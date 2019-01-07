The e-learning market in Europe is expected to post a CAGR of close to 15% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing emphasis on personalized learning. The rise in the adoption of digital technology and Internet-enabled devices in education has contributed to the popularity of personalized learning in European countries over the last few years. Personalized learning differs from traditional classroom learning in that the former prioritizes the requirements of individual learners while developing the course curriculum and learning content. Several vendors in the e-learning market, such as Adobe Systems and Instructure, provide tools for educational institutions to develop personalized learning systems for students, which are in line with the school's course curriculum. These learning systems also incorporate data analytics software bundled into the course content, which enables better monitoring as well as course feedback for students, parents, and teachers. Students and teachers can quantitatively assess educational progress with the help of periodic quizzes and assignments. The growing popularity of personalized learning in Europe is expected to continue to boost the growth of the e-learning market in the region during the forecast period.

This market research report on the e-learning market in Europe 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising adoption of content gamification in digital education as one of the key emerging trends in the e-learning market in Europe:

E-learning market in Europe: Rising adoption of content gamification in digital education

The growing shift toward personalized learning in digital education has resulted in the increased popularity of content gamification in the last few years. Owing to the rapid digitalization of education and the adoption of BYOD initiatives by several educational institutions in Europe, an increasing number of students in the region are actively engaging in mobile-based learning. Several e-learning vendors offer gamified content modules that cover specific topics using multimedia tools such as audio-visuals and infographics. Learners can assess their progress in the subject by taking tests in the form of interactive quizzes and games. Gamification also helps in promoting collaborative learning among students through an interactive educational platform. Overall, the concept of content gamification in digital education is expected to aid the growth of the e-learning market in Europe during the forecast period.

“Individual and institutional learners increasingly prefer e-learning over traditional printed textbook learning because of the relatively lower content procurement costs incurred in e-learning and the multi-platform compatibility. Educational institutions in countries such as the UK are encouraging students at the primary and secondary level to bring their own digital devices to access the digital educational content. Overall, the increasing adoption of digital educational platforms is expected to continue to drive the growth of the e-learning market in Europe during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on education technology.

E-learning market in Europe: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the e-learning market in Europe by product (packaged content and solutions), by end-user (higher education, corporate, K-12) and geographical regions (UK, Germany, rest of Europe).

The UK led the market in 2018 with a market share close to 28% of the market share, followed by Germany and rest of Europe respectively. The growing emphasis on the education technology sector in the UK as well as the increased investments in digital infrastructure were the key drivers for the growth of the e-learning market in the UK and Germany in 2018.

