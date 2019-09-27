E2open : Named as a Leader in IDC MarketScape Report on Worldwide Demand Planning Market

The report outlines the importance of demand planning and demand sensing in the digitally enabled supply chain

E2open, the one place in the cloud to run your supply chain, has been named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Demand Planning 2019 Vendor Assessment. E2open’s position is the result of IDC MarketScape’s quantitative and qualitative assessment of the capabilities and business strategies of 13 vendors in the market relative to one another.

Download your complimentary excerpt copy of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Demand Planning 2019 Vendor Assessment, by Simon Ellis, Sept. 2019, IDC Doc#US45493217.

“E2open Demand Planning is a new generation application that is adopting demand sensing algorithms pioneered by E2open and applying them to long term demand planning,” according to the report. “E2open is continuing to enhance the solution by taking advantage of machine learning, automation and multiple data streams to offer superior forecast accuracy, including for promotions.”

The IDC MarketScape points out the growing importance of demand planning. “Demand planning is a critical capability in the thinking, digitally enabled supply chain. The ability to develop an accurate forecast is the first step in managing an efficient and effective supply chain organization and can be the difference between meeting or not meeting customer expectations for service and quality,” says Simon Ellis, global vice president for IDC Manufacturing Insights' Supply Chain Strategies practice. He continues, “Growing complexity in the supply chain has made forecasting more difficult and forecast error more prevalent, and the need for a competent demand planning system is central to the success of the broader supply chain.”

After a comprehensive analysis of the vendor landscape, the IDC MarketScape identified 13 providers as meeting the criteria of broad functional demand planning expertise and significant customer bases. IDC defines supply chain demand planning as the process of sensing and forecasting the demand for a product or service so it can be accurately manufactured or produced, and then fulfilled to the customer or consumer efficiently and effectively. The study assesses the capability and business strategy of the 13 vendors based on a comprehensive framework and set of parameters expected to be conducive to success in providing organizations with insight into supply chain demand planning tools. Based on the resulting assessment, E2open was named a leader.

“Demand drives everything else in your supply chain. The more accurate your forecasts, the better your customer service levels and the lower your costs,” said Michael Farlekas, president and chief executive officer of E2open. “With our Demand Planning and Demand Sensing applications, powered by advanced machine learning and automation, E2open offers the best forecast accuracy at any time horizon, short, medium and long-term. These applications are further enhanced by access to downstream channel data from retailers and distributors via our multi-enterprise business network allowing E2open to offer an unparalleled range of capabilities to help customers plan demand better. IDC’s recognition of E2open as a leader in this space validates our approach.”

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About E2open

At E2open, we’re creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply and delivery constraints. Bringing together data from customers, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex information is delivered in a single view that encompasses your demand, supply and logistics ecosystems. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered. Visit www.e2open.com.

E2open and the E2open logo are registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190927005348/en/