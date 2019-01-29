Log in
E-Myth Author Michael E. Gerber Added as Keynote to TOP 500 LIVE

01/29/2019 | 08:10am EST

TOP 500 LIVE, the home improvement industry’s leading conference for sales and lead-generation ideas, has added Michael E. Gerber as a keynote speaker. Gerber, an entrepreneurship guru and author of the top-selling E-Myth series of business books, will focus his talk on lead-generation strategies. The event will be held March 13-15, 2019 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Mr. Gerber will headline Day Two, March 15.

Now in its third year, TOP 500 LIVE is a must-attend event for home improvement and remodeling entrepreneurs seeking to drive profitable growth. In addition to Mr. Gerber, headliners for the event include Rodney Webb, Dave Yoho, and Scott Hess. Hess is an expert on selling to and hiring millennials whose speeches have generated over a million views on YouTube.

“Michael Gerber is the No. 1 authority on entrepreneurship,” says Patrick O’Toole, co-owner and publisher of Qualified Remodeler magazine, which produces TOP 500 LIVE. “His ideas perfectly complement the sales and lead-generation content offered by our other speakers. Our conference presents the industry’s best speakers and top minds in a fast-paced format—2019 will be no different.”

A new website, www.Top500Live.com, is accepting discounted, early-bird registrations through January 31. Home improvement professionals whose firms are listed on the annual QR Top 500 list will also receive limited-time, special rates to attend the conference. Since 1978, the QR Top 500 has been a benchmark of success in remodeling.

Founded in 1975, Qualified Remodeler offers best practices, new product information and design ideas for the professional remodeling community. To learn more about the magazine go to QualifiedRemodeler.com. QR is owned by SOLA Group Inc., a media company serving residential design and construction professionals. Other SOLA titles include Kitchen & Bath Design News and Residential Design.

To learn more about TOP 500 LIVE go to www.Top500Live.com or contact Patrick O’Toole at patrick@solabrands.com or (847) 440-3000 x103.


© Business Wire 2019
