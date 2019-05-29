E2open : Offers GS1-Compliant Data Pool to Customers and Their Partners

E2open,
the one place in the cloud to run your supply chain, today announced the
E2open Global Data Pool. This Global Data Synchronization Network (GDSN)
interoperable data pool meets the standards of GS1,
a not-for-profit organization that develops and maintains global
standards for business communication. The E2open Global Data Pool
certification test was administered by Drummond
Group Inc., the trusted leader in interoperability software testing.
Through the E2open Global Data Pool, customers and partners now have
access to the GS1 GDSN, which is both a global registry and a network of
interoperable data pools, directly from the E2open platform. The GDSN
enables companies around the world to exchange standardized and
synchronized supply chain data with their trading partners and assures
that data exchanges are accurate and compliant with universally
supported standards. E2open Global Data Pool is now one of only 43 such
GDSN-certified data pools available worldwide.
“GS1 certification has been a long-term vision of ours. It furthers our
mission of operating the largest global supply chain network in the
world and using it to power our applications and deliver value to our
customers,” said Pawan Joshi, executive vice president, products &
strategy at E2open. “With the E2open Global Data Pool, anyone on our
network can now automatically share authentic, trusted and standardized
product information and communication between customers, partners and
suppliers anywhere in the world, with superior data accuracy and
efficiency.”
The E2open Global Data Pool enables customers and their partners to do
the following and more:
-
Subscribe to the GS1 global item registry and synchronize related
attributes
-
Process and enrich inbound and outbound data on the E2open network
-
Register global item locations, identifiers and attributes
-
Synchronize product data with a global trading community
-
Manage item and location data from a single platform
“We commend E2open for the completion of the GDSN Interoperability
Certification and their commitment to securely and automatically
transmit data in the universally supported GS1 system of standards,”
Alan Hyler, director of GDSN and master data at GS1.
About GS1
GS1® is a neutral, not-for-profit organization that provides global
standards for efficient business communication. We are best known for
the barcode, named in 2016 by the BBC as one of “the 50 things that made
the world economy.” GS1 standards improve the efficiency, safety and
visibility of supply chains across physical and digital channels in 25
sectors. We enable organizations of all types and sizes to identify,
capture and share information seamlessly. Our scale and reach – local
Member Organizations in 112 countries, 1.5 million user companies and 5
billion transactions every day – help ensure that GS1 standards create a
common language that supports systems and processes across the globe.
Find out more at www.gs1.org.
About Drummond Group LLC
Drummond Group offers comprehensive compliance, security, risk
management, surveillance, and education services to healthcare,
financial, and other regulated industries. We bring thought leadership,
expertise, practical tools, and partnership to the compliance and
assessment processes for our clients. At Drummond Group, enabling you to
feel secure about the ways in which you share your business’s sensitive
and private data is our primary goal.
About E2open
At E2open, we’re creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It
starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply and
delivery constraints. Bringing together data from customers,
distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics
partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables
companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and
machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex
information is delivered in a single view that encompasses your demand,
supply and logistics ecosystems. E2open is changing everything. Demand.
Supply. Delivered. Visit www.e2open.com.
E2open, the E2open logo and Harmony are registered trademarks of E2open,
LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are
the property of their respective owners.
