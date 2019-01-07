The e-learning market in Europe is expected to post a CAGR of close to
15% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing emphasis on
personalized learning. The rise in the adoption of digital technology
and Internet-enabled devices in education has contributed to the
popularity of personalized learning in European countries over the last
few years. Personalized learning differs from traditional classroom
learning in that the former prioritizes the requirements of individual
learners while developing the course curriculum and learning content.
Several vendors in the e-learning market, such as Adobe Systems and
Instructure, provide tools for educational institutions to develop
personalized learning systems for students, which are in line with the
school's course curriculum. These learning systems also incorporate data
analytics software bundled into the course content, which enables better
monitoring as well as course feedback for students, parents, and
teachers. Students and teachers can quantitatively assess educational
progress with the help of periodic quizzes and assignments. The growing
popularity of personalized learning in Europe is expected to continue to
boost the growth of the e-learning market in the region during the
forecast period.
This market research report on the e-learning
market in Europe 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most
important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the
forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the rising adoption of content
gamification in digital education as one of the key emerging trends in
the e-learning market in Europe:
E-learning market in Europe: Rising adoption of
content gamification in digital education
The growing shift toward personalized learning in digital education has
resulted in the increased popularity of content gamification in the last
few years. Owing to the rapid digitalization of education and the
adoption of BYOD initiatives by several educational institutions in
Europe, an increasing number of students in the region are actively
engaging in mobile-based learning. Several e-learning vendors offer
gamified content modules that cover specific topics using multimedia
tools such as audio-visuals and infographics. Learners can assess their
progress in the subject by taking tests in the form of interactive
quizzes and games. Gamification also helps in promoting collaborative
learning among students through an interactive educational platform.
Overall, the concept of content gamification in digital education is
expected to aid the growth of the e-learning market in Europe during the
forecast period.
“Individual and institutional learners increasingly prefer e-learning
over traditional printed textbook learning because of the relatively
lower content procurement costs incurred in e-learning and the
multi-platform compatibility. Educational institutions in countries such
as the UK are encouraging students at the primary and secondary level to
bring their own digital devices to access the digital educational
content. Overall, the increasing adoption of digital educational
platforms is expected to continue to drive the growth of the e-learning
market in Europe during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst
at Technavio for research on education technology.
E-learning market in Europe: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the e-learning market in Europe by
product (packaged content and solutions), by end-user (higher education,
corporate, K-12) and geographical regions (UK, Germany, rest of Europe).
The UK led the market in 2018 with a market share close to 28% of the
market share, followed by Germany and rest of Europe respectively. The
growing emphasis on the education technology sector in the UK as well as
the increased investments in digital infrastructure were the key drivers
for the growth of the e-learning market in the UK and Germany in 2018.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
