E. Matthew "Whiz" Buckley Selected as 2019 Honorary Co-Chair for Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash Fort Lauderdale 5K

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) has chosen retired Navy fighter pilot and Top Gun Options CEO E. Matthew "Whiz" Buckley as an honorary co-chair for their ninth annual Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash Fort Lauderdale 5K being held on April 28, 2019 at Huizenga Plaza.

Since 2011, this event has raised over $1.75 million to increase awareness, save lives and provide support for victims of drunk driving. All event proceeds benefit MADD Broward & Palm Beach's community education, victim support services, and lifesaving prevention programs.

Whiz lost his sister to a drunk driver in 1982 while she was a freshman in college and was drawn to MADD's mission to honor her memory.

"At just 19 years old, my sister Monica was robbed of her life because a man decided to drive drunk. Monica never got the opportunity to live the beautiful, full life she deserved," said Whiz. "Losing Monica was a devastating. I am honored and humbled to support MADD, whose tireless efforts protect families from drunk driving and support victims and their families in times of dire need--the pain of which I know all too well."

Buckley, last year's highest fundraiser, will serve as an honorary co-chair alongside Major Robert Chandler, Commander of Troop L, Florida Highway Patrol's Largest Troop. Troop L prides itself on "Courtesy, Service, and Protection," and Major Chandler upholds this mantra each day, protecting South Florida drivers from aggressive and impaired drivers.

Buckley and Major Chandler will join committee chairs Heather Geronemus and Rachel Perz in the fight against drunk driving as they walk and run to create a future of No More Victims® of drunk driving.

"We are thrilled to welcome E. Matthew 'Whiz' Buckley as our honorary co-chair for Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash Fort Lauderdale 5K," said Heather Geronemus, event founder and MADD National Board Vice Chair, "Whiz has not only made a tremendous impact on our local fundraising efforts, he has also inspired our national board and leadership teams around the country with his inspirational, motivational keynotes."

Join Buckley, Chandler, Geronemus, and other local dignitaries at the Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash Fort Lauderdale 5k VIP Kick Off Party on Wednesday, January 30 at ArtServe, for tickets and more information please visit: bit.ly/2019MADDVIPKICKOFF.

For registration and donation information for Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash Fort Lauderdale 5K, please visit http://www.walklikemadd.org/fortlauderdale.

