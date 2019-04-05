E2open : Earns Drummond Certification at AS2 Interoperability Test Event

E2open,
the one place in the cloud to run your supply chain, today announced
that the latest release of its cloud connectivity platform, E2net, was
Drummond Certified™ in the AS2‐3Q18 automated interoperability test
event. Drummond
Group Inc., the trusted leader in interoperability software testing,
named E2open’s solution as one of 16 recently certified products. Please
see Drummond’s
AS2 press release for additional information.
Applicability Statement 2 (AS2) continues to be one of the most widely
adopted messaging standards in the world. The consumer goods, high-tech,
industrial manufacturing and petroleum industries, as well as government
agencies, have adopted AS2 to safeguard critical business information
representing billions of dollars each year. AS2 enables
business-to-business (B2B) gateways to connect, deliver and reply using
all forms of data communication — including electronic data interchange
(EDI) and Extensible Markup Language (XML) — securely and reliably, thus
delivering cost savings and providing flexibility and control with
respect to how the data is used. Protocols like AS2 are highly
instrumental for facilitating communication between enterprises and
networks.
The vendor‐neutral AS2 test event in which E2open received certification
was held across multiple time zones during the third quarter of 2018. As
part of E2open’s commitment to being at the forefront of B2B
connectivity, the company successfully tested multiple additional test
profiles during the event, including AS2 Reliability and AS2 Restart.
E2open has validated its AS2 certifications by participating in testing
events 11 times over the last 10 years.
AS2 is one of several protocol standards built into the foundation of
E2net. By removing barriers to collaboration and allowing for the
exchange of information in a simple, secure and reliable manner, E2net
enables complete visibility and the rapid onboarding of trading partners
worldwide. E2open is committed to supporting the entire spectrum of
connectivity options for customers and their partners and minimizing the
friction around data exchange.
“As supply chains stretch across the globe, the ability to collaborate
in real time and better connect with trading partners within a trusted
business network is critical for today’s leading organizations.
Interoperable B2B integration solutions like E2open’s form the
foundation of this powerful level of global connectivity,” said Ian
Hedges, vice president of platform at E2open. “In the AS2‐3Q18 test
event, we once again validated conformance to the base AS2 protocol
specification and multiple optional profiles. The optional profiles
confirm that E2net can exchange very large messages — gigabytes — with
network participants with an assurance of once-and-only-once delivery.
We’re committed to maintaining greater interoperability across
industries and empowering our customers with leading-edge flexibility
and control to manage their supply chain data. We are pleased to have
yet again earned the Drummond Certified seal.”
For a complete list of the newly certified AS2 products and registration
information for upcoming tests, please visit https://drummondgroup.com/as-certified-products-list/.
