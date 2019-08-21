E2open : Brings Improvements to Every Intelligent Application in Third Quarter Technology Update

Update adds parcel shipment planning and execution capabilities to E2open’s Transportation Management suite

E2open, the one place in the cloud to run your supply chain, today announced the release of its third quarter technology update, adding new tools and efficiencies across its entire network and intelligent application suite. From Demand Sensing to Supply Management, and Business Planning to Global Trade and Logistics, E2open continues to improve its best in class intelligent applications for end-to-end supply chain management. This update also includes improved interoperability with customer’s on-premise systems as well as their partners via E2open’s network – the largest global supply chain network.

New to the E2open platform is the ability to plan and execute parcel shipments right from within Transportation Management, allowing users to select appropriate carrier and service for their parcel shipments, print parcel labels and track shipments on the activity stream.

“Our Q3 update has improvements across our entire product portfolio. The new parcel shipment solution within our Logistics suite is further evidence of the continued integration and expansion of the broader E2open intelligent application suite and platform,” said Pawan Joshi, executive vice president of product management and strategy at E2open. “We continue to expand our network of partners as well as enhance our capabilities to connect to our customer’s systems. At E2open, we’re building the most complete, end-to-end supply chain management system in the industry, and today’s updates and expanded capabilities further support our customers in running their most efficient supply chain.”

Additional advancements to E2open’s Intelligent Applications include:

Channel Shaping

Reduce administrative efforts: Rule-based auto approval and claim rejection in Channel Incentives allow users to focus on important areas.

Rule-based auto approval and claim rejection in Channel Incentives allow users to focus on important areas. Improve productivity: Ability to add comments at the transaction level during quality checks, dispute resolutions or any other business processes and conditional formatting for the feed management/data services UI focuses users on important information.

Business Planning

Better insights to demand consumption: Auto-derive key profiles by analyzing the shipment and promotion history to consume demand near the promotion period, improving the forecast quality for promotion cannibalization.

Auto-derive key profiles by analyzing the shipment and promotion history to consume demand near the promotion period, improving the forecast quality for promotion cannibalization. Enhance the S&OP process: Improves financial reporting with quarterly summation of monthly volumes in the sales and operations planning process.

Demand Sensing

REST API support for goods receipt: Enables improved interoperability with internal and external systems resulting in lower cost of ownership and faster time to value.

Global Trade and Logistics

File country-specific export and import manifests: Supports web filing for carrier mandated additional information in shipping instructions.

Supports web filing for carrier mandated additional information in shipping instructions. Plan and execute parcel shipments: Enhances the range of modes available for planning and execution by including the ability to rate, buy and print parcel shipments in the Transportation Management.

Supply Management

Progressive search and cleaner search forms: Improves overall productivity and user experience.

Improves overall productivity and user experience. Grouping of related data elements (timeline view): Provides a simplified view to analyze complex data elements and help make decisions by the user.

Collaborative Manufacturing

Improve auditing of bins within lots : Lot traceability and genealogy enhanced with audit trail of deleted bins improves compliance.

: Lot traceability and genealogy enhanced with audit trail of deleted bins improves compliance. Reduce data errors: Ensures that manufacturing execution systems do not tag lots with erroneous locations by validating the locations based on transaction history.

E2net

SAP certifications: SAP add-on is now certified with S/4HANA and re-certified with ECC.

SAP add-on is now certified with S/4HANA and re-certified with ECC. Integration with Transportation Management: Transportation Management is tightly integrated via APIs with the E2open network.

Learn More About the Product Updates and Customer Benefits

As a cloud-based offering, E2open rapidly brings the best in supply chain management technology to customers every day with even more updates than we can share here. E2open customers can access a recording of the 19.3 product release webinar on MyE2open customer portal. For a complete overview of the expanded value E2open customers received in this update and every day across the E2open network, visit https://www.e2open.com/intelligent-applications/.

E2open

At E2open, we’re creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply and delivery constraints. Bringing together data from customers, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex information is delivered in a single view that encompasses your demand, supply and logistics ecosystems. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered. Visit www.e2open.com.

E2open, the E2open logo and Harmony are registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190821005455/en/