E-commerce-centric Blockchain aBey Announces Startling Adoption, Features for Healthcare

The aBey Foundation today announced adoption rates of the world’s first e-commerce-centric fast blockchain, on the one-year anniversary of its public release. Dr. Ciprian Pungila, chief scientist and co-creator of aBey said, “Since public launch of aBey on July 30, 2018, we have amassed more than 100,000 active users within the first twelve months of that date. aBey’s growth rate exceeds Bitcoin’s early growth by a factor of more than eight times.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190730005274/en/

Infographic showing growth of e-commerce-centric fast blockchain aBey in first year of release. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The aBey blockchain has been architected from the ground up for e-commerce, and is attracting interest from the healthcare sector,” Dr. Pungila said. “aBey has been supporting several healthcare early adopters who are helping to test advanced pharmaceutical stock management through our Distributed Ledger Technology. Of interest to the sector is the world’s first refundable payments on return of products, as well as aBey’s intrinsic commissions and referrals structure, and franchise sales engine.”

Major early adopter, aPay Systems, based in Malta, a high-volume online payments processor, chose the aBey blockchain as the technical underpinning of the company’s service. Philipp Saurborn, CEO said, “As a payments processor with inter-chain operability and up to 100K transactions per second, our B2B and B2C users demand speedy transaction completions. Before we migrated to aBey’s blockchain, transactions written to popular blockchains would require hours, even days to complete. Now, with aBey, we complete every single transaction in milliseconds. There is no other blockchain on earth which can deliver such speed and flexibility, which is demanded by business and consumers.”

aBey’s key features include speed, supporting up to 100K transactions per second (verified in SpringerNature and Academia.edu), refundable transactions (a world’s first), intrinsic lending, including on-the-spot lending with instant compliance checks (a world’s first), and support for affiliate marketing referrals and payment of commissions (a world’s first), payment processing on chain and a simple crypto wallet. Optional account names that can replace long cryptic numbers are intrinsic to aBey and are not a paid service as with other blockchains, greatly enhancing users’ discovery of other permissionless users in their networks. A richly-featured WordPress plugin, aBeyWPP, will be released in early 2020 bringing click-to-buy and transaction status functionality to more than 75 million websites.

Mr. Saurborn said, “Integrating aBey’s permissionless blockchain and distributed ledger technology into our permissioned aPay blockchain service means peace of mind for us, our clients, and regulators.”

“aBey has been designed and built to be the world’s fastest and most flexible open-source blockchain,” Dr. Pungila said. “We can’t wait to see what the world’s most innovative healthcare enterprises will build on aBey’s exceptional technology.”

The non-profit aBey Foundation, based in Lichtenstein, provides governance for the free open-sourced aBey blockchain. http://abey.org

Please download the aBey media backgrounder kit http://bit.ly/abey3 and visit http://abey.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190730005274/en/