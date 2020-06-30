Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

E2open : Offers Clients Seamless Transition to New US-Mexico-Canada Agreement Going into Effect July 1, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 04:57pm EDT

Confidently shift from the North American Free Trade Agreement, ensure compliance and maximize duty savings opportunities

E2open, the one place in the cloud to run your supply chain, today announced seamless support of the new US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) which replaces the North American Free Trade Act (NAFTA) on July 1, 2020 and governs more than $1 trillion in trade between the three nations. As the trade agreement goes into effect, E2open clients can confidently comply with new USMCA regulatory requirements and capture every available duty savings opportunity to ensure the lowest total landed cost for its products.

“Maximizing cost savings opportunities from trade agreements provide a strategic advantage for any companies engaged in international trade,” said Michael Farlekas, president and chief executive officer of E2open. “But administering these complex agreements and staying on top of regulatory changes is challenging. E2open helps clients quickly cut through the red tape, stay current and realize the full potential of all available trade agreements. Given the importance of trade between America, Canada and Mexico, ensuring a seamless transition to USMCA is essential for our clients.”

E2open’s global clients can now qualify all applicable goods for coverage under the USMCA to ensure compliance and achieve the lowest total product costs for goods manufactured, assembled or value-added in America, Canada and/or Mexico. When businesses can demonstrate that products comply to the complicated legal “rules of origin” constructs, customs duties can be significantly reduced and often eliminated.

“The only way to efficiently manage free trade agreements and maximize their value is through automation,” said Pawan Joshi, executive vice president of product management and strategy of E2open. “This requires modern trade applications to automatically match multifaceted bills of materials against complex rules of origin, a comprehensive regulatory database that is always up to date, and a network to efficiently secure proofs of origin from all trading partners. E2open clients enjoy recurring monetary benefits each year by automating these time-intensive and error-prone processes.”

As part of a full suite of applications to manage all aspects of global trade management, E2open Trade Agreements application is highly scalable and supports more than 150 free trade agreements around the world. Once in place, users can expand coverage to capture additional duty savings for trade with other countries.

To find out more on how to maximize the opportunities from USMCA, click here.

About E2open

At E2open, we’re creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply and delivery constraints. Bringing together data from customers, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex information is delivered in a single view that encompasses your demand, supply and logistics ecosystems. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered. Visit www.e2open.com.

E2open and the E2open logo are registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:13pIAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:13pEASTSIDE DISTILLING, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:13pGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL)
GL
05:13pKIMCO REALTY : Realizes Additional Value from Albertsons Investment
BU
05:12pROSEN, A LONGSTANDING AND TOP RANKED GLOBAL INVESTOR FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ideanomics, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – IDEX
GL
05:11pFIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION : (“FTG”) Announces the Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
AQ
05:11pWELLTOWER : Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Outstanding Notes
PR
05:11pIBC BANK : Executives Laud Implementation of USMCA
BU
05:10pHUAZHU GROUP : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:10pGROM SOCIAL ENTERPRISES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : North America seeks buyer, distances itself from German company
2MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : UK markets watchdog lifts restrictions on Wirecard
3Shell to cut asset values by up to $22 billion after coronavirus hit
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Reddit bans 'The_Donald' forum amid broad social media crackdown
5Airbus to cut 15,000 jobs to survive coronavirus crisis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group