E-News: Covid-19 Safe Operating Framework, Registration...

08/27/2020 | 02:57am EDT
E-News: Covid-19 Safe Operating Framework, Registrations Open: EEAA Industry Update Webinar Series, Business Events Australia Research and more …

By Exhibition & Event Association of Australasia, 27 August, 2020

IN THIS ISSUE:

Update from Claudia Sagripanti

Covid-19 Safe Operating Framework

Registrations Open: EEAA Industry Update Webinar Series

Business Events Australia Research

BECA Meets The Senate Select Committee

NSW Small Business Recovery Grant Extended

Member News

  • Grand Stand Events are #Expoready
  • Agility Fairs and Events Launch Ambassador Service

Events Uncovered Is Going Hybrid

Important Industry Survey

UFI 'Glocalised' Congress 2020

Member News

Taking Care Of Your Most Important Asset: Mental Health

Read E-News Here

Source: Exhibition & Event Association of Australasia

Disclaimer

EEAA - Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 06:56:01 UTC
