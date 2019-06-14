Log in
E&S Evans & Sutherland Computer : Starlight Productions brings E&S to the 46th Space Congress

06/14/2019 | 01:29pm EDT

June 14, 2019 - Salt Lake City, UT

Evans and Sutherland is pleased to announce that Starlight Productions, a Sponsor of the 46th Space Congress choose Digistar 6 to power their outreach program. Starlight is the only producer of immersive theater content to represent and exhibit planetarium programs at the NASA convention in Cocoa Beach Florida.

The Starlight Productions team is excited to use E&S's Digistar 6 system with GoDome's Eye-Dome at the convention. Digistar 6 has been instrumental in creating portable classrooms and helping Starlight with their mission to bring the planetarium experience to children everywhere. Starlight believes this will be the catalyst to open and excite young minds, in areas of space, science, math, art, and technology to build a vibrant future. Starlight's extensive library is currently running in planetariums across 23 countries.

About Evans & Sutherland

Evans & Sutherland (www.es.com) provides Digistar 6, the world's most advanced digital fulldome planetarium and digital dome cinema system, ideal for replacing 1570 film systems. Digistar 6 combines fulldome video playback in 2D and 3D with the most comprehensive real time 3D digital astronomy package ever assembled, all within a powerful easy-to-use graphical user interface that makes creating shows more intuitive than ever. The unique capabilities of the system, the Digistar Cloud Library (a resource for community content sharing), Domecasting (live broadcasting to planetariums), Show Builder (a powerful and intuitive way to build shows), the Digistar STEAM library (included content for science, technology, engineering, art, and math), and Ease of Use, combine to provide unequalled capabilities for immersive dome experiences. Evans & Sutherland is also the world's leading producer and distributor of digital fulldome shows including show converted from giant screen film. As a full-service system provider, E&S also offers Spitz domes, SciDome, hybrid planetarium systems and a full range of theater systems. E&S markets include planetariums, science centers, themed attraction venues, and premium large-format theaters. E&S products have been installed in over 1,300 theaters worldwide. Visit the E&S website at www.es.com.

# # #

Contact:
Evans & Sutherland Digital Theater
+1-801-588-1000

Disclaimer

E&S - Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 17:28:06 UTC
