E2open : Customers Receive Unparalleled Benefits Across the End-to-End Supply Chain with the First-Quarter Technology Update

Global supply chain technology provider enhances intelligent application suites for improved visibility, efficiency and productivity

E2open, the one place in the cloud to run your supply chain, is pleased to announce general availability of Release 19.1, which includes enhancements across the E2open intelligent application suites. Within each suite, from planning to execution, the company has improved workflows, efficiencies and decision-making capabilities to help customers operate their supply chains even more effectively.

“Our applications are mission critical for our customers, enabling them keep their supply chains running to support their businesses,” said Pawan Joshi, senior vice president of product and strategy for E2open. “With each update we’re making our intelligent application suites more powerful and easier to use, so whether customers use one application or an entire end-to-end suite, their supply chains will operate more smoothly, effectively and efficiently than before.”

Highlights of the advancements to E2open’s intelligent application suites and Logistics Visibility Network application include the following:

Channel Shaping

Increased productivity and data quality with the new self-service reference data management tool

Faster inventory reconciliation through improved serial number status tracking and one-click error resolution

Simplified audit and reporting for rebates based on goals

Demand Sensing

Reduced total cost of ownership due to web services and REST application programming interface (API) support for customer sales forecasts and inventory collaboration

API support for querying, uploading and downloading data for metrics such as inventory, forecasts and commits

Business Planning

Ability to better manage product phase-in and phase-out planning with complete visibility into the transition chain

Improved accuracy for the statistical forecasting of irregular and intermittent shipping items

Collaborative Manufacturing

Ability to track lot serial numbers across the entire supply chain, extending traceability from manufacturing to supply chain and service organizations

Communication improvements achieved by sending enhanced disposition instructions with attachments to internal and external factories

Supply Management

Version-based terms and conditions (T&Cs) that improve supplier relations by enabling the configuration, acceptance and tracking of T&Cs for trading partners

Improved productivity due to enhanced dashboards that allow users to track order fulfillment and supplier performance metrics

Logistics Visibility Network Application

Enhanced visibility and error reduction during shipment creation due to the ability to select lots ready to be shipped from factories and warehouses

Hard and soft validation support during lot additions that eliminates the erroneous attachment of lots on shipments

E2open’s multi-enterprise, cloud-based offering brings the best in supply chain management technology to customers every day with its intelligent application suites, Harmony user experience and E2open business network.

