E-learning project to minimize disruptions to students' studies during COVID-19 & future crises

Apia, Samoa - Students from eight schools around the country will be able to access educational materials online, minimizing disruptions to their studies in times of disaster, thanks to a new project by the Samoa Information Technology Association (SITA), in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The Digital Transformation through Enhanced E-Governance Platforms and Digital Literacy Project was created as a direct response to unprecedented disruptions caused by COVID-19, and to prepare for future emergencies.

It is anticipated that the e-Learning platforms that will be made available to selected schools will assist students in accessing educational materials online during any crisis and will also strengthen digital development through enhanced e-Learning management systems (LMS) at these colleges and primary schools.

'This is yet another step in realizing SITA's vision that technology is for everyone, and the continuation of the education of our children at all times is an important part of why we wanted to develop the e-Learning platform,' said SITA President, Muliagatele Fainuulelei James Ah Wai.

UNDP's support includes the provision of hardware and software to assist the seven colleges (five in Upolu and two in Savaii), including one primary school in Upolu, which SITA are currently servicing.

SITA announced in April the first college to pilot the eLearning platform, Avele College. Since then, seven other schools have joined the project which is expected to continue to 2021.

'This project is a pilot initiative under the Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific Digital Transformation Catalytic Fund, to support the digitalization of governments and local solutions for COVID-19 response in Samoa. UNDP is pleased to partner with SITA for this project, as it has opened up opportunities for digital transformation to take place, especially in our education system,' said UNDP Resident Representative, Jorn Sorensen.

Crucially, this pilot project will cross synergies with, and accelerate, the outcomes under the Samoa Knowledge Society Initiative (SKSI), an ongoing UNDP-UNESCO joint programme aiming to establish an accessible and localized Knowledge Society Platform, providing access to full text, bibliographical and institutional information from Samoa and international sources in the public domain.

UNDP under the joint programme is responsible for the provision of hardware, software and connectivity infrastructure for the establishment of the Knowledge Platform which consists of the Samoa Digital Library, the Lifelong Learning Lab and the Open Research repository, promoting knowledge-based sustainable development in Samoa

