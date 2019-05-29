E2open : Offers GS1-Compliant Data Pool to Customers and Their Partners

Recently certified by GS1, E2open Global Data Pool enables customers to share trusted product data worldwide through the GS1 Global Data Synchronization Network

E2open, the one place in the cloud to run your supply chain, today announced the E2open Global Data Pool. This Global Data Synchronization Network (GDSN) interoperable data pool meets the standards of GS1, a not-for-profit organization that develops and maintains global standards for business communication. The E2open Global Data Pool certification test was administered by Drummond Group Inc., the trusted leader in interoperability software testing.

Through the E2open Global Data Pool, customers and partners now have access to the GS1 GDSN, which is both a global registry and a network of interoperable data pools, directly from the E2open platform. The GDSN enables companies around the world to exchange standardized and synchronized supply chain data with their trading partners and assures that data exchanges are accurate and compliant with universally supported standards. E2open Global Data Pool is now one of only 43 such GDSN-certified data pools available worldwide.

“GS1 certification has been a long-term vision of ours. It furthers our mission of operating the largest global supply chain network in the world and using it to power our applications and deliver value to our customers,” said Pawan Joshi, executive vice president, products & strategy at E2open. “With the E2open Global Data Pool, anyone on our network can now automatically share authentic, trusted and standardized product information and communication between customers, partners and suppliers anywhere in the world, with superior data accuracy and efficiency.”

The E2open Global Data Pool enables customers and their partners to do the following and more:

Subscribe to the GS1 global item registry and synchronize related attributes

Process and enrich inbound and outbound data on the E2open network

Register global item locations, identifiers and attributes

Synchronize product data with a global trading community

Manage item and location data from a single platform

“We commend E2open for the completion of the GDSN Interoperability Certification and their commitment to securely and automatically transmit data in the universally supported GS1 system of standards,” Alan Hyler, director of GDSN and master data at GS1.

About GS1

GS1® is a neutral, not-for-profit organization that provides global standards for efficient business communication. We are best known for the barcode, named in 2016 by the BBC as one of “the 50 things that made the world economy.” GS1 standards improve the efficiency, safety and visibility of supply chains across physical and digital channels in 25 sectors. We enable organizations of all types and sizes to identify, capture and share information seamlessly. Our scale and reach – local Member Organizations in 112 countries, 1.5 million user companies and 5 billion transactions every day – help ensure that GS1 standards create a common language that supports systems and processes across the globe. Find out more at www.gs1.org.

About Drummond Group LLC

Drummond Group offers comprehensive compliance, security, risk management, surveillance, and education services to healthcare, financial, and other regulated industries. We bring thought leadership, expertise, practical tools, and partnership to the compliance and assessment processes for our clients. At Drummond Group, enabling you to feel secure about the ways in which you share your business’s sensitive and private data is our primary goal.

About E2open

At E2open, we’re creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply and delivery constraints. Bringing together data from customers, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex information is delivered in a single view that encompasses your demand, supply and logistics ecosystems. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered. Visit www.e2open.com.

