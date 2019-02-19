E2open : Customers Receive Unparalleled Benefits Across the End-to-End Supply Chain with the First-Quarter Technology Update

E2open,
the one place in the cloud to run your supply chain, is pleased to
announce general availability of Release 19.1, which includes
enhancements across the E2open intelligent application suites. Within
each suite, from planning to execution, the company has improved
workflows, efficiencies and decision-making capabilities to help
customers operate their supply chains even more effectively.
“Our applications are mission critical for our customers, enabling them
keep their supply chains running to support their businesses,” said
Pawan Joshi, senior vice president of product and strategy for E2open.
“With each update we’re making our intelligent application suites more
powerful and easier to use, so whether customers use one application or
an entire end-to-end suite, their supply chains will operate more
smoothly, effectively and efficiently than before.”
Highlights of the advancements to E2open’s intelligent application
suites and Logistics Visibility Network application include the
following:
Channel Shaping
-
Increased productivity and data quality with the new self-service
reference data management tool
-
Faster inventory reconciliation through improved serial number status
tracking and one-click error resolution
-
Simplified audit and reporting for rebates based on goals
Demand Sensing
-
Reduced total cost of ownership due to web services and REST
application programming interface (API) support for customer sales
forecasts and inventory collaboration
-
API support for querying, uploading and downloading data for metrics
such as inventory, forecasts and commits
Business Planning
-
Ability to better manage product phase-in and phase-out planning with
complete visibility into the transition chain
-
Improved accuracy for the statistical forecasting of irregular and
intermittent shipping items
Collaborative Manufacturing
-
Ability to track lot serial numbers across the entire supply chain,
extending traceability from manufacturing to supply chain and service
organizations
-
Communication improvements achieved by sending enhanced disposition
instructions with attachments to internal and external factories
Supply Management
-
Version-based terms and conditions (T&Cs) that improve supplier
relations by enabling the configuration, acceptance and tracking of
T&Cs for trading partners
-
Improved productivity due to enhanced dashboards that allow users to
track order fulfillment and supplier performance metrics
Logistics Visibility Network Application
-
Enhanced visibility and error reduction during shipment creation due
to the ability to select lots ready to be shipped from factories and
warehouses
-
Hard and soft validation support during lot additions that eliminates
the erroneous attachment of lots on shipments
E2open’s multi-enterprise, cloud-based offering brings the best in
supply chain management technology to customers every day with its
intelligent application suites, Harmony user experience and E2open
business network.
