Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

E-bike Drive Unit Market 2019-2023 | Demand For Eco-friendly Transportation to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 05:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the e-bike drive unit market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.66 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200402005301/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-bike Drive Unit Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-bike Drive Unit Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please request latest free sample report on Covid-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bosch, Continental, Panasonic, SHIMANO, and Yamaha Motor are some of the major market participants. The demand for eco-friendly transportation will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Demand for eco-friendly transportation has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

E-bike Drive Unit Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

E-bike Drive Unit Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • Hub Motor
    • Mid-drive Motor
  • Geographic Landscape
    • The Americas
    • EMEA
    • APAC

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30531

E-bike Drive Unit Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our e-bike drive unit market report covers the following areas:

  • E-bike Drive Unit Market Size
  • E-bike Drive Unit Market Trends
  • E-bike Drive Unit Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies shift toward compact crank motors as one of the prime reasons driving the e-bike drive unit market growth during the next few years.

E-bike Drive Unit Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the E-bike Drive Unit Market, including some of the vendors such as Bosch, Continental, Panasonic, SHIMANO, and Yamaha Motor. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the E-bike Drive Unit Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

E-bike Drive Unit Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist e-bike drive unit market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the e-bike drive unit market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the e-bike drive unit market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-bike drive unit market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MOTOR TYPE

  • Market segmentation by motor type
  • Comparison by motor type
  • Mid-drive motor - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Hub motor - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by motor type

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Connected e-bikes – establishing novel business models such as bike-sharing
  • Shift toward compact crank motors
  • Integration of gearbox with e-bike drive unit
  • Integration of e-bike drive unit with gear sensor

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Bosch
  • Continental
  • Panasonic
  • SHIMANO
  • Yamaha Motor

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:37aBritons to receive 'stop-gap' loan and credit card relief - financial regulator
RE
05:37aThai rice prices hit seven-year high on anticipated sales as coronavirus troubles rivals - exporters
RE
05:37aGROUPE PSA : is Mobilizing
BU
05:37aPAXMAN PUBL : publishes newsletter on NCCN's inclusion of scalp cooling in its guidelines for ovarian cancer and updates on pre-emptive coronavirus measures
AQ
05:35aZealand Pharma provides business update related to current COVID-19 situation
GL
05:34aTOYOTA MOTOR : BYD, Toyota Launch BYD TOYOTA EV TECHNOLOGY Joint Venture to Conduct Battery Electric Vehicle R&D
AQ
05:34aSEOUL VIOSYS : and SETi's Violeds Technology Proves 99.9% Sterilization of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in 30 Seconds 
BU
05:33aTEE LAND : Extraordinary General Meeting - Important Notice
PU
05:33aAVIVAGEN : Secures New Sales of OxC-beta™ in Taiwan and Thailand
PU
05:33aWAIVER : : application for an extension of time to hold the company's annual general meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : Announces Pricing of 62,500,000 Shares of Common Sto..
2VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : VEOLIA: Press Release in Respect of Regulated Information
3BARCLAYS PLC : UK investors tell companies to rethink bonuses if scrapping dividends
4CONIFEX TIMBER INC. : CONIFEX TIMBER : Announces COVID-19 Response Measures
5MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Chief Navigates a Crisis He Saw Coming Early

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group