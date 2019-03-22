E2open : Selected by ON Semiconductor to Upgrade its Manufacturing Execution and Inventory Management Systems

E2open,
the one place in the cloud to run your supply chain, today announced
that ON
Semiconductor has selected E2open as a partner in their Enterprise
Resource Planning (ERP) Modernization initiative. The project to improve
inventory tracking visibility, accuracy and speed of reporting is
designed to ultimately provide improved customer service and improved
operational efficiency to ON Semiconductor’s internal and external
manufacturing network.
“ON Semiconductor is on a mission to build best in class supply chain
systems and processes, and E2open is proud to support and partner with
them on their journey,” said Michael Farlekas, president and CEO of
E2open. “Speed and accuracy are mission critical in today’s business
environment, especially when it comes to manufacturing and production.
This initiative with ON Semiconductor will bring them complete
manufacturing visibility and control to increase their production
performance and the overall power of their supply chain.”
E2open’s end-to-end supply chain platform, including intelligent
applications for manufacturing visibility, improves lot tracking and
genealogy, component track and traceability, and logistics visibility of
products as they move through the company’s complex manufacturing and
test processes. Additionally, by providing connectivity and automated
gathering of production, inventory and quality information across a
company’s supply network and dynamically constructing multi-level Lot /
SN Genealogy and Lot / SN Material usage histories from all supply chain
sources, E2open helps organizations better manage and mitigate both risk
and cost. This visibility allows companies like ON Semiconductor to
respond in real time to the status of each product within the
manufacturing process and better serve their growing business product
lines and their customers.
“We see great value in using the E2open solution in support of our
complex manufacturing processes, adding improved functionality,
including real-time reporting and analysis,” said Brent Wilson, SVP
global supply chain operations of ON Semiconductor. “As we continue our
best in class supply chain journey, E2open will remain a key partner in
building the inventory data infrastructure and information streams
required to enable our vision.”
About ON Semiconductor
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations,
empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a
leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a
comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient connectivity, sensing, power
management, analog, logic, timing, discrete, and custom devices. The
company’s products help engineers solve their unique design challenges
in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical
and aerospace/defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a
responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, and
a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers
in key markets throughout North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific
regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.
About E2open
At E2open, we’re creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It
starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand and supply
constraints. Bringing together data from customers, channels, suppliers,
contract manufacturers and partners, our collaborative and agile supply
chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with
artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions.
All this complex information is delivered through a single pane of glass
that provides a clear view across the supply and demand ecosystem.
E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered. Visit www.e2open.com.
E2open and the E2open logo are registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All
other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the
property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190322005395/en/