E-Cigarette to Boost Growth | Technavio

04/30/2020 | 11:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the e-cigarette market and it is poised to grow by USD 29.53 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 17% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200430005747/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-cigarette Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., JUUL Labs Inc., Nicopure Labs LLC, NJOY LLC, Philip Morris International Inc., Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd., and Turning Point Brands Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing availability of e-cigarette will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing availability of e-cigarette has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

E-cigarette Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

E-cigarette Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Modular E-cigarette
    • Next-generation Products
    • Rechargeable E-cigarette
    • Disposable E-cigarette
  • Geographic Landscape
    • North America
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40561

E-cigarette Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our e-cigarette market report covers the following areas:

  • E-cigarette Market Size
  • E-cigarette Market Trends
  • E-cigarette Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing application of e-cigarette as a smoking cessation tool as one of the prime reasons driving the e-cigarette market growth during the next few years.

E-cigarette Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the E-cigarette market, including some of the vendors such as Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., JUUL Labs Inc., Nicopure Labs LLC, NJOY LLC, Philip Morris International Inc., Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd., and Turning Point Brands Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the E-cigarette market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

E-cigarette Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist e-cigarette market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the e-cigarette market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the e-cigarette market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-cigarette market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • Modular e-cigarette - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Next-generation products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Rechargeable e-cigarette - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Disposable e-cigarette - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Altria Group Inc.
  • British American Tobacco Plc
  • Imperial Brands Plc
  • Japan Tobacco Inc.
  • JUUL Labs, Inc.
  • Nicopure Labs LLC
  • NJOY LLC
  • Philip Morris International Inc.
  • Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Turning Point Brands Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
