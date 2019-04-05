E2open : Earns Drummond Certification at AS2 Interoperability Test Event

Certification highlights E2open’s commitment to latest cross-industry interoperability standards

E2open, the one place in the cloud to run your supply chain, today announced that the latest release of its cloud connectivity platform, E2net, was Drummond Certified™ in the AS2‐3Q18 automated interoperability test event. Drummond Group Inc., the trusted leader in interoperability software testing, named E2open’s solution as one of 16 recently certified products. Please see Drummond’s AS2 press release for additional information.

Applicability Statement 2 (AS2) continues to be one of the most widely adopted messaging standards in the world. The consumer goods, high-tech, industrial manufacturing and petroleum industries, as well as government agencies, have adopted AS2 to safeguard critical business information representing billions of dollars each year. AS2 enables business-to-business (B2B) gateways to connect, deliver and reply using all forms of data communication — including electronic data interchange (EDI) and Extensible Markup Language (XML) — securely and reliably, thus delivering cost savings and providing flexibility and control with respect to how the data is used. Protocols like AS2 are highly instrumental for facilitating communication between enterprises and networks.

The vendor‐neutral AS2 test event in which E2open received certification was held across multiple time zones during the third quarter of 2018. As part of E2open’s commitment to being at the forefront of B2B connectivity, the company successfully tested multiple additional test profiles during the event, including AS2 Reliability and AS2 Restart. E2open has validated its AS2 certifications by participating in testing events 11 times over the last 10 years.

AS2 is one of several protocol standards built into the foundation of E2net. By removing barriers to collaboration and allowing for the exchange of information in a simple, secure and reliable manner, E2net enables complete visibility and the rapid onboarding of trading partners worldwide. E2open is committed to supporting the entire spectrum of connectivity options for customers and their partners and minimizing the friction around data exchange.

“As supply chains stretch across the globe, the ability to collaborate in real time and better connect with trading partners within a trusted business network is critical for today’s leading organizations. Interoperable B2B integration solutions like E2open’s form the foundation of this powerful level of global connectivity,” said Ian Hedges, vice president of platform at E2open. “In the AS2‐3Q18 test event, we once again validated conformance to the base AS2 protocol specification and multiple optional profiles. The optional profiles confirm that E2net can exchange very large messages — gigabytes — with network participants with an assurance of once-and-only-once delivery. We’re committed to maintaining greater interoperability across industries and empowering our customers with leading-edge flexibility and control to manage their supply chain data. We are pleased to have yet again earned the Drummond Certified seal.”

For a complete list of the newly certified AS2 products and registration information for upcoming tests, please visit https://drummondgroup.com/as-certified-products-list/.

About Drummond Group LLC

Drummond Group offers comprehensive compliance, security, risk management, surveillance, and education services to healthcare, financial, and other regulated industries. We bring thought leadership, expertise, practical tools, and partnership to the compliance and assessment processes for our clients. At Drummond Group, enabling you to feel secure about the ways in which you share your business’s sensitive and private data is our primary goal.

About E2open

At E2open, we’re creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply and delivery constraints. Bringing together data from customers, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex information is delivered in a single view that encompasses your demand, supply and logistics ecosystems. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered. Visit www.e2open.com.

