Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

E-textbook Rental Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Cost-effective Pricing Model to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 07:02am EDT

The e-textbook rental market is expected to grow by USD 294.96 million during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005023/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-textbook Rental Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-textbook Rental Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities influenced by COVID-19 pandemic - Request a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Students across the world are compelled to spend a significant portion of their money on curriculum-specific books that are limited to a certain time or a semester. Hence, many companies are converting conventional curriculum into digital versions in the form of e-books. These books are can be rented instead of buying online, which helps students save money. Moreover, the availability of effective payment models such as subscription and pay-as-you-go are increasing the popularity of rental e-textbooks among learners. Many such factors are contributing to the growth of the global e-textbook rental market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44595

As per Technavio, the increasing number of publishers going digital will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

E-textbook Rental Market: Increasing Number of Publishers Going Digital

The growing acceptance of digital content and e-textbooks is encouraging many publishers across the world to offer digital versions of their offerings and reach out to a wider audience. Besides, publishers are adopting effective and economic e-textbook rental programs to promote their services among students. For instance, in 2017, McGraw-Hill Education and iFlipd launched the pay-as-you-go weekly e-textbook rental program which allowed students to select book titles of their choice, both in digital and print editions, for USD 15 per week. The program also allowed students to own a book or earn a rebate of USD 50 on the book after eight weeks. Such initiatives are increasing the acceptance of rental e-textbooks, which is driving the growth of the market.

“Rising availability of online comparison sites and the growing popularity of BYOD policies will further boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

E-textbook Rental Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the e-textbook rental market by End-user (Academic segment and Non-academic segment), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and Payment Model (Subscription services and Pay-as-you-go model).

The North American region led the e-textbook rental market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, North America is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the presence of many start-ups and e-textbook rental service providers in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:12aHEAT BIOLOGICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:11aXIWANG PROPERTY : Inside information and profit warning
PU
07:11aHONG KONG BUILDING AND LOAN AGENCY : (1) poll results of extraordinary general meeting (2) share consolidation and (3) adjustments to the share options
PU
07:11aLERTHAI : Supplemental announcement to the profit warning
PU
07:11aOpen Market Operations - 24 August 2020
PU
07:11aW&W GROUP : Respectable first half-year in 2020
PU
07:11aALLIED PROPERTIES H K : Joint Announcement - Proposed Privatisation of APL by the Offeror by way of a Scheme of Arrangement (Under Section 673 of the Companies Ordinance) (1) Adjournment of High Court Hearing (2) Revised Expected Timetable (3) Proposed Withdrawal of Listing of APL Shares and (4) Application for Wavier from Strict Compliance with Rule 13.49(6) of the Listing Rules
PU
07:11aCHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : Reporting Share Repurchase form for financial management purposes
PU
07:10aPactiv Evergreen Inc. (Currently Known as Reynolds Group Holdings Limited) Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
BU
07:09aTodos Medical Announces $1.2 Million Contract for COVID-19 PCR Testing Equipment & Supplies with Texas-based Laboratory
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : Australia's Fortescue posts record profit as chairman gains $800 mln
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: ByteDance investors seek to use stakes to finance TikTok bid - sources
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : innovation team moves to Berlin-based fintech
4PEARSON PLC : PEARSON : splashes out to secure former Disney exec Bird as CEO
5SACYR, S.A. : SACYR S A : is awarded construction of the second runway for Jorge Chavez International Airport ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group